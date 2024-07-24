

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $322.05 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $292.36 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $1.50 billion from $1.41 billion last year.



Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $322.05 Mln. vs. $292.36 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.48 vs. $1.33 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.50 Bln vs. $1.41 Bln last year.



