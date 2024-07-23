

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled higher on Tuesday, gaining after four successive days of losses, despite a fairly steady U.S. dollar.



The dollar index, which struggled a bit in the Asian and European sessions, moved higher later on, climbing to 104.54 before paring some gains, easing to 104.45.



Gold futures for July ended up $12.60 or about 0.53% at $2,404.60 an ounce.



Silver futures for July settled at $29.132 an ounce, gaining $0.080, while Copper futures dropped to $4.1435 per pound, losing $0.0370.



In economic news, the National Association of Realtors said in its report that existing home sales dropped by 5.4% to an annual rate of 3.89 million in June after falling by 0.7% to a rate of 4.11 million in May. Economists had expected existing home sales to slump by 2.9% to a rate of 3.99 million.



The bigger than expected decrease pulled existing home sales down to their lowest level since hitting a rate of 3.88 million last December.



Later in the week, the focus will be on personal income and spending data for June, which includes readings on inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve.



The Commerce Department will release its preliminary estimate of second-quarter U.S. economic growth on Thursday.



Economists expect that GDP grew at a 1.9% annual pace from April through June, following a 1.4% annual growth pace in the first quarter.



The GDP and inflation readings could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates, with the Fed currently expected to lower interest rates by a quarter point in September.



On the political front, an AP survey indicated that Vice President Kamala Harris has the backing of at least 2,214 delegates, giving her more than enough support to win the Democratic presidential nomination.



