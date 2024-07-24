DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR (C) (GAGU LN) Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jul-2024 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 23-Jul-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 48.3698 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2573478 CODE: GAGU LN ISIN: LU1437024729 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437024729 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GAGU LN Sequence No.: 336085 EQS News ID: 1952817 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

