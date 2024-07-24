

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Underwhelming corporate earnings updates especially from the tech sector dampened sentiment across markets. Tesla's earnings miss and margin fears triggered by Alphabet's expenditure on AI dragged down market sentiment.



Bank of Canada's interest rate decision as well as PMI readings from the U.S. are due on Wednesday morning. Anxiety ahead of key U.S. data including the GDP update due on Thursday and the PCE-based inflation readings due on Friday also added to the weak sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading in negative territory. European benchmarks are also trading deep in the red amidst data that showed private sector growth stalling. Asian stock indexes finished trading with losses.



Dollar Index edged down. Bond yields hardened. Crude oil prices gained. Gold also rallied. Cryptocurrencies are trading mixed.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 40,194.30, down 0.41% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,519.10, down 0.66% Germany's DAX at 18,433.15, down 0.62% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,152.22, down 0.19% France's CAC 40 at 7,520.62, down 1.03% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,877.95, down 0.79% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,126.00, down 1.27% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,963.70, down 0.09% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,901.95, down 0.46% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,311.05, down 0.91%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0845, down 0.06% GBP/USD at 1.2909, up 0.03% USD/JPY at 154.62, down 0.62% AUD/USD at 0.6599, down 0.23% USD/CAD at 1.3790, up 0.07% Dollar Index at 104.43, down 0.02%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.248%, up 0.21% Germany at 2.4490%, up 0.45% France at 3.136%, up 0.13% U.K. at 4.1790%, up 1.26% Japan at 1.079%, up 0.37%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $81.56, up 0.68%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $77.48, up 0.68%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $2,416.85, up 0.40%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $66,439.68, down 0.65% Ethereum at $3,465.68, down 1.52% BNB at $587.48, up 0.25% Solana at $177.22, down 0.39% XRP at $0.6221, up 2.90%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX