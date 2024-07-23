Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.07.2024
Revolution im Silbermarkt - Unglaubliche Bohrergebnisse lassen Kurs weiter explodieren!
WKN: 888265 | ISIN: US62944T1051 | Ticker-Symbol: NVE
PR Newswire
23.07.2024 15:00 Uhr
NVR, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results

RESTON, Va., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024 of $400.9 million, or $120.69 per diluted share. For the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, net income decreased 1% and diluted earnings per share increased 4%, when compared to 2023 second quarter net income of $404.0 million, or $116.54 per diluted share. Consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $2.61 billion, which increased 12% from $2.34 billion in the second quarter of 2023.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, consolidated revenues were $4.95 billion, a 10% increase from $4.52 billion reported for the same period of 2023. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $795.2 million, an increase of 6% when compared to net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 of $748.4 million. Diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $237.05, an increase of 9% from $216.52 per diluted share for the same period of 2023.

Homebuilding

New orders in the second quarter of 2024 increased by 3% to 6,067 units, when compared to 5,905 units in the second quarter of 2023. The average sales price of new orders in the second quarter of 2024 was $458,800, an increase of 3% when compared with the second quarter of 2023. The cancellation rate in the second quarter of 2024 was 13% compared to 11% in the second quarter of 2023. Settlements in the second quarter of 2024 increased by 11% to 5,659 units, compared to 5,085 units in the second quarter of 2023. The average settlement price in the second quarter of 2024 was $450,200, which remained relatively flat when compared to the second quarter of 2023. Our backlog of homes sold but not settled as of June 30, 2024 increased on a unit basis by 3% to 11,597 units and increased on a dollar basis by 6% to $5.45 billion when compared to the respective backlog unit and dollar balances as of June 30, 2023.

Homebuilding revenues of $2.55 billion in the second quarter of 2024 increased by 12% compared to homebuilding revenues of $2.28 billion in the second quarter of 2023. Gross profit margin in the second quarter of 2024 decreased to 23.6%, from 24.3% in the second quarter of 2023. Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $488.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 12% when compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Mortgage Banking

Mortgage closed loan production in the second quarter of 2024 totaled $1.53 billion, an increase of 11% when compared to the second quarter of 2023. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $45.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 23% when compared to $36.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in secondary marketing gains on sales of loans.

Effective Tax Rate

Our effective tax rate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 was 24.9% and 20.8%, respectively, compared to 14.3% and 17.3% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. The increase in the effective tax rate in each period is primarily attributable to a lower income tax benefit recognized for excess tax benefits from stock option exercises, which totaled $6.8 million and $50.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, compared to $55.9 million and $79.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-six metropolitan areas in sixteen states and Washington, D.C. For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.

Some of the statements in this release made by the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. All statements other than of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this document may include those regarding market trends, NVR's financial position and financial results, business strategy, the outcome of pending litigation, investigations or similar contingencies, projected plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of NVR to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to the following: general economic and business conditions (on both a national and regional level); interest rate changes; access to suitable financing by NVR and NVR's customers; increased regulation in the mortgage banking industry; the ability of our mortgage banking subsidiary to sell loans it originates into the secondary market; competition; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by NVR in its homebuilding operations; shortages of labor; the economic impact of a major epidemic or pandemic; weather related slow-downs; building moratoriums; governmental regulation; fluctuation and volatility of stock and other financial markets; mortgage financing availability; and other factors over which NVR has little or no control. NVR undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NVR, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)




Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2024


2023


2024


2023










Homebuilding:









Revenues


$ 2,547,891


$ 2,283,769


$ 4,834,068


$ 4,415,102

Other income


36,184


34,259


77,050


67,205

Cost of sales


(1,947,616)


(1,728,146)


(3,673,829)


(3,336,056)

Selling, general and administrative


(141,213)


(148,543)


(293,716)


(292,161)

Operating income


495,246


441,339


943,573


854,090

Interest expense


(6,710)


(6,628)


(13,359)


(13,629)

Homebuilding income


488,536


434,711


930,214


840,461










Mortgage Banking:









Mortgage banking fees


64,566


54,561


111,852


101,505

Interest income


4,672


3,823


8,764


6,841

Other income


1,333


1,102


2,504


2,091

General and administrative


(25,351)


(22,854)


(48,709)


(45,488)

Interest expense


(188)


(167)


(365)


(424)

Mortgage banking income


45,032


36,465


74,046


64,525










Income before taxes


533,568


471,176


1,004,260


904,986

Income tax expense


(132,664)


(67,149)


(209,087)


(156,607)










Net income


$ 400,904


$ 404,027


$ 795,173


$ 748,379










Basic earnings per share


$ 128.21


$ 123.84


$ 251.94


$ 230.20










Diluted earnings per share


$ 120.69


$ 116.54


$ 237.05


$ 216.52










Basic weighted average shares outstanding


3,127


3,263


3,156


3,251










Diluted weighted average shares outstanding


3,322


3,467


3,355


3,456

NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)








June 30, 2024


December 31, 2023

ASSETS





Homebuilding:





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 2,438,473


$ 3,126,472

Restricted cash


46,218


41,483

Receivables


35,491


29,000

Inventory:





Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers


1,927,451


1,674,686

Unsold lots and housing units


229,319


214,666

Land under development


61,512


36,895

Building materials and other


26,137


23,903



2,244,419


1,950,150






Contract land deposits, net


646,341


576,551

Property, plant and equipment, net


79,057


63,716

Operating lease right-of-use assets


73,345


70,384

Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net


41,580


41,580

Other assets


258,172


242,751



5,863,096


6,142,087

Mortgage Banking:





Cash and cash equivalents


31,123


36,422

Restricted cash


13,132


11,067

Mortgage loans held for sale, net


392,943


222,560

Property and equipment, net


7,069


6,348

Operating lease right-of-use assets


20,758


23,541

Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net


7,347


7,347

Other assets


71,820


152,385



544,192


459,670

Total assets


$ 6,407,288


$ 6,601,757

NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)








June 30, 2024


December 31, 2023

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Homebuilding:





Accounts payable


$ 421,457


$ 347,738

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


405,338


413,043

Customer deposits


369,274


334,441

Operating lease liabilities


78,563


75,797

Senior notes


912,078


913,027



2,186,710


2,084,046

Mortgage Banking:





Accounts payable and other liabilities


63,960


127,511

Operating lease liabilities


22,710


25,475



86,670


152,986

Total liabilities


2,273,380


2,237,032






Commitments and contingencies










Shareholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330 shares
issued as of both June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023


206


206

Additional paid-in capital


2,935,053


2,848,528

Deferred compensation trust - 106,697 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as of
both June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023


(16,710)


(16,710)

Deferred compensation liability


16,710


16,710

Retained earnings


14,160,198


13,365,025

Less treasury stock at cost - 17,465,064 and 17,360,454 shares as of June 30,
2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively


(12,961,549)


(11,849,034)

Total shareholders' equity


4,133,908


4,364,725

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 6,407,288


$ 6,601,757






NVR, Inc.

Operating Activity

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)




















Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2024


2023


2024


2023



Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price

New orders, net of cancellations:















Mid Atlantic (1)


2,297


$ 536.2


2,348


$ 519.2


4,579


$ 525.9


4,583


$ 517.8

North East (2)


478


$ 623.4


463


$ 557.0


1,005


$ 617.7


905


$ 564.9

Mid East (3)


1,262


$ 403.7


1,339


$ 390.3


2,525


$ 406.8


2,656


$ 387.3

South East (4)


2,030


$ 366.7


1,755


$ 365.7


4,007


$ 368.3


3,649


$ 363.5

Total


6,067


$ 458.8


5,905


$ 447.3


12,116


$ 456.6


11,793


$ 444.3





































Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2024


2023


2024


2023



Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price

Settlements:

















Mid Atlantic (1)


2,199


$ 515.5


2,030


$ 521.3


4,165


$ 516.5


3,825


$ 522.7

North East (2)


487


$ 589.8


432


$ 539.2


950


$ 571.5


795


$ 523.7

Mid East (3)


1,075


$ 403.7


1,067


$ 385.7


2,124


$ 400.6


2,056


$ 395.9

South East (4)


1,898


$ 365.1


1,556


$ 373.0


3,509


$ 367.3


3,048


$ 388.7

Total


5,659


$ 450.2


5,085


$ 449.0


10,748


$ 449.7


9,724


$ 454.0



As of June 30,




2024


2023




Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price


Backlog:










Mid Atlantic (1)


4,508


$ 531.4


4,450


$ 528.8


North East (2)


1,083


$ 643.3


995


$ 587.9


Mid East (3)


2,377


$ 416.6


2,453


$ 392.1


South East (4)


3,629


$ 378.0


3,333


$ 375.1


Total


11,597


$ 470.3


11,231


$ 458.6


NVR, Inc.

Operating Activity (Continued)

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)












Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2024


2023


2024


2023

Average active communities:









Mid Atlantic (1)


153


169


155


166

North East (2)


31


36


33


36

Mid East (3)


101


111


100


112

South East (4)


148


110


142


106

Total


433


426


430


420





















Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2024


2023


2024


2023

Homebuilding data:









New order cancellation rate


12.9 %


10.9 %


13.0 %


12.4 %

Lots controlled at end of period






149,700


130,400










Mortgage banking data:









Loan closings


$ 1,530,081


$ 1,381,647


$ 2,908,090


$ 2,618,930

Capture rate


86 %


86 %


86 %


85 %










Common stock information:









Shares outstanding at end of period






3,090,266


3,260,538

Number of shares repurchased


83,168


34,827


150,026


56,001

Aggregate cost of shares repurchased


$ 638,976


$ 201,077


$ 1,135,912


$ 311,125



(1)

Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C.

(2)

New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania

(3)

New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois

(4)

North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Kentucky

SOURCE NVR, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
