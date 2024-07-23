ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 23
ZIGUP plc
("ZIGUP" or the "Company")
Director/PDMR Grant of Nil Cost Options
This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation ('MAR').
Details of the full notification by the Company is set out below.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Katie Tasker-Wood
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Strategy Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
ZIGUP plc
b)
LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Nil Cost Options over Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc
b)
Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of nil cost options over Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
44,342
Nil
f)
Date of the transaction
22 July 2024
g)
Place of the transaction
Outside of a Trading Venue