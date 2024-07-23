ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 23
ZIGUP plc
("ZIGUP" or the "Company")
Director/PDMR Grant of Nil Cost Options
The Company announces that on 22 July 2024 it made awards of nil cost options over ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company ("Options") under its Executive Performance Share Plan (the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan or "LTIP") to the following executive directors:
Name
Number of options Awarded
Martin Ward - Chief Executive Officer
228,609
Philip Vincent - Chief Financial Officer
147,653
The Options awarded under the LTIP will ordinarily become exercisable on the third anniversary of grant subject to the LTIP rules, the recipient's continued service and the extent to which the performance conditions set for the awards are satisfied. The Executive Directors are subject to a holding period of two years after vesting.
Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Martin Ward
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
ZIGUP plc
b)
LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Nil Cost Options over Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc
b)
Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of nil cost options over Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
228,609
Nil
f)
Date of the transaction
22 July 2024
g)
Place of the transaction
Outside of a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Philip Vincent
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
ZIGUP plc
b)
LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Nil Cost Options over Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc
b)
Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of nil cost options over Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
147,653
Nil
f)
Date of the transaction
22 July 2024
g)
Place of the transaction
Outside of a Trading Venue