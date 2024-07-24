

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wabtec Corporation (WAB) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $289 million, or $1.64 per share. This compares with $191 million, or $1.06 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Wabtec Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $346 million or $1.96 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $2.644 billion from $2.407 billion last year.



Wabtec Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $289 Mln. vs. $191 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.64 vs. $1.06 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.644 Bln vs. $2.407 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.20 to $7.50 Full year revenue guidance: $10.25 to $10.55 Bln



