Prismo Metals (CSE PRIZ / WKN A2QEGD) has not only one but two promising projects that will very soon see drilling action. We talked to CEO Alain Lambert and President Steve Robertson about the company's ...
|18:42
|Prismo Metals: "Probably the best copper play I've ever seen!" $PRIZ (Video)
|Mo
|Trotz Supergau mit CrowdStrike sind 100 % Rendite mit TUI, Lufthansa, Prismo Metals und Baywa möglich!
|Die CrowdStrike-Panne zeigt uns, wie abhängig die Welt mittlerweile von den Multi-Konzernen aus Amerika ist. Innerhalb von Stunden ging nichts mehr, bei Flughäfen, Supermärkten, Banken und sogar Operationen...
|Do
|Prismo Metals: changing the 'Art of the Possible' at Hot Breccia project
|15.07.
|Der Weg ist frei: Prismo Metals erhält Bohrgenehmigung für Kupferprojekt Hot Breccia!
|12.07.
|Prismo Metals Inc: Prismo Metals receives drilling permit at Hot Breccia