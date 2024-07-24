

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Flash Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are the top economic news due on Wednesday.



At 2.00 am ET, the market research group GfK is scheduled to issue Germany's consumer sentiment survey data. The forward-looking consumer confidence index is forecast to rise to -21 in August from -21.8 in July.



At 3.15 am ET, France's flash composite PMI survey results are due. The composite output index is seen at 48.9 in July, up from 48.8 in the previous month.



At 3.30 am ET, S&P Global is set to publish Germany's flash PMI data. Economists forecast the composite indicator to climb to 50.7 in July from 50.4 in the prior month.



At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone HCOB flash PMI data is due. The composite output index is expected to climb to 51.1 in July from 50.9 in June.



Half an hour later, UK S&P Global composite PMI data is due. Economists forecast the composite indicator to advance to 52.6 in July from 52.3 in the previous month.



