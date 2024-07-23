Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.07.2024
Revolution im Silbermarkt - Unglaubliche Bohrergebnisse lassen Kurs weiter explodieren!
WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781 | Ticker-Symbol: 52C
Berlin
22.07.24
18:00 Uhr
4,250 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CRSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1104,37022:16
Dow Jones News
23.07.2024 18:16 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2CRSi SA: A Strategic Partnership to Strengthen 2CRSI's Presence in the Middle East

2CRSi SA: A Strategic Partnership to Strengthen 2CRSI's Presence in the Middle East 
23-Jul-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
A Strategic Partnership to Strengthen 2CRSI's Presence in the Middle East 
 
 Dubai, UAE, July 23 2024 - 2CRSI, a renowned manufacturer of industrial and edge PCs, is excited to announce a distribution agreement with Securenet FZC for GCC countries. This enhanced partnership marks a significant milestone in 2CRSI's expansion strategy within the region. Securenet FZC, known for its robust support to resellers and integrators, will now distribute 2CRSI's full range of industrial PCs and edge solutions under this new agreement. This collaboration builds upon their existing relationship, emphasizing a mutual commitment to delivering edge technology to the market. "As we embark on this strategic alliance between 2CRSi and SecureNet FZC, we are excited about the prospects of combining cutting-edge technology with robust solutions. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled value to our clients, empowering them with innovative infrastructure."- Murthy Sadasivan, Business head Storage and cloud at Securenet FZC Rajashekar Gajula, Channel Manager at 2CRSI Middle East, added: "2CRSI's products are exceptional, from industrial PCs to workstations to servers. This partnership enrich our solution offerings and strengthen our ability to serve our customers." This partnership underscores 2CRSI's commitment to innovation and market expansion. Together, we aim to empower resellers and integrators with advanced solutions that enhance operational efficiency and security. For more information about 2CRSI and Securenet partnership and product offerings, please visit www.2crsi.com www.securenetme.com. About Securenet SecureNet serves as a value-added distributor for prominent global brands, delivering Cyber Security, Networking, Telecommunication, Data Protection, and IoT Security solutions to enterprises and SMEs in the MEA region. Our commitment lies in delivering top-notch service by amalgamating robust technical expertise with industry-leading products through reliable and well-established resellers. We have cultivated a client base over time by consistently providing trustworthy services and fostering resellers as valued business partners. For further information: www.securenetme.com. About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg, France, the 2CRSi Group designs, produces and markets high-performance, customized, eco-responsible servers. In fiscal year 2022-2023, the Group generated sales of 184 million euros. The Group now markets its innovative solutions (computing, storage and networking) in over 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. For further information: 2crsi.com Contacts 
2CRSi        Seitosei.Actifin            Securenet FZC 
Jean-Philippe    Foucauld Charavay           Shrenika Poojary 
LLOBERA       Financial Communication        Marketing Manager 
Head of       foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com Shrenika.poojary@securenetme.com 
Communication    +33 1 80 18 26 33           +971 562162006 
investors@2crsi.com 
+33 3 68 41 10 70

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi announce a strategic partnership with Securenet 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1952169 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1952169 23-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1952169&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 23, 2024 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
