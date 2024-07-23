Hepsiburada Partners with Warner Bros. Discovery via BluTV Collaboration

ISTANBUL, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a "Hepsiburada") (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform, has announced the partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, extending the offering of a BluTV subscription, a Türkiye-based subscription video-on-demand service, as a privilege for Hepsiburada Premium members. BluTV, which was fully acquired by Warner Bros. Discovery in December 2023, features an ever-expanding collection of compelling Turkish content and a broad range of the best international series and shows from Warner Bros. Discovery.

"Supporting Growth for Both Brands"

Hepsiburada CEO Nilhan Onal Gökçetekin commented, "As Türkiye's leading e-commerce platform, we are pleased to strengthen our partnership with BluTV, which has been acquired by the world-renowned media group Warner Bros. Discovery. This new agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery will create growth opportunities for both Hepsiburada Premium and BluTV. I would like to thank the Warner Bros. Discovery management for their trust in Türkiye and Hepsiburada, and for our valuable partnership. We will continue to enrich the exclusive experience we offer to our Hepsiburada Premium members."

Jamie Cooke, GM CEE, Middle East & Turkey of Warner Bros. Discovery said: "We are pleased to extend our partnership with Hepsiburada and offer our popular BluTV Originals plus a wide variety of Warner Bros. Discovery content to all Hepsiburada's Premium subscribers. We are very excited to grow our footprint further in the Turkish market with our partner Hepsiburada."

Hepsiburada Premium, reaching 2.6 million subscribers as of May 31, 2024, provides a range of benefits such as free delivery and scheduled shipping; 3% cashback; 50% discounted assembly service for furniture purchased on Hepsiburada, and includes a subscription to BluTV.

About Hepsiburada

Hepsiburada is a leading e-commerce technology platform in Türkiye, connecting over 64 million members with over 248 million stock keeping units across over 30 product categories. Hepsiburada provides goods and services through its hybrid model combining first-party direct sales (1P model) and a third-party marketplace (3P model) with approximately 102 thousand merchants.

With its vision of leading the digitalization of commerce, Hepsiburada acts as a reliable, innovative and purpose-led companion in consumers' daily lives. Hepsiburada's e-commerce platform provides a broad ecosystem of capabilities for merchants and consumers including: last-mile delivery and fulfilment services, advertising services, on-demand grocery delivery services, and payment solutions offered through Hepsipay, Hepsiburada's payment companion and BNPL solutions provider. HepsiGlobal offers a selection from international merchants through its inbound arm while outbound operations aim to enable merchants in Türkiye to make cross-border sales.

Since its founding in 2000, Hepsiburada has been purpose-led, leveraging its digital capabilities to develop the role of women in the Turkish economy. Hepsiburada started the 'Technology Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs' programme in 2017, which has supported approximately 53 thousand female entrepreneurs throughout Türkiye to reach millions of customers with their products.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, BluTV, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, Max, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit http://www.wbd.com.

About BluTV

BluTV is Warner Bros. Discovery's subscription video on demand (SVOD) entertainment platform in Turkey, first launched in Turkey in 2016 and then in MENA in 2018 and available globally to all Turkish and Arabic speaking audiences. BluTV delivers a wide range of content bouquet including premium BluTV Originals, Turkish TV Series and Movies, Hollywood and International Series and Movies. BluTV offers more than 10.000 hours of on-demand premium content and live channels to BluTV Subscribers. BluTV's Global service brings the largest variety of Turkish content under one roof. BluTV produced 60 original productions, attracting millions of people across the world.

