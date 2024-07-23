NVR, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results

RESTON, Va., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024 of $400.9 million, or $120.69 per diluted share. For the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, net income decreased 1% and diluted earnings per share increased 4%, when compared to 2023 second quarter net income of $404.0 million, or $116.54 per diluted share. Consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $2.61 billion, which increased 12% from $2.34 billion in the second quarter of 2023.
For the six months ended June 30, 2024, consolidated revenues were $4.95 billion, a 10% increase from $4.52 billion reported for the same period of 2023. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $795.2 million, an increase of 6% when compared to net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 of $748.4 million. Diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $237.05, an increase of 9% from $216.52 per diluted share for the same period of 2023.
Homebuilding
New orders in the second quarter of 2024 increased by 3% to 6,067 units, when compared to 5,905 units in the second quarter of 2023. The average sales price of new orders in the second quarter of 2024 was $458,800, an increase of 3% when compared with the second quarter of 2023. The cancellation rate in the second quarter of 2024 was 13% compared to 11% in the second quarter of 2023. Settlements in the second quarter of 2024 increased by 11% to 5,659 units, compared to 5,085 units in the second quarter of 2023. The average settlement price in the second quarter of 2024 was $450,200, which remained relatively flat when compared to the second quarter of 2023. Our backlog of homes sold but not settled as of June 30, 2024 increased on a unit basis by 3% to 11,597 units and increased on a dollar basis by 6% to $5.45 billion when compared to the respective backlog unit and dollar balances as of June 30, 2023.
Homebuilding revenues of $2.55 billion in the second quarter of 2024 increased by 12% compared to homebuilding revenues of $2.28 billion in the second quarter of 2023. Gross profit margin in the second quarter of 2024 decreased to 23.6%, from 24.3% in the second quarter of 2023. Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $488.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 12% when compared to the second quarter of 2023.
Mortgage Banking
Mortgage closed loan production in the second quarter of 2024 totaled $1.53 billion, an increase of 11% when compared to the second quarter of 2023. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $45.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 23% when compared to $36.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in secondary marketing gains on sales of loans.
Effective Tax Rate
Our effective tax rate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 was 24.9% and 20.8%, respectively, compared to 14.3% and 17.3% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. The increase in the effective tax rate in each period is primarily attributable to a lower income tax benefit recognized for excess tax benefits from stock option exercises, which totaled $6.8 million and $50.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, compared to $55.9 million and $79.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.
About NVR
NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-six metropolitan areas in sixteen states and Washington, D.C. For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.
Some of the statements in this release made by the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. All statements other than of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this document may include those regarding market trends, NVR's financial position and financial results, business strategy, the outcome of pending litigation, investigations or similar contingencies, projected plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of NVR to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to the following: general economic and business conditions (on both a national and regional level); interest rate changes; access to suitable financing by NVR and NVR's customers; increased regulation in the mortgage banking industry; the ability of our mortgage banking subsidiary to sell loans it originates into the secondary market; competition; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by NVR in its homebuilding operations; shortages of labor; the economic impact of a major epidemic or pandemic; weather related slow-downs; building moratoriums; governmental regulation; fluctuation and volatility of stock and other financial markets; mortgage financing availability; and other factors over which NVR has little or no control. NVR undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.
NVR, Inc.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Homebuilding:
Revenues
$ 2,547,891
$ 2,283,769
$ 4,834,068
$ 4,415,102
Other income
36,184
34,259
77,050
67,205
Cost of sales
(1,947,616)
(1,728,146)
(3,673,829)
(3,336,056)
Selling, general and administrative
(141,213)
(148,543)
(293,716)
(292,161)
Operating income
495,246
441,339
943,573
854,090
Interest expense
(6,710)
(6,628)
(13,359)
(13,629)
Homebuilding income
488,536
434,711
930,214
840,461
Mortgage Banking:
Mortgage banking fees
64,566
54,561
111,852
101,505
Interest income
4,672
3,823
8,764
6,841
Other income
1,333
1,102
2,504
2,091
General and administrative
(25,351)
(22,854)
(48,709)
(45,488)
Interest expense
(188)
(167)
(365)
(424)
Mortgage banking income
45,032
36,465
74,046
64,525
Income before taxes
533,568
471,176
1,004,260
904,986
Income tax expense
(132,664)
(67,149)
(209,087)
(156,607)
Net income
$ 400,904
$ 404,027
$ 795,173
$ 748,379
Basic earnings per share
$ 128.21
$ 123.84
$ 251.94
$ 230.20
Diluted earnings per share
$ 120.69
$ 116.54
$ 237.05
$ 216.52
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
3,127
3,263
3,156
3,251
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
3,322
3,467
3,355
3,456
NVR, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
ASSETS
Homebuilding:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 2,438,473
$ 3,126,472
Restricted cash
46,218
41,483
Receivables
35,491
29,000
Inventory:
Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers
1,927,451
1,674,686
Unsold lots and housing units
229,319
214,666
Land under development
61,512
36,895
Building materials and other
26,137
23,903
2,244,419
1,950,150
Contract land deposits, net
646,341
576,551
Property, plant and equipment, net
79,057
63,716
Operating lease right-of-use assets
73,345
70,384
Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net
41,580
41,580
Other assets
258,172
242,751
5,863,096
6,142,087
Mortgage Banking:
Cash and cash equivalents
31,123
36,422
Restricted cash
13,132
11,067
Mortgage loans held for sale, net
392,943
222,560
Property and equipment, net
7,069
6,348
Operating lease right-of-use assets
20,758
23,541
Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net
7,347
7,347
Other assets
71,820
152,385
544,192
459,670
Total assets
$ 6,407,288
$ 6,601,757
NVR, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Homebuilding:
Accounts payable
$ 421,457
$ 347,738
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
405,338
413,043
Customer deposits
369,274
334,441
Operating lease liabilities
78,563
75,797
Senior notes
912,078
913,027
2,186,710
2,084,046
Mortgage Banking:
Accounts payable and other liabilities
63,960
127,511
Operating lease liabilities
22,710
25,475
86,670
152,986
Total liabilities
2,273,380
2,237,032
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330 shares
206
206
Additional paid-in capital
2,935,053
2,848,528
Deferred compensation trust - 106,697 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as of
(16,710)
(16,710)
Deferred compensation liability
16,710
16,710
Retained earnings
14,160,198
13,365,025
Less treasury stock at cost - 17,465,064 and 17,360,454 shares as of June 30,
(12,961,549)
(11,849,034)
Total shareholders' equity
4,133,908
4,364,725
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 6,407,288
$ 6,601,757
NVR, Inc.
Operating Activity
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Units
Average
Units
Average
Units
Average
Units
Average
New orders, net of cancellations:
Mid Atlantic (1)
2,297
$ 536.2
2,348
$ 519.2
4,579
$ 525.9
4,583
$ 517.8
North East (2)
478
$ 623.4
463
$ 557.0
1,005
$ 617.7
905
$ 564.9
Mid East (3)
1,262
$ 403.7
1,339
$ 390.3
2,525
$ 406.8
2,656
$ 387.3
South East (4)
2,030
$ 366.7
1,755
$ 365.7
4,007
$ 368.3
3,649
$ 363.5
Total
6,067
$ 458.8
5,905
$ 447.3
12,116
$ 456.6
11,793
$ 444.3
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Units
Average
Units
Average
Units
Average
Units
Average
Settlements:
Mid Atlantic (1)
2,199
$ 515.5
2,030
$ 521.3
4,165
$ 516.5
3,825
$ 522.7
North East (2)
487
$ 589.8
432
$ 539.2
950
$ 571.5
795
$ 523.7
Mid East (3)
1,075
$ 403.7
1,067
$ 385.7
2,124
$ 400.6
2,056
$ 395.9
South East (4)
1,898
$ 365.1
1,556
$ 373.0
3,509
$ 367.3
3,048
$ 388.7
Total
5,659
$ 450.2
5,085
$ 449.0
10,748
$ 449.7
9,724
$ 454.0
As of June 30,
2024
2023
Units
Average
Units
Average
Backlog:
Mid Atlantic (1)
4,508
$ 531.4
4,450
$ 528.8
North East (2)
1,083
$ 643.3
995
$ 587.9
Mid East (3)
2,377
$ 416.6
2,453
$ 392.1
South East (4)
3,629
$ 378.0
3,333
$ 375.1
Total
11,597
$ 470.3
11,231
$ 458.6
NVR, Inc.
Operating Activity (Continued)
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Average active communities:
Mid Atlantic (1)
153
169
155
166
North East (2)
31
36
33
36
Mid East (3)
101
111
100
112
South East (4)
148
110
142
106
Total
433
426
430
420
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Homebuilding data:
New order cancellation rate
12.9 %
10.9 %
13.0 %
12.4 %
Lots controlled at end of period
149,700
130,400
Mortgage banking data:
Loan closings
$ 1,530,081
$ 1,381,647
$ 2,908,090
$ 2,618,930
Capture rate
86 %
86 %
86 %
85 %
Common stock information:
Shares outstanding at end of period
3,090,266
3,260,538
Number of shares repurchased
83,168
34,827
150,026
56,001
Aggregate cost of shares repurchased
$ 638,976
$ 201,077
$ 1,135,912
$ 311,125
(1)
Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C.
(2)
New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania
(3)
New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois
(4)
North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Kentucky
SOURCE NVR, Inc.