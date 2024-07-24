

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer prices continued their declining trend in June, though at the slowest pace in more than a year, data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index fell 0.3 percent year-over-year in June, following a 0.4 percent decline in the previous month. Further, this was the weakest decline since the current sequence fall began in April 2023.



The overall falling trend in manufactured products was particularly caused by the decrease in prices of paper and paperboard, basic metals, and chemicals and chemical products, the agency said.



Meanwhile, the fall in prices was curbed especially by the increase in prices of pulp, machinery and equipment, and waste.



Domestic producer prices dropped 0.5 percent annually, and those of export products declined by 0.3 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices decreased at a stable rate of 0.3 percent in June.



