

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX):



Earnings: $513 million in Q4 vs. -$92 million in the same period last year. EPS: $2.39 in Q4 vs. -$0.44 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Seagate Technology Holdings plc reported adjusted earnings of $222 million or $1.05 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.75 per share Revenue: $1.89 billion in Q4 vs. $1.60 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.20 - $1.60 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.95 to $2.25 bln



