Valsoft Corporation Expands its footprint in the Aviation Industry with the Acquisition of IDGateway

Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian company specialized in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of IDGateway Limited ("IDGateway"), the market leader in providing identity management and background checking solutions to airports and other high-security environments.

IDGateway has been helping their clients and partners to automate access control processes, simplify vetting processes, and improve operational efficiency since 2012. IDGateway's flagship product, ArportGateway (AGW), is the only identity pass management solution tailored specifically for airports, transitioning from manual to automated access control processes.

"IDGateway showcases remarkable potential for sustained growth and continued market leadership," explains Anthony Caruso, Investment Partner at Valsoft. "Our goal is to support IDGateway's ongoing success by empowering Julian Parker and his team. With Valsoft's strategic resources, we're confident in fostering new avenues of growth and innovation within the industry."

"Valsoft's acquisition of IDGateway represents an exciting opportunity to continue the growth of our business by maintaining our meaningful connection with clients," stated Julian Parker, IDGateway's Managing Director. "We are thrilled to be working with Valsoft to continue to drive operational excellence and focus on software development as we look to expand our software capabilities to the global market."

Valsoft collaborated closely with BDO on this acquisition. Nicole Gordon, Senior Manager at BDO, remarked, "The team at IDGateway has built a market-leading business with a stellar reputation, and we look forward to seeing the business's future success as part of Valsoft. The market for high-quality tech businesses remains strong, especially ones with well-established customers, mission-critical services, and a strong track record of growth like IDGateway."

With this latest acquisition, IDGateway becomes the third company in the aviation industry to join the Valsoft family. IDGateway will now have the opportunity to not only further strengthen their presence in the European and global market with its flagship suite, but to globally expand Valsoft's presence in the aviation industries. IDGateway's management team will stay on board to maintain the businesses stellar reputation among clients as the company grows.

About IDGateway:

Founded in 2012, IDGateway is dedicated to creating innovative technology security software solutions, VettingGateway and AirportGateway. IDGateway's solutions are designed to uniquely enhance background checking and ID pass process for high-security or regulated businesses. Trusted by leading organizations such as Heathrow and Gatwick Airports, The Restaurant Group PLC and Wilson James, the team supports and develops its technology in Farnborough, UK.

For more information: www.idgateway.co.uk

About Valsoft Corporation:

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies that deliver mission-critical solutions. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers. Learn more: www.valsoftcorp.com\.

Valsoft was represented by Oliver Gray (Senior Legal Counsel) and Elisa Marcon (Corporate Paralegal).

