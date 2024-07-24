

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 1-year low of 1.8338 against the euro and a 1-week low of 1.1137 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.8228 and 1.1109, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the kiwi slid to near 3-month lows of 0.5914 and 91.41 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.5953 and 92.71, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.84 against the euro, 1.12 against the aussie, 0.58 against the greenback and 90.00 against the yen.



