Mittwoch, 24.07.2024
Revolution im Silbermarkt - Unglaubliche Bohrergebnisse lassen Kurs weiter explodieren!
WKN: A2PJN6 | ISIN: US05352A1007 | Ticker-Symbol: AVG
Tradegate
24.07.24
12:17 Uhr
20,200 Euro
+0,600
+3,06 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
24.07.2024 01:17 Uhr
S&P Dow Jones Indices: Avantor Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; QuidelOrtho & Schneider National to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:

  • Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will replace QuidelOrtho Corp. (NASD:QDEL) in the S&P MidCap 400, and QuidelOrtho will replace Hibbett Inc. (NASD:HIBB) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, July 26. JD Sports Fashion Plc (XLON: JD) is acquiring Hibbett in a deal expected to close soon pending final closing conditions.

  • Schneider National Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) will replace U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, July 31. Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) is acquiring U.S. Silica Holdings in a deal expected to close soon pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

July 26, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Avantor

AVTR

Health Care

July 26, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

QuidelOrtho

QDEL

Health Care

July 26, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

QuidelOrtho

QDEL

Health Care

July 26, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Hibbett

HIBB

Consumer Discretionary

July 31, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Schneider National

SNDR

Industrials

July 31, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

U.S. Silica Holdings

SLCA

Energy

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2024 PR Newswire
