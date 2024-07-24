

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Canadian dollar fell to more than a 3-month low of 1.3800 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 3-month low of 111.91 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3786 and 112.99, respectively.



Against the euro, the loonie edged down to 1.4970 from Tuesday's closing value of 1.4957.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.39 against the greenback, 110.00 against the yen and 1.51 against the euro.



