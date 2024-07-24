Hardman & Co Research
Hardman & Co analyst interview | Financials
Q&A on Duke Capital (DUKE) | Record cashflows in FY'24
Duke Capital plc (DUKE) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co analyst Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.
In this interview, Mark discusses the recent performance and outlook of Duke Capital, which has achieved record cash flows in FY'24. Mark provides insights into the company's financial achievements, including a substantial increase in recurring and total cash revenue, and discusses the sustainability of Duke's high dividend yield. Additionally, he highlights the growth prospects and unique benefits of Duke's financing products, making this a great listen for investors and business owners alike.
Listen to the interview here.
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here
Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.
About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
1953245 24-Jul-2024