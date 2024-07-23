Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Revolution im Silbermarkt - Unglaubliche Bohrergebnisse lassen Kurs weiter explodieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852608 | ISIN: SE0000108227 | Ticker-Symbol: SKFB
Tradegate
23.07.24
19:34 Uhr
17,135 Euro
-0,260
-1,49 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKF AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,16517,23520:50
17,15517,22020:50
PR Newswire
23.07.2024 20:30 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SKF announces changes to Group Management

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Niclas Rosenlew, Senior Vice President and CFO of SKF Group has decided to leave the company and will continue his career outside SKF. Niclas will remain in his current position at SKF until January 2025.

"On behalf of SKF I would like to thank Niclas for his valuable contribution, and I wish him all the best in the future," says Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO.

A recruitment process to identify a successor has been initiated.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Head of Media Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 8072; mobile: 46 705-908 072; sophie.arnius@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-announces-changes-to-group-management,c4017935

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/4017935/2924711.pdf

20240723 SKF announces changes to Group Management

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/gotahom-4jpg-png-highpreview-1278,c3321340

Götahom 4jpg png highpreview 1278

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skf-announces-changes-to-group-management-302204423.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.