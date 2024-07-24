Hardman & Co Research

Q&A on Duke Capital (DUKE) | Record cashflows in FY'24

Duke Capital plc (DUKE) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co analyst Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

In this interview, Mark discusses the recent performance and outlook of Duke Capital, which has achieved record cash flows in FY'24. Mark provides insights into the company's financial achievements, including a substantial increase in recurring and total cash revenue, and discusses the sustainability of Duke's high dividend yield. Additionally, he highlights the growth prospects and unique benefits of Duke's financing products, making this a great listen for investors and business owners alike.

