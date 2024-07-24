Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Revolution im Silbermarkt - Unglaubliche Bohrergebnisse lassen Kurs weiter explodieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
24.07.2024 09:40 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (KLMG LN) 
Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
24-Jul-2024 / 09:07 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist 
DEALING DATE: 23-Jul-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 8.3372 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 845504 
CODE: KLMG LN 
ISIN: LU1563455630 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1563455630 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      KLMG LN 
Sequence No.:  336095 
EQS News ID:  1952837 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1952837&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 24, 2024 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.