Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2024) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce it has signed as of July 23rd 2024, an area development agreement for the province of Ontario for the opening of 40 franchised restaurants of Heal Wellness ("Heal"), a fresh smoothie bowls, acai bowls, and smoothies quick serve restaurant ("QSR").

"The Health and Wellness category is one of the hottest and fastest-growing sectors in the restaurant industry, and today's announcement signals Happy Belly's commitment to accelerating our growth plans for Heal," said Sean Black, Chief Investment Officer of Happy Belly. "Leveraging our franchising expertise and strategic roadmap, we are rapidly establishing Heal as the leading national smoothie bowl chain across Canada. Our Area Developer, Mr. Scott Grandin, is among the best I have ever worked with and is an expert in brand development in Ontario. This is a significant milestone for Heal and the Happy Belly team as we look to accelerate the growth of Heal. Scott's expertise brings a key element of executable success, enabling Happy Belly to continue its accelerated franchise growth."

"With a total of 366 contractually committed retail locations in the pipeline across all emerging brands in the Happy Belly portfolio, including 90 for Heal alone, our team is diligently sourcing and reviewing real estate locations, evaluating franchisee applications, and collaborating closely with our area developers to accelerate the growth of our asset-light franchising model. Currently, six (6) of our QSR brands have new locations under construction across Canada, some with multiple sites. We anticipate announcing several more openings throughout 2024 as we continue to sign franchise agreements and secure prime real estate locations for our franchisees nationwide. We are just getting started."

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

