WAEG, AN IBM COMPANY, ACHIEVES AN 85% REDUCTION IN TIME TO INVOICE CUSTOMERS WITH KANTATA'S PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CLOUD

Kantata, a leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, today announced an impressive achievement by Waeg, an IBM company at the forefront of multi-cloud software and business automation development. Waeg saw a significant 85% reduction in time to invoice customers, from an average of 4 weeks to just 3 days, after adopting the Kantata Professional Services Cloud to drive increased efficiency across the professional services project lifecycle.

Following Waeg's acquisition by IBM in 2021, the new management mandated a more agile, data-driven approach to decision-making, project planning, and reporting workflows. As Waeg faced rapid growth without a cohesive professional services management system, it sought to eliminate data silos and the lack of transparency hindering efficient project planning and workforce management. While reassessing its tech stack, the company discovered it already had the solution it needed: the Kantata Professional Services Cloud.

Maura Marangon, Chief Operations Officer at Waeg, noted, "With Kantata, we can see what is coming up to a year ahead, and our three to six-month forecasts are remarkably close to the reported actuals usually within one or two percentage points of the forecast. The Kantata Cloud has given us absolute confidence in our numbers and how we record our data we can use those numbers to report to our parent company without spending weeks parsing spreadsheets and double-checking data."

Since fully adopting Kantata SX, Waeg has:

Reduced time to invoice customers by 85%

Attained 98% forecast vs. actual performance, with a 6 month forecasting horizon

Consolidated access to organizational data

Enhanced budgeting efficiency with live project overviews

Increased transparency and invoicing accuracy

Improved bench utilization through optimized staffing

Waeg's journey with Kantata was not just about adopting a new tool but about a collaborative partnership. Initially, the company used Kantata in a limited capacity for managing timesheet submissions, barely scratching the surface of the solution's capabilities. Kantata experts worked diligently alongside Waeg as the business conducted a detailed audit to evaluate its evolving needs against the potential of the Kantata ecosystem. Kantata's elite consulting and implementation teams collaborated closely with Waeg stakeholders to identify and prioritize the company's needs, accelerating efforts to optimize and enhance operational efficiency. This collaborative approach made the process engaging and rewarding for all involved.

With universal access to organizational data in the Kantata Cloud, Waeg streamlined its professional services management infrastructure by eliminating cumbersome workarounds and redundant support systems while gaining essential functionality. Specifically, Kantata replaced a stand-alone utilization reporting application that could not track critical information such as holidays, training time, or pre-sales activities.

"Waeg's achievements underscore the transformative power of Kantata's Professional Services Cloud," said Sarah Edwards, Kantata's Chief Product Officer. "We love hearing from our customers that Kantata's solutions are not only taking the pain out of the month-end billing process, but also driving more accurate forecasts that business leaders can actually rely on to make proactive, impactful decisions."

To learn more about the quantitative results of adopting Kantata, read the entire case study here.

About Kantata

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Our purpose-built cloud software is helping over 2,000 professional services organizations in more than 100 countries focus and optimize their most important asset: their people. By leveraging the Kantata Professional Services Cloud, professionals gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes.

