Mittwoch, 24.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Revolution im Silbermarkt - Unglaubliche Bohrergebnisse lassen Kurs weiter explodieren!
WKN: A116ZH | ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 | Ticker-Symbol: IT3
Frankfurt
23.07.24
08:08 Uhr
0,905 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
24.07.2024 11:25 Uhr
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Director Declaration

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Director Declaration 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Director Declaration 
24-Jul-2024 / 09:52 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
24 July 2024 
 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc 
 
("the Company") 
 
Director Declaration 
 
The Company notes today's announcement by Morgan Sindall Group plc ("MGNS") that Malcolm Cooper, Non-Executive Director 
of both the Company and MGNS, is expected to retire as a Non-Executive Director of MGNS with effect from 31 August 2024 
following a nine-year tenure. 
 
- Ends - 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Custodian Capital Limited 
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
                           www.custodiancapital.com 
Numis Securities Limited 
Hugh Jonathan/Nathan Brown             Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
                          www.numiscorp.com 
 
FTI Consulting 
Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis  Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
                          custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:      CREI 
LEI Code:    2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  336259 
EQS News ID:  1953213 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1953213&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 24, 2024 04:52 ET (08:52 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
