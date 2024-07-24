Six months on from Thoma Bravo's strategic investment in the global investment research publisher, the business is going from strength to strength

BlueMatrix, the world's largest publisher of investment research, has announced that, since the start of 2024 and a strategic growth investment by leading software investment firm's Thoma Bravo, new revenue has grown an impressive 74% on the same period last year. BlueMatrix is doubling down on its investment in its clients through a growth strategy that includes strengthening its leadership team with two major C-suite appointments. Its new Chief Financial Officer and Chief Revenue Officer have over 40 years of combined experience in scaling software companies within the financial services landscape.

Joining BlueMatrix's leadership team, overseen by Chief Executive Officer and President Patricia Horotan and alongside Chief Operating Officer Mirko Consolascio, is Ben McFadden, appointed as Chief Financial Officer. He brings more than 15 years of enterprise software strategic finance expertise. He was previously Head of Finance at Nintex, a leader in global automation software, and Revalize, a quote-to-cash provider for manufacturing. His prior experience includes five years as a sell-side equity research analyst at Keybanc Capital Markets focused on infrastructure software.

Ben McFadden commented: "I witnessed BlueMatrix's trajectory firsthand seven years ago as a sell-side equity analyst and now I get to be a part of this exceptional team. My focus is on maintaining our impressive 97% customer retention, enabled by our international expertise, industry-leading products, and outstanding service. With Thoma Bravo's strategic investment too, I believe the future for BlueMatrix is very bright indeed."

Also joining BlueMatrix's leadership team is Bryan North-Clauss, appointed as its Chief Revenue Officer. Most recently, he held the position of Chief Revenue Officer at Truv, after leading AlphaSense's financial services sales division, where he contributed to growing its annual recurring revenue by 350% and productivity per salesperson by 400%. Earlier in his career, Bryan held senior roles in fixed income sales at Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Citi, and Lehman Brothers. His career began as a founding member of software firm JobDirect.com, acquired by Korn/Ferry.

Bryan North-Clauss stated: "This is a pivotal moment for me to join BlueMatrix and contribute to its ambitious expansion plans following January's strategic investment by Thoma Bravo. Six months in, my focus remains on reinforcing our market dominance and share in our core verticals. For instance, 75% of all sell-side research is published using the BlueMatrix platform, highlighting our strong product-market fit and commitment to delivering world-class service. Moving forward, we aim to invest further in our clients' success to drive future growth."

BlueMatrix's continued growth strategy will focus on moving to new markets, including Europe, APAC region, and South America, to deliver technical expertise and client experience to a new audience of global clients. There will also be increased focus on enhancing the innovation that optimises workflows, scalability, and deep integration across its entire product suite to meet the evolving needs of its worldwide client base.

Patricia Horotan, Chief Executive Officer and President of BlueMatrix, said: "Our plans to expand our platform and portfolio of products for existing and new clients alike will not only reinforce our world-leading status, but bring the most advanced investment solutions to new generations of investors. Working with my leadership team, and in partnership with Thoma Bravo, we are excited to take BlueMatrix to new markets and new audiences."

Founded in 1999, BlueMatrix employs 147 people, with 42% in the US and 39% in Romania. Expansion into new markets, including Europe, APAC region, and South America, is planned for the second half of this year, highlighting the company's international growth.

BlueMatrix offers fully integrated, cloud-based solutions for the entire investment research production workflow, including content creation, compliance approval, distribution, hosting, and analytics. This comprehensive suite positions BlueMatrix as the only global platform covering the complete investment research lifecycle.

About BlueMatrix

BlueMatrix, the world's largest publisher of investment research, is a pioneering SaaS provider connecting content publishers and readers. Since 1999, BlueMatrix has developed advanced research-creation and distribution software for the financial services sell side, serving over 800 banks and institutions worldwide and supporting the production and publishing of 1.4 million items annually.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240724453243/en/

Contacts:

Melanie Dias

+44 (0)7443 243 012

bluematrixuk@fleishman.com