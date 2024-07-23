ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 23

ZIGUP plc

("ZIGUP" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Grant of Nil Cost Options

The Company announces that on 22 July 2024 it made awards of nil cost options over ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company ("Options") under its Executive Performance Share Plan (the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan or "LTIP") to the following executive directors:

Name Number of options Awarded Martin Ward - Chief Executive Officer 228,609 Philip Vincent - Chief Financial Officer 147,653

The Options awarded under the LTIP will ordinarily become exercisable on the third anniversary of grant subject to the LTIP rules, the recipient's continued service and the extent to which the performance conditions set for the awards are satisfied. The Executive Directors are subject to a holding period of two years after vesting.

Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Martin Ward 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ZIGUP plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Nil Cost Options over Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil cost options over Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0 228,609 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated Volume - Price 228,609 Nil f) Date of the transaction 22 July 2024 g) Place of the transaction Outside of a Trading Venue