

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Wednesday said the Phase 2 KINETIC 2 study evaluating SAGE-324 to treat essential tremor (ET) did not meet primary goal.



Essential tremor is a neurological condition, that causes involuntary shaking of body parts.



The study did not demonstrate a statistically significant dose-response relationship in change from baseline to Day 91 based on the primary endpoint The Essential Tremor Rating Assessment Scale (TETRAS) Performance Subscale (PS) Item 4 (upper limb) total score, in participants with ET.



The companies plan to close the ongoing safety study of SAGE-324 in ET, and do intend to do any further studies of SAGE-324 in ET.



