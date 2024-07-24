Merus N.V.: Merus Announces First Patient Dosed in LiGeR-HN2, a Phase 3 Trial Evaluating Petosemtamab in 2/3L r/m HNSCC

Petosemtamab 1500 mg Q2W confirmed for both 2/3L phase 3 trial(Nasdaq: MRUS) (Merus, the Company, we, or our), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics®), today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Company's phase 3 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of petosemtamab, a Biclonics® targeting EGFR and LGR5, compared to investigator's choice of single agent chemotherapy or cetuximab in previously treated (2/3L) patients with recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (r/m HNSCC) referred to as the LiGeR-HN2 trial.



Merus has confirmed through feedback with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that petosemtamab 1500 mg every two weeks is appropriate for further development in HNSCC as monotherapy, and in combination with pembrolizumab.

"With petosemtamab's strong clinical data in HNSCC and alignment with the FDA on dose, we are excited to have treated our first patient in the 2/3L phase 3 trial," said Fabian Zohren, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Merus. "We believe petosemtamab has the potential to become the new standard of care across r/m HNSCC."

More details of the trial can be found at clinicaltrials.gov.

About LiGeR-HN2

LiGeR-HN2, a phase 3 trial, will evaluate the safety and efficacy of petosemtamab compared to investigator's choice of methotrexate, docetaxel, or cetuximab in 2/3L r/m HNSCC patients. The trial is open to adult patients that have progressed on or after anti-PD-1 therapy and platinum-containing therapy. The primary endpoints are overall response rate as assessed by BICR based on RECIST v1.1 and overall survival. Secondary endpoints are duration of response and progression free survival. Merus plans to enroll approximately 500 patients in the trial.

About Petosemtamab

Petosemtamab, or MCLA-158, is a Biclonics® low-fucose human full-length IgG1 antibody targeting the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and the leucine-rich repeat containing G-protein-coupled receptor 5 (LGR5). Petosemtamab is designed to exhibit three independent mechanisms of action including inhibition of EGFR-dependent signaling, LGR5 binding leading to EGFR internalization and degradation in cancer cells, and enhanced antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP) activity.

About Head and Neck Cancer

Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) describes a group of cancers that develop in the squamous cells that line the mucosal surfaces of the mouth, throat, and larynx. These cancers begin when healthy cells change and grow in an unchecked manner, ultimately forming tumors. HNSCC is generally associated with tobacco consumption, alcohol use and/or HPV infections, depending on where they develop geographically. HNSCC is the sixth most common cancer worldwide and it is estimated that there were more than 930,000 new cases and over 465,000 deaths from HNSCC globally in 2020.1 The incidence of HNSCC continues to rise and is anticipated to increase by 30% to more than 1 million new cases annually by 2030.2 HNSCC is a serious and life-threatening disease with poor prognosis despite currently available standard of care therapies.

1 Sung et al. CA Cancer J Clin, 71:209-49, 2021; 2 Johnson, D.E., Burtness, B., Leemans, C.R. et al. Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Nat Rev Dis Primers 6, 92 (2020)

About Merus

Merusis a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus' website, Xand LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

