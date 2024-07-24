

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $573 million, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $528 million, or $1.67 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, TE Connectivity Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $588 million or $1.91 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $3.98 billion from $4.00 billion last year.



TE Connectivity Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



