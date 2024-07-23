

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kicking off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department on Tuesday revealed this month's auction of $69 billion worth of two-year notes attracted well above average demand.



The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.434 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.81.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $69 billion worth of two-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.706 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.75.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous two-year note auctions drew a high yield of 2.61.



The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auctions of $70 billion worth of five-year notes and $44 billion worth of seven-year notes on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX