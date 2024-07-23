Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.07.2024
Revolution im Silbermarkt - Unglaubliche Bohrergebnisse lassen Kurs weiter explodieren!
WKN: A0YAV3 | ISIN: GB00B41H7391 | Ticker-Symbol: 21W
Frankfurt
23.07.24
08:18 Uhr
4,980 Euro
+0,060
+1,22 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ZIGUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZIGUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9605,15022:17
23.07.2024
ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 23

ZIGUP plc

("ZIGUP" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Grant of Nil Cost Options

The Company announces that on 22 July 2024 it made awards of nil cost options over ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company ("Options") under its Executive Performance Share Plan (the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan or "LTIP") to the following executive directors:

Name

Number of options Awarded

Martin Ward - Chief Executive Officer

228,609

Philip Vincent - Chief Financial Officer

147,653

The Options awarded under the LTIP will ordinarily become exercisable on the third anniversary of grant subject to the LTIP rules, the recipient's continued service and the extent to which the performance conditions set for the awards are satisfied. The Executive Directors are subject to a holding period of two years after vesting.

Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Martin Ward

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ZIGUP plc

b)

LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Nil Cost Options over Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil cost options over Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0

228,609

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

228,609

Nil

f)

Date of the transaction

22 July 2024

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Philip Vincent

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ZIGUP plc

b)

LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Nil Cost Options over Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil cost options over Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0

147,653

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

147,653

Nil

f)

Date of the transaction

22 July 2024

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a Trading Venue


