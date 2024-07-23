Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Revolution im Silbermarkt - Unglaubliche Bohrergebnisse lassen Kurs weiter explodieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
23.07.24
15:29 Uhr
4,040 Euro
-0,140
-3,35 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
23.07.2024 19:28 Uhr
239 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company 
23-Jul-2024 / 17:55 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00BY7QYJ50 
Issuer Name 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
BlackRock, Inc. 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Wilmington 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
USA 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
22-Jul-2024 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
23-Jul-2024 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                % of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 11.920000       1.420000            13.340000   25239531 
or reached 
Position of previous      12.000000       1.340000            13.340000 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00BY7QYJ50                   22542814                    11.920000 
Sub Total 8.A       22542814                     11.920000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
Securities Lending                2696717                          1.420000 
Sub Total 8.B1                  2696717                          1.420000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate             % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through     Total of both if it 
controlling  Name of controlled equals or is higher than financial instruments if it equals equals or is higher 
person    undertaking     the notifiable threshold or is higher than the notifiable  than the notifiable 
                              threshold              threshold 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
1)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International 
1)      Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 3, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 1 
Inc. (Chain  LP 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay Finco 
1)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay IV Limited 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Group 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance 
Inc. (Chain  Europe Limited 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Investment     10.650000         0.660000              11.310000% 
1)      Management (UK) 
       Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 4, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 6, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Delaware 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings Inc. 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Institutional Trust 
2)      Company, National 
       Association 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 4, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 6, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Delaware 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings Inc. 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Fund 
Inc. (Chain  Advisors 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
4)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Canada 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings ULC 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Asset 
Inc. (Chain  Management Canada 
4)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
5)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International 
5)      Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 3, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 1 
Inc. (Chain  LP 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay Finco 
5)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay IV Limited 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Group 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance 
Inc. (Chain  Europe Limited 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Advisors 
Inc. (Chain  (UK) Limited 
5)

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team Jana Blumenstein 020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

23rd July 2024

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  335961 
EQS News ID:  1952287 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1952287&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 23, 2024 12:55 ET (16:55 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.