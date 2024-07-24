

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $3.5 billion, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $4.4 billion, or $0.61 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, AT&T Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.57 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $28.58 billion from $28.85 billion last year.



AT&T Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $3.5 Bln. vs. $4.4 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.49 vs. $0.61 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $28.58 Bln vs. $28.85 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.15 - $2.25



