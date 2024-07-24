Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

As of July 25, 2024, the following warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short Name ISIN Code BEAR GAS X12 AVA 24 GB00BQRR8Q78 BEAR TESLA X10 AVA 2 GB00BSJJS879 BEAR GAS X12 AVA 25 GB00BQRJ3W49 MINI L BEIAB AVA 2 GB00BL03JN18 BEAR PEAB X5 AVA 1 GB00BNTQRS60 BEAR KAFFE X5 AVA 6 GB00BNTS7Y88 BULL SP500 X10 AVA 6 GB00BKZZ9Z75 BEAR CO2 X10 AVA 31 GB00BQRQFQ32 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.