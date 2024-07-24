IGT Solutions Launches IGTx in Partnership with AuxoAI to Drive AI Innovation in the Travel, Transportation, and Hospitality Industry

SEATTLE, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IGT Solutions (an EQT group company) and AuxoAI announced a strategic partnership to unlock productivity and profitability for clients in the Travel, Transportation, and Hospitality (TTH) industry. This collaboration marks the inception of IGTx, a new business unit within IGT Solutions that combines their existing Data and Digital strengths with AuxoAI's innovative IP, solution capabilities, and technology ecosystem relationships.

The TTH industry holds the pole position in the modern world economy, contributing over USD 11Tn (10% + of the world's GDP). Recent advancements in Generative AI have positioned TTH customers to invest significantly in modernizing their technology stacks to become AI-ready. IGTx, powered by a strategic partnership between IGT Solutions and AuxoAI, stands at the forefront of this transformation. By leveraging AI, IGTx aims to enhance customer service and empower the 25,000+ workforce at IGT Solutions. These industry-leading AI solutions are meticulously designed to optimize reservations, lost baggage, and claims processing workflows, enabling enterprise technology to deliver tangible value.

IGTx will harness the power of cutting-edge digital, cloud and AI technologies to enable organizations with improved operational efficiency and customer experiences. By leveraging deep domain and technology expertise, IGTx will integrate client data and intelligence to create connected experiences and actionable operational strategies using AuxoAI's Damia platform.

Navneet (Nav) Taneja will lead IGTx. Nav brings extensive expertise in growing technology businesses, P&L management, and managing complex multi-domain engagements. With over 25 years of global experience as an executive at Amazon, Infosys, and most recently, Xoriant Corporation, Nav has achieved significant success in building relationships in the technology services ecosystem and expanding partnerships with high-impact technology companies.

IGT Solutions' CEO Katie Stein said, "The IGT Solutions and AuxoAI partnership brings together our strengths in digital infrastructure, application development, data engineering, and cognitive and generative AI under a unified business unit. IGTx, with its global team of hundreds of technology experts and industry leaders from Travel, AI, and core Technology sectors, will seamlessly integrate these capabilities to deliver impactful results at scale for leading brands."

AuxoAI co-founder Amaresh added, "This strategic partnership to launch IGTx recognizes the critical role of vertical-specific AI applications in driving enterprise adoption. By combining industry-specific technology stacks and data models with innovative IP, we are equipping clients with a pragmatic approach to transitioning from legacy systems to modern AI architectures and experience-driven business models."

In summary, IGTx represents a powerful collaboration, seamlessly integrating expertise to deliver impactful results at scale for leading enterprises. IGTx (igtsolutions.com)

About IGT Solutions

IGT Solutions is a next-gen customer experience (CX) company that defines and delivers transformative experiences for global brands. It does this by using innovative digital technologies and by combining digital and human intelligence. IGT Solutions is the preferred partner for managing end-to-end CX journeys across industries. Established in 1998, it has more than 90 global marquee customers and 25,000+ CX experts servicing client processes from 31 global delivery centers across 13 countries. www.igtsolutions.com

About AuxoAI

Named after Auxo, the Greek goddess of growth, AuxoAI is an AI-first company that leverages AI's transformative power to drive enterprise growth and operational efficiency. Our team helps businesses reimagine workflows and modernize data and digital infrastructure. Auxo's platform (Damia - Enterprise AI Studio) delivers enterprise velocity by accelerating time to value with AI-powered solutions.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2466002/IGT_Solutions_Launches_IGTx.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2107602/4099336/IGT_Solutions_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/igt-solutions-launches-igtx-in-partnership-with-auxoai-to-drive-ai-innovation-in-the-travel-transportation-and-hospitality-industry-302203669.html