

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar fell to near 3-month lows of 1.6473 against the euro and 101.67 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6410 and 102.99, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie slipped to a 1-1/2-month low of 0.6583 and a 4-week low of 0.9084 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.6612 and 0.9115, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.65 against the euro, 101.00 against the yen, 0.64 against the greenback and 0.89 against the loonie.



