TE Connectivity, LTD: TE Connectivity announces third quarter results for fiscal year 2024

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) today reported results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 28, 2024.

Third Quarter Highlights

Net sales were $4.0 billion, in line with guidance, down 1% on a reported basis year over year and up 2% organically.

GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations were $1.86, up 11% year over year. Adjusted EPS exceeded guidance at $1.91, a quarterly record and up 8% year over year.

Orders were $4.1 billion, up 4% year over year and 3% sequentially, driven by momentum in artificial intelligence programs.

Operating margins were 19% and adjusted operating margins were 19.3%, up 200 basis points year over year and a quarterly record, driven by strong operational performance.

Generated record cash flow year to date, including: Cash from operating activities of $2.4 billion, up 22% year over year. Free cash flow of approximately $2.0 billion, up 36% year over year.

Deployed over $2.2 billion of capital year to date, with $1.8 billion returned to shareholders

"I'm pleased that our team continued to navigate a dynamic market environment to deliver another strong quarter of performance, highlighted by operating margin expansion of 200 basis points, delivering EPS above guidance and record cash flow generation," said TE Connectivity CEO Terrence Curtin. "In our Transportation Segment, our automotive business grew 4% organically despite a decline in auto production, and three out of four businesses in our Industrial segment continued their growth trajectories. In our Communications segment, we achieved sales growth of more than 20% along with record orders, driven by momentum in artificial intelligence programs where we are well positioned with multiple customers. We expect to deliver year-over-year earnings growth and margin expansion in the fourth quarter as well as double-digit earnings growth for the full year. As we look to the future, we continue to invest in key long-term growth trends to innovate alongside our valued customers around the world."

Fourth Quarter FY24 Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the company expects net sales of approximately $4.0 billion. GAAP EPS from continuing operations is expected to be approximately $1.80, up 3% year over year, with adjusted EPS of approximately $1.94, up 9% year over year. Fourth quarter guidance includes a $0.10 year-over-year headwind from tax and currency exchange rates.

Information about TE Connectivity's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the attached tables.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enable the distribution of power, signal and data to advance next-generation transportation, renewable energy, automated factories, data centers, medical technology and more. With more than 85,000 employees, including 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

















































For the Quarters Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

June 28,

June 30,

June 28,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(in millions, except per share data) Net sales $ 3,979

$ 3,998

$ 11,777

$ 11,999 Cost of sales

2,593



2,699



7,704



8,229 Gross margin

1,386



1,299



4,073



3,770 Selling, general, and administrative expenses

431



431



1,299



1,258 Research, development, and engineering expenses

189



176



546



534 Acquisition and integration costs

5



9



16



26 Restructuring and other charges, net

6



53



67



283 Operating income

755



630



2,145



1,669 Interest income

20



18



61



39 Interest expense

(18)



(20)



(55)



(61) Other expense, net

(3)



(4)



(11)



(13) Income from continuing operations before income taxes

754



624



2,140



1,634 Income tax (expense) benefit

(181)



(96)



778



(283) Income from continuing operations

573



528



2,918



1,351 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

-



-



(1)



7 Net income $ 573

$ 528

$ 2,917

$ 1,358























Basic earnings per share:





















Income from continuing operations $ 1.87

$ 1.68

$ 9.47

$ 4.28 Income (loss) from discontinued operations

-



-



-



0.02 Net income

1.87



1.68



9.47



4.30























Diluted earnings per share:





















Income from continuing operations $ 1.86

$ 1.67

$ 9.41

$ 4.25 Income (loss) from discontinued operations

-



-



-



0.02 Net income

1.86



1.67



9.41



4.27























Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:





















Basic

306



315



308



316 Diluted

308



317



310



318

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

























June 28,

September 29,

2024

2023

(in millions, except share data) Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,469

$ 1,661 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $37 and $30, respectively

2,889



2,967 Inventories

2,669



2,552 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

686



712 Total current assets

7,713



7,892 Property, plant, and equipment, net

3,758



3,754 Goodwill

5,664



5,463 Intangible assets, net

1,177



1,175 Deferred income taxes

3,768



2,600 Other assets

818



828 Total assets $ 22,898

$ 21,712 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity









Current liabilities:









Short-term debt $ 1,249

$ 682 Accounts payable

1,662



1,563 Accrued and other current liabilities

2,206



2,218 Total current liabilities

5,117



4,463 Long-term debt

2,953



3,529 Long-term pension and postretirement liabilities

720



728 Deferred income taxes

186



185 Income taxes

386



365 Other liabilities

781



787 Total liabilities

10,143



10,057 Commitments and contingencies









Redeemable noncontrolling interests

123



104 Shareholders' equity:









Common shares, CHF 0.57 par value, 316,574,781 shares authorized and issued, and 322,470,281 shares authorized and issued, respectively

139



142 Accumulated earnings

14,253



12,947 Treasury shares, at cost, 12,129,385 and 10,487,742 shares, respectively

(1,647)



(1,380) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(113)



(158) Total shareholders' equity

12,632



11,551 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity $ 22,898

$ 21,712

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

















































For the Quarters Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

June 28,

June 30,

June 28,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(in millions) Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net income $ 573

$ 528

$ 2,917

$ 1,358 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

-



-



1



(7) Income from continuing operations

573



528



2,918



1,351 Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization

208



200



594



594 Deferred income taxes

22



(51)



(1,190)



(121) Non-cash lease cost

33



36



100



106 Provision for losses on accounts receivable and inventories

15



13



70



82 Share-based compensation expense

31



32



100



95 Impairment of held for sale business

-



-



-



67 Other

(11)



17



53



85 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions and divestitures:





















Accounts receivable, net

10



22



82



(202) Inventories

114



(50)



(127)



(323) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

13



(5)



12



(30) Accounts payable

44



(36)



99



68 Accrued and other current liabilities

(37)



69



(324)



(14) Income taxes

13



16



28



51 Other

(22)



(12)



20



185 Net cash provided by operating activities

1,006



779



2,435



1,994 Cash flows from investing activities:





















Capital expenditures

(149)



(166)



(467)



(538) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment

10



1



12



3 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

-



-



(339)



(108) Proceeds from divestiture of businesses, net of cash retained by businesses sold

21



(3)



59



48 Other

1



(1)



(9)



22 Net cash used in investing activities

(117)



(169)



(744)



(573) Cash flows from financing activities:





















Net increase (decrease) in commercial paper

18



3



(21)



(82) Proceeds from issuance of debt

-



-



-



499 Repayment of debt

(1)



-



(2)



(591) Proceeds from exercise of share options

19



13



52



33 Repurchase of common shares

(416)



(208)



(1,301)



(674) Payment of common share dividends to shareholders

(199)



(186)



(564)



(541) Other

(12)



(2)



(39)



(30) Net cash used in financing activities

(591)



(380)



(1,875)



(1,386) Effect of currency translation on cash

(5)



(4)



(8)



8 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

293



226



(192)



43 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

1,176



905



1,661



1,088 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,469

$ 1,131

$ 1,469

$ 1,131























Supplemental cash flow information:





















Interest paid on debt, net $ 6

$ 9

$ 38

$ 48 Income taxes paid, net of refunds

146



131



384



354

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)

















































For the Quarters Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

June 28,

June 30,

June 28,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,006

$ 779

$ 2,435

$ 1,994 Capital expenditures, net

(139)



(165)



(455)



(535) Free cash flow (1) $ 867

$ 614

$ 1,980

$ 1,459























(1) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)



































































































For the Quarters Ended



For the Nine Months Ended



June 28,



June 30,



June 28,



June 30,



2024



2023



2024



2023



($ in millions)



Net Sales







Net Sales







Net Sales







Net Sales





Transportation Solutions $ 2,330







$ 2,433







$ 7,087







$ 7,175





Industrial Solutions

1,133









1,141









3,301









3,392





Communications Solutions

516









424









1,389









1,432





Total $ 3,979







$ 3,998







$ 11,777







$ 11,999







































































































Operating

Operating



Operating

Operating



Operating

Operating



Operating

Operating



Income

Margin



Income

Margin



Income

Margin



Income

Margin

Transportation Solutions $ 498

21.4 %

$ 425

17.5 %

$ 1,443

20.4 %

$ 1,040

14.5 % Industrial Solutions

153

13.5





150

13.1





451

13.7





440

13.0

Communications Solutions

104

20.2





55

13.0





251

18.1





189

13.2

Total $ 755

19.0 %

$ 630

15.8 %

$ 2,145

18.2 %

$ 1,669

13.9 %

































































































Adjusted

Adjusted



Adjusted

Adjusted



Adjusted

Adjusted



Adjusted

Adjusted



Operating

Operating



Operating

Operating



Operating

Operating



Operating

Operating



Income (1)

Margin (1)



Income (1)

Margin (1)



Income (1)

Margin (1)



Income (1)

Margin (1)

Transportation Solutions $ 490

21.0 %

$ 452

18.6 %

$ 1,471

20.8 %

$ 1,221

17.0 % Industrial Solutions

171

15.1





180

15.8





499

15.1





529

15.6

Communications Solutions

105

20.3





60

14.2





262

18.9





228

15.9

Total $ 766

19.3 %

$ 692

17.3 %

$ 2,232

19.0 %

$ 1,978

16.5 %















































(1) Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. RECONCILIATION OF NET SALES GROWTH (DECLINE) (UNAUDITED)









































































Change in Net Sales for the Quarter Ended June 28, 2024

versus Net Sales for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

Net Sales



Organic Net Sales







Acquisition/

Growth (Decline)



Growth (Decline) (1)



Translation (2)

(Divestiture)

($ in millions) Transportation Solutions (3):

































Automotive $ (20)

(1.1) %

$ 63

3.6 %

$ (39)

$ (44) Commercial transportation

(40)

(9.9)





(34)

(8.4)





(6)



- Sensors

(43)

(15.2)





(37)

(13.1)





(6)



- Total

(103)

(4.2)





(8)

(0.3)





(51)



(44) Industrial Solutions (3):

































Industrial equipment

(70)

(16.5)





(98)

(23.6)





(8)



36 Aerospace, defense, and marine

52

17.7





53

18.7





(1)



- Energy

(4)

(1.7)





8

3.4





(12)



- Medical

14

7.2





14

7.2





-



- Total

(8)

(0.7)





(23)

(2.1)





(21)



36 Communications Solutions (3):

































Data and devices

77

30.6





80

31.8





(3)



- Appliances

15

8.7





20

11.7





(5)



- Total

92

21.7





100

23.7





(8)



- Total $ (19)

(0.5) %

$ 69

1.7 %

$ (80)

$ (8)

















































































































































Change in Net Sales for the Nine Months Ended June 28, 2024

versus Net Sales for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023

Net Sales



Organic Net Sales







Acquisitions/

Growth (Decline)



Growth (Decline) (1)



Translation (2)

(Divestitures)

($ in millions) Transportation Solutions (3):

































Automotive $ 61

1.2 %

$ 220

4.2 %

$ (46)

$ (113) Commercial transportation

(53)

(4.6)





(49)

(4.2)





(4)



- Sensors

(96)

(11.6)





(90)

(10.9)





(6)



- Total

(88)

(1.2)





81

1.1





(56)



(113) Industrial Solutions (3):

































Industrial equipment

(279)

(21.2)





(344)

(26.2)





-



65 Aerospace, defense, and marine

122

14.3





137

16.2





3



(18) Energy

13

2.0





12

1.8





(19)



20 Medical

53

9.3





53

9.3





-



- Total

(91)

(2.7)





(142)

(4.2)





(16)



67 Communications Solutions (3):

































Data and devices

12

1.4





17

2.0





(5)



- Appliances

(55)

(9.8)





(46)

(8.2)





(9)



- Total

(43)

(3.0)





(29)

(2.0)





(14)



- Total $ (222)

(1.9) %

$ (90)

(0.7) %

$ (86)

$ (46)



































(1) Organic net sales growth (decline) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Represents the change in net sales resulting from changes in foreign currency exchange rates. (3) Industry end market information is presented consistently with our internal management reporting and may be periodically revised as management deems necessary.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Quarter Ended June 28, 2024

(UNAUDITED)



































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring













Related

and Other

Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

(Non-GAAP) (2)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:

























Transportation Solutions $ 498



$ -

$ (8)

$ 490

Industrial Solutions

153





5



13



171

Communications Solutions

104





-



1



105

Total $ 755



$ 5

$ 6

$ 766





























Operating margin

19.0 %















19.3 %



























Income tax expense $ (181)



$ -

$ 4

$ (177)





























Effective tax rate

24.0 %















23.1 %



























Income from continuing operations $ 573



$ 5

$ 10

$ 588





























Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.86



$ 0.02

$ 0.03

$ 1.91





























(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

(UNAUDITED)



































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring













Related

and Other

Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

(Non-GAAP) (2)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:

























Transportation Solutions $ 425



$ -

$ 27

$ 452

Industrial Solutions

150





8



22



180

Communications Solutions

55





1



4



60

Total $ 630



$ 9

$ 53

$ 692





























Operating margin

15.8 %















17.3 %



























Income tax expense $ (96)



$ (2)

$ (27)

$ (125)





























Effective tax rate

15.4 %















18.2 %



























Income from continuing operations $ 528



$ 7

$ 26

$ 561





























Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.67



$ 0.02

$ 0.08

$ 1.77





























(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES For the Nine Months Ended June 28, 2024 (UNAUDITED)













































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring

















Related

and Other





Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

Tax Items (2)

(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:































Transportation Solutions $ 1,443



$ -

$ 25

$ 3

$ 1,471

Industrial Solutions

451





15



32



1



499

Communications Solutions

251





1



10



-



262

Total $ 2,145



$ 16

$ 67

$ 4

$ 2,232



































Operating margin

18.2 %





















19.0 %

































Income tax (expense) benefit $ 778



$ (2)

$ (7)

$ (1,254)

$ (485)



































Effective tax rate

(36.4) %





















21.8 %

































Income from continuing operations $ 2,918



$ 14

$ 60

$ (1,250)

$ 1,742



































Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 9.41



$ 0.05

$ 0.19

$ (4.03)

$ 5.62





































(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) Includes an $874 million net income tax benefit associated with a ten-year tax credit obtained by a Swiss subsidiary and a $262 million income tax benefit related to the revaluation of deferred tax assets as a result of a corporate tax rate increase in Switzerland. Also includes a $118 million income tax benefit associated with the tax impacts of a legal entity restructuring with related costs of $4 million recorded in selling, general, and administrative expenses for other non-income taxes.

(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring













Related

and Other

Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

(Non-GAAP) (2)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:

























Transportation Solutions $ 1,040



$ 2

$ 179

$ 1,221

Industrial Solutions

440





21



68



529

Communications Solutions

189





3



36



228

Total $ 1,669



$ 26

$ 283

$ 1,978





























Operating margin

13.9 %















16.5 %



























Income tax expense $ (283)



$ (5)

$ (82)

$ (370)





























Effective tax rate

17.3 %















19.0 %



























Income from continuing operations $ 1,351



$ 21

$ 201

$ 1,573





























Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 4.25



$ 0.07

$ 0.63

$ 4.95





























(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Quarter Ended September 29, 2023

(UNAUDITED)















































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring

















Related

and Other





Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

Tax Items (2)

(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:































Transportation Solutions $ 411



$ 1

$ 32

$ -

$ 444

Industrial Solutions

162





6



16



-



184

Communications Solutions

62





-



9



-



71

Total $ 635



$ 7

$ 57

$ -

$ 699



































Operating margin

15.7 %





















17.3 %

































Income tax expense $ (81)



$ (1)

$ (3)

$ (49)

$ (134)



































Effective tax rate

12.8 %





















19.2 %

































Income from continuing operations $ 553



$ 6

$ 54

$ (49)

$ 564



































Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.75



$ 0.02

$ 0.17

$ (0.16)

$ 1.78



































(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) Represents income tax benefits associated with a decrease in the valuation allowance for certain tax loss and credit carryforwards.

(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Year Ended September 29, 2023

(UNAUDITED)















































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring

















Related

and Other





Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

Tax Items (2)

(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:































Transportation Solutions $ 1,451



$ 3

$ 211

$ -

$ 1,665

Industrial Solutions

602





27



84



-



713

Communications Solutions

251





3



45



-



299

Total $ 2,304



$ 33

$ 340

$ -

$ 2,677



































Operating margin

14.4 %





















16.7 %

































Income tax expense $ (364)



$ (6)

$ (85)

$ (49)

$ (504)



































Effective tax rate

16.0 %





















19.1 %

































Income from continuing operations $ 1,904



$ 27

$ 255

$ (49)

$ 2,137



































Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 6.01



$ 0.09

$ 0.80

$ (0.15)

$ 6.74



































(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) Represents income tax benefits associated with a decrease in the valuation allowance for certain tax loss and credit carryforwards.

(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. RECONCILIATION OF FORWARD-LOOKING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO FORWARD-LOOKING GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES As of July 24, 2024 (UNAUDITED)







Outlook for



Quarter Ending



September 27,



2024

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.80

Restructuring and other charges, net

0.12

Acquisition-related charges

0.02

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (1) $ 1.94

















Net sales growth (decline)

(0.9) % Translation

1.4

(Acquisitions) divestitures, net

0.2

Organic net sales growth (1)

0.7 %







(1) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

