DJ Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI UCITS ETF DR (C) (ECRP LN) Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jul-2024 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 23-Jul-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 50.8575 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 74840967 CODE: ECRP LN ISIN: LU1437018168 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437018168 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ECRP LN Sequence No.: 336081 EQS News ID: 1952809 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 24, 2024 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)