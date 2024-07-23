Vertosoft Named as New Distributor for GitGuardian

LEESBURG, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / Vertosoft is thrilled to announce it has been named GitGuardian's Public Sector Distributor for its secrets security and code security solutions protecting the software development lifecycle. This agreement gives GitGuardian access to Vertosoft's partner ecosystem as well as its contract vehicles.





Vertosoft x GitGuardian





"We are excited to be working with GitGuardian, a leader in secrets and code security solutions. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our investment to ensure the public sector has access to the highest standards of vulnerability detection and remediation. With GitGuardian's cutting-edge technology and expertise, we are confident that we can provide even greater protection and peace of mind to the public sector," said Josh Slattery, Vice President of Technology Sales at Vertosoft

Eric Fourrier, CEO of GitGuardian, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership with Vertosoft. He stated, "We are delighted to partner with Vertosoft. By leveraging GitGuardian's advanced code security technology and Vertosoft's proven track record with channel partners and suppliers, agencies will be able to minimize cybersecurity risk by addressing threats linked to secrets sprawl and vulnerabilities in software dependencies. Moreover, they will also be able to reduce their attack surface by shifting left, which means fixing these threats earlier in the software development process, where the developers are."

GitGuardian's self-hosted code security platform automates real-time detection, remediation, and prevention of secrets and vulnerabilities in source code and tools used by developers for collaboration. It integrates seamlessly with your agency's software development lifecycle to save time, resources, and money. GitGuardian's platform was designed to foster collaboration between developers, cloud operations, and security teams for better Application Security. It helps software-driven organizations elevate their security posture and comply with frameworks and standards.

About Vertosoft

Vertosoft is a high-value distributor dedicated to providing the most coveted innovative and emerging technology solutions to the government. Our comprehensive solution portfolio coupled with our elite services provides channel partners and suppliers with the enablement, inside sales support, contracts, and compliant systems required to drive growth in the government market.

About GitGuardian

GitGuardian is the code security platform for the DevOps generation. Founded in 2017, it has become the leader in automated secrets detection and is now focused on providing a comprehensive software supply chain security platform as recommended by NIST minimum standards for code testing.

GitGuardian helps security teams define and enforce secure coding practices consistently and globally at every step of the software development process. Centered on collaboration between security and development teams, GitGuardian also helps organizations enhance their security posture by decentralizing and accelerating the remediation of hardcoded secrets incidents and vulnerabilities in open-source dependencies, misconfigurations in infrastructure-as-code, and detecting intrusion in the software supply chain.

Widely adopted by developer communities, GitGuardian is the #1 security application on GitHub Marketplace and is used by over 500,000 developers and leading companies, including Snowflake, Orange Telecom, Acquia, ING, Mirantis, Maven Wave, DigitalOcean, Webflow and Bouygues Telecom. To learn more about GitGuardian, visit https://www.gitguardian.com.

