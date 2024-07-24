Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2024) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC Pink: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative analytics service provider, owner and operator of the Cubeler® Business Hub, today provided an update on loans and credit facilitated by the platform's "Financing" module in Canada ahead of the upcoming release of the platform's "Networking" and "Advertising" modules.

The Company reported that between July 2023 and June 2024, loans and credit in the form of receivables financing, merchant cash advances, term loans, lines of credit, and inventory financing totaling $976,500 were awarded on the platform. That amount was divided amongst small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operating in the construction sector, professional, scientific and technical services, wholesale trade, accommodation and food services industries, management of companies and enterprises, and real estate, rental and leasing sectors. Loans and credit awarded to businesses in the professional, scientific and technical services sector led the way, accounting for 46.08% of the total amount. That was followed by construction at 36.97%, accommodation and food services at 11.26%, management of companies and enterprises at 3.89%, wholesale trade at 1.02% and finally real estate, rental and leasing at 0.77%. The loans and credit awarded on the platform during that span ranged from $7,500 to $300,000.

"After the brief disruption in our operations during the months of May and June of 2023, we are very pleased to see that credit activity on the platform has not only gotten back on track, but that we're actually on pace to surpass the total amount of credit facilitated by the platform in 2023," commented Evrard Nkwemi, Director of Financial Institution Relationships of the Company's Cubeler subsidiary. "But what I'm most excited about is how much incredible insight we're already getting from the data collected on the platform even before the arrival of the Networking and Advertising modules truly bring the Hub to life. Just through simple analysis of the lending activity and the underlying variables used to pre-qualify the SMEs, we're able to learn so much about how certain industrial sectors may be faring. Of course, this type of insight is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what will be available through our ie-Pulse product offering later this year. And that's just one of the reasons why everyone at Tenet is so unapologetically enthusiastic about the Company's future."

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler® Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/.

