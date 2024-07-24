Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 24

24th July 2024

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 23rd July 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

23rd July 2024 55.34p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 55.16p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

