

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SGS Group (SGSOY.PK), a Swiss inspection, verification, testing and certification company, on Wednesday reported that its first-half profit attributable to equity holders dropped 1.8 percent to 267 million Swiss francs from last year's 272 million francs, impacted by restructuring costs.



Basic earnings per share were 1.44 francs, against 1.47 francs a year ago.



Adjusted operating income reached 471 million francs, an increase of 1.9 percent compared to prior year. The adjusted operating income margin remained stable at 14.1 percent.



Sales reached 3.34 billion francs in the first half, up 1.6 percent from prior year's 3.28 billion francs. Organic growth was 8 percent.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, SGS continues to expect mid to high single-digit organic growth and improvement in adjusted operating income margin on sales.



Over the medium term, the company maintained that its Strategy 2027 will shift gears towards growth of the top and bottom line. Over the next four years, the company continues to expect organic sales growth of 5 percent to 7 percent annually and significant improvement of at least 1.5 percentage points in adjusted operating income margin on sales by 2027.



Cash conversion is still expected to exceed 50 percent by 2027.



