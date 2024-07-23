Secure collaboration through access-sharing is a must-have feature in almost any modern application, from requesting to edit a document or viewing a widget in a dashboard to submitting wire transfers for approval. With "Permit Share-If," developers no longer need to build these functionalities from scratch.

"Permit Share-If" offers a suite of prebuilt, embeddable UI components designed to streamline access sharing in applications. These components provide fully functional access control, making it easy and safe for users to manage permissions. With just a few clicks, Permit Share-If enables application developers to create and embed custom interfaces such as user management, audit logs, access requests, operation approval flows, and more.

Secure collaboration features, as common as they are, can be very hard to build and maintain. "Permit Share-If" provides developers with an effective way to delegate access to their end-users without compromising on security and maintaining fine-grained authorization, all with zero development time.

Key Features of "Permit Share-If" Include:

Access Request:

Allow users to request restricted resource access directly from your application (just like the Share functionality in Google Drive Dropbox). Requests are sent to designated users for approval or denial, simplifying access management.

Operation Approval:

Users can submit approval requests via an embedded component, allowing admins to oversee and control specific actions, such as wire transfers from joint accounts. While Access Requests are intended to provide long-term access to a resource, Operation Approvals allow managing requests to perform a singular action.

Approval Management:

Allow users to approve/deny operation requests through a friendly UI. A single embedded component where designated users can handle operation approvals efficiently, maintaining strict control over access review functions.

All Permit Share-If elements also include meta authorization features allowing your users to decide which of their users can request and approve access and operations all with proper limitations, and within safe interface boundaries.

Or Weis, CEO of Permit.io, explained the motivation behind this innovation: "We kept seeing our customers building these experiences over and over on top of our API. It was about time someone brought some order to this part of town."

The need for a streamlined access-sharing solution has been echoed by many industry professionals. An architect at a large European bank shared, "The ability to share access is constantly being brought up as a requirement for many of our apps and services. Having a strong, safe solution out of the box saved us months of developers' work per app."

By delegating access control to end users, "Permit Share-If" enhances security and functionality without the need for custom-built permissions. "Permit Share-If" empowers developers to maintain strict oversight while providing users with a seamless and secure experience.

At Jules, we aim to streamline the process of buying and selling recycled materials and access-sharing in our portal plays a big part in achieving that. Allowing users to share access is both important to get right and hard to do. Our challenge was to create a collaborative application without descending into a back-and-forth madness in which our users have to be the validators and responsible for every action. We're delighted to have Permit solve this problem for us end to end. Jean Philippe Boul, Co-founder COO Jules AI

About Permit.io

Permit.io enables developers to bake in permissions and access control (RBAC, ABAC, and ReBAC) into any product in minutes. Open source at its core, the platform builds on top of OPA+OPAL as a service, providing an API and UI access-control interface that makes it simple to add authorization and access-controls to any application without the hassle of building it from scratch. Founded by former engineers from Facebook, Microsoft, and Rookout, Permit.io is already used by industry leaders like Accenture, Cisco, Tesla, and others.

