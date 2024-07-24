Anzeige
24.07.2024 13:35 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

As of July 25, 2024, the following warrants and certificates issued by Morgan
Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. 



Short Name      ISIN Code  
BEAR GAS X12 AVA 24  GB00BQRR8Q78
BEAR TESLA X10 AVA 2 GB00BSJJS879
BEAR GAS X12 AVA 25  GB00BQRJ3W49
MINI L BEIAB AVA 2  GB00BL03JN18
BEAR PEAB X5 AVA 1  GB00BNTQRS60
BEAR KAFFE X5 AVA 6  GB00BNTS7Y88
BULL SP500 X10 AVA 6 GB00BKZZ9Z75
BEAR CO2 X10 AVA 31  GB00BQRQFQ32



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
