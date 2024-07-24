DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Director Declaration

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Director Declaration 24-Jul-2024 / 09:52 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 July 2024 Custodian Property Income REIT plc ("the Company") Director Declaration The Company notes today's announcement by Morgan Sindall Group plc ("MGNS") that Malcolm Cooper, Non-Executive Director of both the Company and MGNS, is expected to retire as a Non-Executive Director of MGNS with effect from 31 August 2024 following a nine-year tenure. - Ends - For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 www.custodiancapital.com Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan/Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com FTI Consulting Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

