Mittwoch, 24.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Revolution im Silbermarkt - Unglaubliche Bohrergebnisse lassen Kurs weiter explodieren!
24.07.2024
Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings

COLDWATER, Mich., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced second quarter net income of $2,488,000, or $0.55 per share, compared to net income of $2,696,000, or $0.59 per share, for the second quarter of 2023. For the first six months of 2024, Southern earned $5,166,000 or $1.14 per share, compared with $5,701,000 or $1.25 per share, for the same six-month period one year ago.

John R. Waldron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., stated, "Earnings were lower due to continued net interest margin compression in this higher interest rate environment and our overhead increased as we continued our expansion."

As of June 30, 2024, total consolidated assets grew to $1.459 billion compared to $1.415 billion on December 31, 2023. Likewise, total loans and deposits also grew during the first six months totaling $1.072 billion and $1.205 billion, respectively, on June 30, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses totaled $11,922,000, or 1.11% of loans on June 30, 2024. Net loan charge-offs totaled $11,000 for the first six months of 2024, compared to net recoveries of $3,000 for the first six months of 2023. Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans were.08% on June 30, 2024 compared to 0.09% on December 31, 2023.

The annualized return on average assets for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 was.71% and 0.86% respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 10.34% for the first six months of 2024 compared to 12.63% for the first six months of 2023. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the six-month period ending June 30, 2024 and 2023 was 2.94% and 3.25%, respectively.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 17 offices within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Jackson, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as "expected," "begin," and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management's determination of the provision and allowance for credit losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned, mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities, involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extend, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.


SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share data)
June 30,
2024		 December 31,
2023
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents$83,057 $71,620
Federal funds sold 253 1,468
Securities available for sale, at fair value 160,288 169,740
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 65,052 61,600
Loans held-for-sale 1,550 169
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $11,922 - 2024, $11,697 - 2023 1,060,052 1,024,720
Premises and equipment, net 21,919 23,114
Net cash surrender value of life insurance 22,801 22,472
Goodwill 13,422 13,422
Other intangible assets, net 129 147
Other assets 30,145 26,323
TOTAL ASSETS$1,458,668 $1,414,795
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing$212,871 $226,178
Interest bearing 992,434 931,793
Total deposits 1,205,305 1,157,971
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings 883 1,738
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 18,804 15,703
Other borrowings 96,900 106,900
Subordinated debentures 34,687 34,653
Total liabilities 1,356,579 1,316,965
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - -
Common stock, $2.50 par value:
Authorized - 10,000,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 4,564,904 shares in 2024,
4,533,637 shares in 2023		 11,408 11,330
Additional paid-in capital 12,973 13,126
Retained earnings 93,595 89,808
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,887) (16,434)
Total shareholders' equity 102,089 97,830
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$1,458,668 $1,414,795


SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
2024 2023 2024 2023
Interest income:
Loans, including fees$15,838 $13,163 $31,304 $25,016
Federal funds sold and balances with banks 1,058 950 2,317 1,574
Securities:
Taxable 1,565 1,561 3,048 3,088
Tax-exempt 296 317 595 646
Total interest income 18,757 15,991 37,264 30,324
Interest expense:
Deposits 7,269 4,972 14,088 8,739
Other 1,503 1,158 3,130 1,870
Total interest expense 8,772 6,130 17,218 10,609
Net interest income 9,985 9,861 20,046 19,715
Provision for credit losses 236 650 236 925
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 9,749 9,211 19,810 18,790
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts 407 433 831 826
Trust fees 659 591 1,300 1,158
Net gains on loan sales 141 55 237 115
Earnings on life insurance assets 165 153 329 299
ATM and debit card fee income 467 473 891 887
Other 200 226 432 447
Total non-interest income 2,039 1,931 4,020 3,732
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits 5,330 4,685 10,626 9,395
Occupancy, net 497 481 996 968
Equipment 409 337 833 659
Professional and outside services 459 557 1,045 1,030
Software maintenance 598 552 1,190 1,071
ATM expenses 210 200 399 407
Printing, postage, and supplies 128 120 289 221
Telecommunication expenses 78 89 165 180
Other 1,036 889 1,988 1,656
Total non-interest expense 8,745 7,910 17,531 15,587
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,043 3,232 6,299 6,935
Federal income tax provision 555 536 1,133 1,234
NET INCOME$2,488 $2,696 $5,166 $5,701
Basic Earnings Per Common Share$0.55 $0.59 $1.14 $1.25
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 0.55 0.59 1.14 1.25
Dividends Declared Per Common Share 0.15 0.14 0.30 0.28


