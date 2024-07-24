Transparency Market Research: Supercars Market to Surge to US$ 71.9 Billion by 2034, Driven by Technological Showcase in Motorsports and Rising Electrification Trend | TMR

Innovations in automotive technology, such as advancements in electric drivetrains, hybrid systems, and autonomous driving features, are attracting customers seeking cutting-edge performance and sustainability.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The supercars market was projected to attain US$ 30.2 billion in 2023. It is likely to garner an 8.0% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is expected to attain US$ 71.9 billion.

Involvement in motorsports and racing helps manufacturers showcase their technology and performance capabilities, creating a direct influence on consumer interest in supercars. There is a growing trend towards electrification in the supercar segment. Manufacturers are developing electric and hybrid models to meet stringent environmental regulations and cater to environmentally conscious consumers.

The use of lightweight materials like carbon fiber and advanced aerodynamics to enhance performance and fuel efficiency is becoming more prevalent. Increasing demand for customized and personalized supercars allows consumers to have unique, tailor-made vehicles, driving interest and sales.

Integration of advanced connectivity features, such as infotainment systems, telematics, and autonomous driving capabilities, is becoming a trend in the supercar market. The pre-owned supercar market is growing, offering an opportunity for manufacturers to engage with a broader customer base through certified pre-owned programs. Providing exclusive experiences such as driving events, track days, and brand heritage tours can boost customer engagement and brand loyalty.

The integration of supercars into the broader luxury market, including collaborations with high-end fashion brands and luxury lifestyle products, enhances the market appeal.

The use of digital tools and virtual reality (VR) for design, testing, and customer experience is on the rise. Virtual showrooms and test drives can enhance customer engagement.

Subscription services and flexible leasing options are gaining traction, providing consumers with more accessible and flexible ways to experience supercars without full ownership.

The incorporation of advanced safety features and driver-assistance systems (ADAS) is becoming more prevalent, addressing consumer demand for safer high-performance vehicles.

By vehicle type, the track-focused supercars segment is expected to boost the growth of the supercars market.

The primary driver for track-focused supercars is the appeal to performance enthusiasts who seek the highest levels of driving dynamics, speed, and handling.

These vehicles are designed for maximum performance on racetracks, attracting a niche market of avid drivers and racing fans.

Continuous advancements in automotive technology, such as lightweight materials (e.g., carbon fiber), aerodynamics, and powerful engines, are pushing the boundaries of what track-focused supercars can achieve.

On the basis of propulsion, the electric supercars segment is anticipated to propel the market growth.

Electric supercars offer unique performance benefits, including instant torque delivery, superior acceleration, and a lower center of gravity due to battery placement.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period? 2024-2034 Base Year? 2020-2022 Size in 2023 US$ 30.2 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2034 US$ 71.9 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 8.0 % No. of Pages 150 Pages Segments covered By Vehicle Type, By Propulsion, By Engine Capacity, By Power, By Speed

Global Market for Supercars: Regional Outlook

North America

North America is home to significant technological advancements in the automotive industry, including electric and hybrid supercars.

Innovations in battery technology, autonomous driving features, and performance enhancements attract consumers looking for cutting-edge vehicles.

The presence of major supercar manufacturers and their extensive dealership networks in North America boosts market growth.

Brands like Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, and newer entrants like Tesla with their Roadster, have strong market presence and brand loyalty.

Asia Pacific

The overall luxury market in Asia Pacific is expanding, with a growing appetite for high-end products. Supercars, being the epitome of luxury and performance, are benefiting from this trend.

The automotive industry in Asia Pacific is growing, with significant investments in technology and manufacturing.

This growth supports the supercar market through advancements in production capabilities and local availability.

Supercars Market: Key Players

The supercars market is highly competitive, driven by brand heritage, technological innovation, design excellence, performance capabilities, and customer-centric strategies.

Established players must navigate evolving market dynamics while new entrants capitalize on technological disruption and changing consumer preferences to carve out their niche in the competitive landscape. The following companies are well known participants in the supercars market:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC

Audi AG

Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A.

Bentley Motors Limited

BUGATTI Automobiles S.A.S.

Bugatti Rimac d.o.o.

Czinger

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG

Ferrari S.p.A.

Gordon Murray Automotive

Hennessey Performance Engineering

Koenigsegg Automotive AB

Lotus Technology Co. Ltd.

Others

In 2024, McLaren Automotive unveiled the blueprint for its upcoming design ethos, drawing on six decades of racing legacy and exceptional supercars. This future direction in McLaren's design philosophy will be anchored on five key principles: epic, athletic, functional, focused, and intelligent. These principles will shape the foundational elements of McLaren's next-generation vehicles, defining their aesthetic and engineering excellence.

In the same year, Audi concluded the production of its iconic R8 supercar, bringing an end to a distinguished 17-year era. The final R8, a high-performance model, completed its journey down the assembly line at Audi's Bollinger Hofe facility in Germany and will be enshrined at the company's museum in Ingolstadt.

Vehicle Type

Coupe Supercars

Convertible Supercars

Track-focused Supercars

Propulsion

Gasoline

Diesel

Electric

Hybrid

Engine Capacity (CC)

Compact (Below 2999cc)

Mid-size (3000cc-3999cc)

Full-size (Above 4000cc)

Power (KW)

Less than 300 (KW)

301 (KW) - 400 (KW)

401 (KW) - 500 (KW)

More than 500 (KW)

Speed (mph)

Less than 200 mph

201 mph - 250 mph

251 mph - 300 mph

301 mph - 350 mph

More than 350 mph

Transmission

Manual

Automatic

Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

