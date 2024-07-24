DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) (ESDG LN) Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jul-2024 / 09:25 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 23-Jul-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 68.0257 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2765694 CODE: ESDG LN ISIN: LU2059756598

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 24, 2024 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)