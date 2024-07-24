Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.07.2024
Revolution im Silbermarkt - Unglaubliche Bohrergebnisse lassen Kurs weiter explodieren!
WKN: 923484 | ISIN: US7436061052 | Ticker-Symbol: PPY
Frankfurt
24.07.24
08:02 Uhr
64,00 Euro
-0,50
-0,78 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
PROSPERITY BANCSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROSPERITY BANCSHARES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,0066,5018:02
PR Newswire
24.07.2024 12:30 Uhr
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Earnings

  • Completed the merger of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc. on April 1, 2024
  • Net income of $111.6 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.17 for second quarter 2024
  • Net income of $116.6 million (1) and diluted earnings per share of $1.22 (1), excluding merger related provision and expenses, gain on Visa Class B-1 stock exchange net of investment securities sales and FDIC special assessment
  • Net interest margin increased 15 basis points to 2.94% during second quarter 2024
  • Loans increased $1.06 billion or 5.0% during second quarter 2024
  • Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, increased $839.1 million or 4.1% during second quarter 2024
  • Deposits increased $757.6 million or 2.8% during second quarter 2024
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits of $9.7 billion, representing 34.7% of total deposits
  • Allowance for credit losses on loans and on off-balance sheet credit exposure of $397.5 million and allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program, of 1.69%(1)
  • Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.25% of second quarter average interest-earning assets
  • Repurchased 671 thousand shares of common stock during second quarter 2024, and 1.2 million shares during 2024

HOUSTON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $111.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared with $86.9 million for the same period in 2023. Net income per diluted common share was $1.17 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared with $0.94 for the same period in 2023. On April 1, 2024, Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc. ("Lone Star") merged with Prosperity Bancshares and Lone Star State Bank of West Texas ("Lone Star Bank") merged with Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "LSSB Merger"). During the second quarter 2024, Prosperity incurred a merger related provision for credit losses of $9.1 million, or $0.07 (1) per diluted common share, merger related expenses of $4.4 million, or $0.04 (1) per diluted common share, and a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") special assessment of $3.6 million, or $0.03 (1) per diluted common share, partially offset by a net gain of $10.7 million, or $0.09 (1) per diluted common share as a result of the exchange and conversion of Visa Class B-1 stock and the sale of investment securities. Excluding these charges and the net gain, earnings per diluted common share was $1.22 (1) for the second quarter of 2024. Additionally, loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, increased $839.1 million or 4.1% during the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to the Merger.

The annualized return on second quarter average assets was 1.12%; and the annualized return on second quarter average assets excluding merger related provision and expenses, net of tax, gain on Visa Class B-1 stock exchange net of investment securities sales, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax, was 1.17%(1). Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.25% of second quarter average interest-earning assets.

"We want to welcome the customers and associates from Lone Star State Bank of West Texas and are excited about our partnership. As previously announced, on April 1, 2024, Prosperity completed the merger of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Lone Star Bank, headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. Lone Star Bank operated 5 banking offices in the West Texas area," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"We are also pleased to report that our net interest income before provision for credit losses was $258.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared with $238.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an increase of $20.5 million or 8.6%. In addition, our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 2.94% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared with 2.79% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and 2.73% for the same period in 2023. As mentioned on prior calls, these are the results we expected, and we anticipate these tailwinds to continue to be positive for the near future," added Zalman.

"We are optimistic about the future and confident in our ability to create meaningful long-term value for our shareholders. Over the last twelve months, we have returned $284.6 million to shareholders - $74.8 million through share repurchases and $209.8 million through cash dividends," stated Zalman.

" Texas continues to shine as more people and companies move to the state because of the business-friendly political structure and no state income tax," continued Zalman.

"Prosperity continues to focus on building core customer relationships, maintaining sound asset quality and operating the bank in an efficient manner, while investing in ever-changing technology and product distribution channels. Thank you to all of our customers, shareholders and associates who make this possible," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, net income was $111.6 million (2) or $1.17 per diluted common share compared with $110.4 million (3) or $1.18 per diluted common share for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Net income and net income per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2024 was impacted by an increase in net interest income and a gain on Visa Class B-1 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $10.7 million, partially offset by a merger related provision for credit losses of $9.1 million, merger related expenses of $4.4 million, a FDIC special assessment of $3.6 million and an increase in noninterest expenses related to three months of Lone Star Bank operations. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, net income was $111.6 million (2) or $1.17 per diluted common share compared with $86.9 million (4) or $0.94 per diluted common share for the same period in 2023. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended June 30, 2024 were 1.12%, 6.10% and 11.81%(1), respectively.

Excluding merger related provision and expenses, gain on Visa Class B-1 stock exchange net of investment securities sales, and FDIC special assessment, each net of tax, net income was $116.6 million (1) or $1.22 (1) per diluted common share for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity were 1.17%(1), 6.37%(1) and 12.34%(1), respectively, for the same period. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities) was 51.82%(1) for the three months ended June 30, 2024; and excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment, the efficiency ratio was 49.13%(1).

Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $258.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared with $238.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an increase of $20.5 million or 8.6%. Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $22.3 million or 9.4% to $258.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared with $236.5 million for the same period in 2023. The change for both periods was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans, an increase in the average balances on federal funds sold and other earning assets, an increase in loan discount accretion, and a decrease in the average balances on other borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances on investment securities and an increase in the average balances and rates on interest-bearing deposits.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 2.94% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared with 2.79% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2.73% for the same period in 2023. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans, an increase in the average balances on federal funds sold and other earning assets, an increase in loan discount accretion, and a decrease in the average balances on other borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances on investment securities and an increase in the average balances and rates on interest-bearing deposits. The increases in the average balances on loans and deposits were primarily due to the LSSB Merger.

Noninterest income was $46.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared with $38.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an increase of $7.1 million or 18.4%. Noninterest income was $46.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared $39.7 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $6.3 million or 15.9%. The increase for both periods was primarily due to a gain on Visa Class B-1 stock exchange net of investment securities sales, partially offset by the change in the net (loss) gain on sale or write-down of assets and a decrease in other noninterest income.

Noninterest expense was $152.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared with $135.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an increase of $17.0 million or 12.5%, primarily due to a FDIC special assessment of $3.6 million, an increase in merger related expenses, an increase in salaries and benefits and an increase in additional expenses related to three months of Lone Star Bank operations. Noninterest expense was $152.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared with $145.9 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $7.0 million or 4.8%, primarily due to a FDIC special assessment of $3.6 million, an increase in salaries and benefits and an increase in additional expenses related to three months of Lone Star Bank operations, partially offset by a decrease in merger expenses.

Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income was $222.0 million (5) or $2.34 per diluted common share compared with $211.6 million (6) or $2.30 per diluted common share for the same period in 2023. Net income and net income per diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was impacted by an increase in net interest income, a gain on Visa Class B-1 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $11.0 million, lower merger related provision for credit losses and a decrease in merger related expenses, partially offset by a FDIC special assessment of $3.6 million and an increase in noninterest expenses related to three months of Lone Star Bank operations. Returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the six months ended June 30, 2024 were 1.13%, 6.15% and 11.93%(1), respectively.

Excluding merger related provision and expenses, gain on Visa Class B-1 stock exchange net of investment securities sales, and FDIC special assessment, each net of tax, net income was $226.8 million (1) or $2.39 (1) per diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the same period were 1.15%(1), 6.28%(1) and 12.19%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write-down of assets and securities) was 50.49%(1) for the six months ended June 30, 2024; and excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment, the efficiency ratio was 49.10%(1).

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $497.0 million compared with $479.9 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $17.1 million or 3.6%. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans, an increase in the average balances on federal funds sold and other earning assets and an increase in loan discount accretion, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances on investment securities and an increase in the average balances and rates on interest-bearing deposits.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was 2.87% compared with 2.83% for the same period in 2023. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans and an increase in the average balances on federal funds sold and other earning assets and an increase in loan discount accretion, partially offset by an increase in the average balances and rates on interest-bearing deposits. The increases in the average balances on loans and deposits were primarily due to the LSSB Merger.

Noninterest income was $84.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared with $78.0 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $6.9 million or 8.9%, primarily due to a gain on Visa Class B-1 stock exchange net of investment securities sales and an increase in trust income, partially offset by the change in the net (loss) gain on sale or write-down of assets and a decrease in other noninterest income.

Noninterest expense was $288.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared with $268.9 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $19.8 million or 7.4%, primarily due to a FDIC special assessment of $3.6 million, an increase in salaries and benefits and an increase in additional expenses related to three months of Lone Star Bank operations, partially offset by a decrease in merger expenses.

Balance Sheet Information

At June 30, 2024, Prosperity had $39.762 billion in total assets, a decrease of $142.8 million or 0.4%, compared with $39.905 billion at June 30, 2023. Linked quarter total assets increased by $1.006 billion or 2.6% compared with $38.757 billion at March 31, 2024, primarily due to the LSSB Merger.

Loans were $22.321 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $666.9 million or 3.1%, compared with $21.654 billion at June 30, 2023. Linked quarter loans increased $1.056 billion or 5.0% from $21.265 billion at March 31, 2024. Loans increased primarily due to the LSSB Merger. Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, were $21.239 billion at June 30, 2024 compared with $20.505 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $734.3 million or 3.6%, and compared with $20.400 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of $839.1 million or 4.1%.

Deposits were $27.933 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $552.2 million or 2.0%, compared with $27.381 billion at June 30, 2023. Linked quarter deposits increased $757.6 million or 2.8% from $27.176 billion at March 31, 2024. The increases were primarily due to the LSSB Merger.

The table below provides detail on the impact of loans acquired and deposits assumed in the FirstCapital Bank and Lone Star Bank mergers completed on May 1, 2023 and April 1, 2024, respectively:

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)
















(In thousands)


















Jun 30, 2024



Mar 31, 2024



Dec 31, 2023



Sep 30, 2023



Jun 30, 2023




(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)


Loans acquired (including new production since acquisition date):
















FirstCapital Bank


$

1,209,936



$

1,302,582



$

1,376,356



$

1,494,378



$

1,590,137


Lone Star Bank



1,084,559




-




-




-




-


Prosperity Bank
















Warehouse Purchase Program loans



1,081,403




864,924




822,245




912,327




1,148,883


All other loans



18,944,917




19,097,741




18,981,937




19,026,008




18,914,926


Total loans


$

22,320,815



$

21,265,247



$

21,180,538



$

21,432,713



$

21,653,946


















Deposits assumed (including new deposits since acquisition date):
















FirstCapital Bank


$

1,317,130



$

1,449,166



$

1,517,217



$

1,625,691



$

1,481,831


Lone Star Bank



1,187,821




-




-




-




-


All other deposits



25,428,135




25,726,352




25,662,592




25,687,109




25,899,055


Total deposits


$

27,933,086



$

27,175,518



$

27,179,809



$

27,312,800



$

27,380,886


As reflected in the table above, loan and deposit growth was impacted by the FirstCapital Bank and Lone Star Bank mergers.

Excluding loans acquired in these acquisitions and new production at the acquired banking centers since the respective acquisition dates, loans at June 30, 2024 decreased $37.5 million compared with June 30, 2023 and increased $63.7 million compared with March 31, 2024. Excluding loans acquired in these acquisitions and new production at the acquired banking centers since the respective acquisition dates and Warehouse Purchase Program loans, loans at June 30, 2024 increased $30.0 million compared with June 30, 2023 and decreased $152.8 million compared with March 31, 2024.

Excluding deposits assumed in these acquisitions and new deposits generated at the acquired banking centers since the respective acquisition dates, deposits at June 30, 2024 decreased by $470.9 million or 1.8% compared with June 30, 2023 and decreased by $298.2 million or 1.2% compared with March 31, 2024.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $89.6 million or 0.25% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2024 compared with $83.8 million or 0.24% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2024 and $62.7 million or 0.18% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2023, with a significant portion of the balance for each period attributable to acquired loans.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $397.5 million at June 30, 2024 compared with $381.7 million at June 30, 2023 and $366.7 million at March 31, 2024. The provision for credit losses was $9.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared with an $18.5 million provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and no provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023. As a result of the loans acquired in the LSSB Merger, the second quarter of 2024 included a $7.9 million provision for credit losses on loans and a $1.2 million provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $359.9 million or 1.61% of total loans at June 30, 2024 compared with $345.2 million or 1.59% of total loans at June 30, 2023 and $330.2 million or 1.55% of total loans at March 31, 2024. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.69%(1) at June 30, 2024 compared with 1.68%(1) at June 30, 2023 and 1.62%(1) at March 31, 2024.

Net charge-offs were $4.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared with net charge-offs of $2.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and net charge-offs of $16.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2024 included $878 thousand related to resolved purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans, which had specific reserves that were allocated to the charge-offs. Additionally, reserves on PCD loans increased by $26.1 million due to Day One accounting for PCD loans at the time of the LSSB Merger. Further, $4.8 million of reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs was released to the general reserve.

Net charge-offs were $6.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared with $15.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2024 included $1.9 million related to resolved PCD loans, which had specific reserves that were allocated to the charge-offs. Additionally, reserves on PCD loans increased by $26.1 million due to Day One accounting for PCD loans at the time of the LSSB Merger. Further, $8.9 million of reserves on resolved PCD loans was released to the general reserve.

Visa Class B-1 Stock Exchange

During the second quarter 2024, Prosperity tendered all of its shares of Visa, Inc. ("Visa") Class B-1 common stock in exchange for a combination of Visa Class B-2 common stock and Visa Class C common stock, pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions of the public offering of Visa to exchange its Class B-1 common stock for a combination of shares of its Class B-2 common stock and Class C common stock, which expired on May 3, 2024. Prosperity recorded an unrealized gain of $20.6 million during the second quarter 2024 based on the conversion privilege of the Class C common stock and the closing price of Visa Class A common stock. In the exchange, Prosperity received 48,492 shares of Class B-2 stock, recorded at zero cost basis, and 19,245 shares of Class C common stock and subsequently sold 6,415 shares of Class C stock. Prosperity intends to sell all remaining shares of Class C stock as permitted by the exchange agreement.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a third quarter 2024 cash dividend of $0.56 per share to be paid on October 1, 2024, to all shareholders of record as of September 13, 2024.

Stock Repurchase Program

On January 16, 2024, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.7 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 16, 2025, at the discretion of management. Under its 2024 stock repurchase program, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased approximately 671 thousand shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $58.86 per share during the three months ended June 30, 2024 and approximately 1.2 million shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $60.35 per share during the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Merger of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc.

On April 1, 2024, Prosperity completed the merger of Lone Star and its wholly owned subsidiary Lone Star Bank, headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. Lone Star Bank operated 5 full-service banking offices in the West Texas area, including its main office in Lubbock, and 1 banking center in each of Brownfield, Midland, Odessa and Big Spring, Texas.

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity issued 2,376,182 shares of Prosperity common stock plus approximately $64.1 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Lone Star in the second quarter of 2024. This resulted in goodwill of $107.7 million as of June 30, 2024, which does not include all the subsequent fair value adjustments that have not yet been finalized. Additionally, Prosperity recognized $17.7 million of core deposit intangibles as of June 30, 2024.

Merger of First Bancshares of Texas, Inc.

On May 1, 2023, Prosperity completed the merger (the "FB Merger") of First Bancshares and its wholly owned subsidiary FirstCapital Bank of Texas, N.A. ("FirstCapital Bank"), headquartered in Midland, Texas. FirstCapital Bank operated 16 full-service banking offices in six different markets in West, North and Central Texas areas, including its main office in Midland, and banking offices in Midland, Lubbock, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Byers, Henrietta, Dallas, Horseshoe Bay, Marble Falls and Fredericksburg, Texas.

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity issued 3,583,370 shares of Prosperity common stock plus approximately $91.5 million in cash for all outstanding shares of First Bancshares. This resulted in goodwill of $164.8 million as of June 30, 2024, which was subject to all final subsequent fair value adjustments. During the second quarter of 2023, Prosperity completed the operational conversion of FirstCapital Bank.

Conference Call

Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's second quarter 2024 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 8564977.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com. The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's Investor Relations page by selecting "Presentations, Webcasts & Calls" from the menu and following the instructions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on the sale or write-up of securities, net of tax; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses, and FDIC special assessment. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of June 30, 2024, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $39.762 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.

Prosperity currently operates 288 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 62 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 31 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 44 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland - Odessa, Abilene, Amarillo and Wichita Falls; 15 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area and 5 in the West Texas area currently doing business as Lone Star Bank.

Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. Such forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for credit losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for credit losses, changes in deposits, borrowings and the investment securities portfolio, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of any proposed transactions, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement. These forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on expectations and assumptions Prosperity currently believes to be valid. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; and the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of weather and climate-related events. Prosperity disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports and statements Prosperity has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.

(1)

Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(2)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $6.1 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $7.2 million, merger related provision for credit losses of $9.1 million, merger related expenses of $4.4 million, FDIC special assessment of $3.6 million, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities of $10.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

(3)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.4 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $2.4 million, merger related provision for credit losses of $18.5 million and merger related expenses of $12.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

(4)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.0 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $1.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

(5)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $8.1 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $9.1 million, merger related provision for credit losses of $9.1 million, merger related expenses of $4.4 million, FDIC special assessment of $3.6 million, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities of $11.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

(6)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $3.1 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $3.3 million, merger related provision for credit losses of $18.5 million and merger related expenses of $13.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Bryan/College Station Area


Grapevine Main


Tyler-South Broadway


Tomball


West

Bryan


Kiest


Tyler-University


Waller



Bryan-29th Street


Lake Highlands


Winnsboro


West Columbia


Odessa

Bryan-East


McKinney




Wharton


Grandview

Bryan-North


McKinney Eldorado


Houston Area


Winnie


Grant

Caldwell


McKinney Redbud


Houston


Wirt


Kermit Highway

College Station


North Carrolton


Aldine




Parkway

Hearne


Park Cities


Alief


South Texas Area -



Huntsville


Plano


Bellaire


Corpus Christi


Wichita Falls

Madisonville


Plano-West


Beltway


Calallen


Cattlemans

Navasota


Preston Forest


Clear Lake


Carmel


Kell

New Waverly


Preston Parker


Copperfield


Northwest



Rock Prairie


Preston Royal


Cypress


Saratoga


Other West Texas Area

Southwest Parkway


Red Oak


Downtown


Timbergate


Locations

Tower Point


Richardson


Eastex


Water Street


Big Spring

Wellborn Road


Richardson-West


Fairfield




Brownfield



Rosewood Court


First Colony


Victoria


Brownwood

Central Texas Area


The Colony


Fry Road


Victoria Main


Burkburnett

Austin


Tollroad


Gessner


Victoria-Navarro


Byers

Cedar Park


Trinity Mills


Gladebrook


Victoria-North


Cisco

Congress


Turtle Creek


Grand Parkway


Victoria Salem


Comanche

Lakeway


West 15th Plano


Heights




Early

Liberty Hill


West Allen


Highway 6 West


Other South Texas Area


Floydada

Northland


Westmoreland


Little York


Locations


Gorman

Oak Hill


Wylie


Medical Center


Alice


Henrietta

Research Blvd




Memorial Drive


Aransas Pass


Levelland

Westlake


Fort Worth


Northside


Beeville


Littlefield



Haltom City


Pasadena


Colony Creek


Merkel

Other Central Texas Area


Hulen


Pecan Grove


Cuero


Plainview

Locations


Keller


Pin Oak


Edna


San Angelo

Bastrop


Museum Place


River Oaks


Goliad


Slaton

Canyon Lake


Renaissance Square


Sugar Land


Gonzales


Snyder

Dime Box


Roanoke


SW Medical Center


Hallettsville



Dripping Springs


Stockyards


Tanglewood


Kingsville


Lone Star West Texas Area

Elgin




The Plaza


Mathis


Big Spring

Flatonia


Other Dallas/Fort Worth Area


Uptown


Padre Island


Brownfield

Fredericksburg


Locations


Waugh Drive


Palacios


Lubbock

Georgetown


Arlington


Westheimer


Port Lavaca


Midland

Gruene


Azle


West University


Portland


Odessa

Horseshoe Bay


Ennis


Woodcreek


Rockport



Kingsland


Gainesville




Sinton


Oklahoma

La Grange


Glen Rose


Katy


Taft


Central Oklahoma Area

Lexington


Granbury


Cinco Ranch


Yoakum


Oklahoma City

Marble Falls


Grand Prairie


Katy-Spring Green


Yorktown


23rd Street

New Braunfels


Jacksboro






Expressway

Pleasanton


Mesquite


The Woodlands


West Texas Area


I-240

Round Rock


Muenster


The Woodlands-College Park


Abilene


Memorial

San Antonio


Runaway Bay


The Woodlands-I-45


Antilley Road



Schulenburg


Sanger


The Woodlands-Research Forest


Barrow Street


Other Central Oklahoma Area

Seguin


Waxahachie




Cypress Street


Locations

Smithville


Weatherford


Other Houston Area


Judge Ely


Edmond

Thorndale




Locations


Mockingbird


Norman

Weimar


East Texas Area


Angleton







Athens


Bay City


Amarillo


Tulsa Area

Dallas/Fort Worth Area


Blooming Grove


Beaumont


Hillside


Tulsa

Dallas


Canton


Cleveland


Soncy


Garnett

14th Street Plano


Carthage


East Bernard




Harvard

Abrams Centre


Corsicana


El Campo


Lubbock


Memorial

Addison


Crockett


Dayton


4th Street


Sheridan

Allen


Eustace


Galveston


66th Street


S. Harvard

Balch Springs


Gilmer


Groves


82nd Street


Utica Tower

Camp Wisdom


Grapeland


Hempstead


86th Street


Yale

Carrollton


Gun Barrel City


Hitchcock


98th Street



Cedar Hill


Jacksonville


Liberty


Avenue Q


Other Tulsa Area Locations

Coppell


Kerens


Magnolia


Milwaukee


Owasso

East Plano


Longview


Magnolia Parkway


North University



Euless


Mount Vernon


Mont Belvieu


Texas Tech Student Union



Frisco


Palestine


Nederland





Frisco Warren


Rusk


Needville


Midland



Frisco-West


Seven Points


Rosenberg


North



Garland


Teague


Shadow Creek


Wadley



Grapevine


Tyler-Beckham


Spring


Wall Street



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)






Jun 30, 2024



Mar 31, 2024



Dec 31, 2023



Sep 30, 2023



Jun 30, 2023


Balance Sheet Data (at period end)
















Loans held for sale


$

9,951



$

6,380



$

5,734



$

10,187



$

10,656


Loans held for investment



21,229,461




20,393,943




20,352,559




20,510,199




20,494,407


Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



1,081,403




864,924




822,245




912,327




1,148,883


Total loans



22,320,815




21,265,247




21,180,538




21,432,713




21,653,946


















Investment securities(A)



11,702,139




12,301,138




12,803,896




13,192,742




13,667,319


Federal funds sold



234




250




260




234




181


Allowance for credit losses on loans



(359,852)




(330,219)




(332,362)




(351,495)




(345,209)


Cash and due from banks



1,507,604




1,086,444




458,153




512,239




396,848


Goodwill



3,504,107




3,396,402




3,396,086




3,396,459




3,383,698


Core deposit intangibles, net



74,324




60,757




63,994




67,553




71,128


Other real estate owned



4,960




2,204




1,708




9,320




3,107


Fixed assets, net



377,394




372,333




369,992




370,237




365,299


Other assets



630,569




601,964




605,612




665,682




708,814


Total assets


$

39,762,294



$

38,756,520



$

38,547,877



$

39,295,684



$

39,905,131


















Noninterest-bearing deposits


$

9,706,505



$

9,526,535



$

9,776,572



$

10,281,893



$

10,364,921


Interest-bearing deposits



18,226,581




17,648,983




17,403,237




17,030,907




17,015,965


Total deposits



27,933,086




27,175,518




27,179,809




27,312,800




27,380,886


Other borrowings



3,900,000




3,900,000




3,725,000




4,250,000




4,800,000


Securities sold under repurchase agreements



233,689




261,671




309,277




300,714




434,160


Subordinated debentures



-




-




-




-




3,093


Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



37,646




36,503




36,503




36,503




36,503


Other liabilities



374,429




278,284




217,958




362,990




282,373


Total liabilities



32,478,850




31,651,976




31,468,547




32,263,007




32,937,015


Shareholders' equity(B)



7,283,444




7,104,544




7,079,330




7,032,677




6,968,116


Total liabilities and equity


$

39,762,294



$

38,756,520



$

38,547,877



$

39,295,684



$

39,905,131




(A)

Includes $(2,007), $(2,954), $(1,770), $(2,442) and $(3,393) in unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

(B)

Includes $(1,586), $(2,333), $(1,398), $(1,930) and $(2,681) in after-tax unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)






Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date




Jun 30,
2024



Mar 31,
2024



Dec 31,
2023



Sep 30,
2023



Jun 30,
2023



Jun 30,
2024



Jun 30,
2023


Income Statement Data






















Interest income:






















Loans


$

336,428



$

306,228



$

306,562



$

308,678



$

286,638



$

642,656



$

533,756


Securities(C)



62,428




66,421




68,077




69,987




72,053




128,849




145,238


Federal funds sold and other earning assets



14,095




9,265




1,793




1,689




1,757




23,360




8,763


Total interest income



412,951




381,914




376,432




380,354




360,448




794,865




687,757
























Interest expense:






















Deposits



106,124




92,692




84,969




76,069




63,964




198,816




111,307


Other borrowings



46,282




48,946




52,386




62,190




57,351




95,228




91,747


Securities sold under repurchase agreements



1,759




2,032




2,094




2,533




2,674




3,791




4,777


Subordinated debentures



-




-




-




38




-




-




-


Total interest expense



154,165




143,670




139,449




140,830




123,989




297,835




207,831


Net interest income



258,786




238,244




236,983




239,524




236,459




497,030




479,926


Provision for credit losses



9,066




-




-




-




18,540




9,066




18,540


Net interest income after provision for credit losses



249,720




238,244




236,983




239,524




217,919




487,964




461,386
























Noninterest income:






















Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees



8,153




8,288




8,365




8,719




8,512




16,441




16,607


Credit card, debit card and ATM card income



9,384




8,861




9,314




9,285




9,206




18,245




17,872


Service charges on deposit accounts



6,436




6,406




6,316




6,262




6,078




12,842




12,004


Trust income



3,601




4,156




3,360




3,326




3,358




7,757




6,583


Mortgage income



745




610




542




857




661




1,355




899


Brokerage income



1,186




1,235




1,059




1,067




1,000




2,421




2,149


Bank owned life insurance income



1,885




2,047




1,882




1,864




1,553




3,932




2,907


Net (loss) gain on sale or write-down of assets



(903)




(35)




(84)




(45)




1,994




(938)




2,115


Net gain on sale or write-up of securities



10,723




298




-




-




-




11,021




-


Other noninterest income



4,793




7,004




5,814




7,408




7,326




11,797




16,818


Total noninterest income



46,003




38,870




36,568




38,743




39,688




84,873




77,954
























Noninterest expense:






















Salaries and benefits



89,584




85,771




80,486




85,423




84,723




175,355




162,521


Net occupancy and equipment



8,915




8,623




9,093




9,464




8,935




17,538




16,960


Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization



11,998




10,975




10,741




10,919




10,344




22,973




19,910


Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance



10,317




5,538




24,940




5,155




5,097




15,855




10,070


Core deposit intangibles amortization



4,156




3,237




3,559




3,576




3,167




7,393




5,541


Depreciation



4,836




4,686




4,607




4,585




4,658




9,522




9,091


Communications



3,485




3,402




3,572




3,686




3,693




6,887




7,155


Other real estate expense



69




187




165




153




(464)




256




(406)


Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of other real estate



31




(138)




34




(734)




(33)




(107)




(46)


Merger related expenses



4,381




-




278




1,104




12,891




4,381




13,751


Other noninterest expense



15,070




13,567




14,696




12,326




12,859




28,637




24,323


Total noninterest expense



152,842




135,848




152,171




135,657




145,870




288,690




268,870


Income before income taxes



142,881




141,266




121,380




142,610




111,737




284,147




270,470


Provision for income taxes



31,279




30,840




25,904




30,402




24,799




62,119




58,838


Net income available to common shareholders


$

111,602



$

110,426



$

95,476



$

112,208



$

86,938



$

222,028



$

211,632




(C)

Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $5,831, $5,822, $6,428, $6,897 and $7,131 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively and $11,653 and $14,515 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)






Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date




Jun 30, 2024



Mar 31, 2024



Dec 31, 2023



Sep 30, 2023



Jun 30, 2023



Jun 30, 2024



Jun 30, 2023
























Profitability






















Net income (D) (E)


$

111,602



$

110,426



$

95,476



$

112,208



$

86,938



$

222,028



$

211,632
























Basic earnings per share


$

1.17



$

1.18



$

1.02



$

1.20



$

0.94



$

2.34



$

2.30


Diluted earnings per share


$

1.17



$

1.18



$

1.02



$

1.20



$

0.94



$

2.34



$

2.30
























Return on average assets (F)(J)



1.12

%



1.13

%



0.98

%



1.13

%



0.89

%



1.13

%



1.09

%

Return on average common equity (F)(J)



6.10

%



6.20

%



5.39

%



6.39

%



5.01

%



6.15

%



6.18

%

Return on average tangible common equity (F) (G)(J)



11.81

%



12.06

%



10.54

%



12.58

%



9.67

%



11.93

%



11.97

%

Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)



2.94

%



2.79

%



2.75

%



2.72

%



2.73

%



2.87

%



2.83

%

Efficiency ratio (G) (I)(K)



51.82

%



49.07

%



55.61

%



48.74

%



53.21

%



50.49

%



48.38

%























Liquidity and Capital Ratios






















Equity to assets



18.32

%



18.33

%



18.37

%



17.90

%



17.46

%



18.32

%



17.46

%

Common equity tier 1 capital



15.42

%



15.75

%



15.54

%



14.98

%



14.49

%



15.42

%



14.48

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital



15.42

%



15.75

%



15.54

%



14.98

%



14.49

%



15.42

%



14.48

%

Total risk-based capital



16.67

%



17.00

%



16.56

%



16.05

%



15.52

%



16.67

%



15.51

%

Tier 1 leverage capital



10.29

%



10.37

%



10.39

%



10.03

%



9.96

%



10.29

%



9.96

%

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (G)



10.24

%



10.33

%



10.31

%



9.96

%



9.64

%



10.24

%



9.64

%























Other Data






















Weighted-average shares used in computing
earnings per common share






















Basic



95,765




93,706




93,715




93,720




92,930




94,735




92,073


Diluted



95,765




93,706




93,715




93,720




92,930




94,735




92,073


Period end shares outstanding



95,262




93,525




93,722




93,717




93,721




95,262




93,721


Cash dividends paid per common share


$

0.56



$

0.56



$

0.56



$

0.55



$

0.55



$

1.12



$

1.10


Book value per common share


$

76.46



$

75.96



$

75.54



$

75.04



$

74.35



$

76.46



$

74.35


Tangible book value per common share (G)


$

38.89



$

39.00



$

38.62



$

38.08



$

37.49



$

38.89



$

37.49
























Common Stock Market Price






















High


$

66.18



$

68.88



$

68.79



$

63.65



$

63.13



$

68.88



$

78.76


Low


$

57.16



$

60.08



$

49.60



$

52.62



$

55.12



$

57.16



$

55.12


Period end closing price


$

61.14



$

65.78



$

67.73



$

54.58



$

56.48



$

61.14



$

56.48


Employees - FTE (excluding overtime)



3,902




3,901




3,850




3,853




3,710




3,902




3,710


Number of banking centers



288




283




285




285




286




288




286




(D)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:


Three Months Ended


Year-to-Date


Jun 30,

2024


Mar 31,

2024


Dec 31,

2023


Sep 30,

2023


Jun 30,

2023


Jun 30,

2024


Jun 30,

2023

Loan discount accretion














Non-PCD

$4,797


$1,312


$1,543


$1,508


$1,242


$6,109


$1,774

PCD

$2,394


$548


$937


$767


$1,178


$2,942


$1,517

Securities net accretion

$564


$561


$598


$626


$426


$1,125


$424

Time deposits amortization

$4


$(97)


$(150)


$(210)


$(187)


$(93)


$(240)



(E)

Using effective tax rate of 21.9%, 21.8%, 21.3%, 21.3% and 22.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively, and 21.9% and 21.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(F)

Interim periods annualized.

(G)

Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(H)

Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis.

(I)

Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation.

(J)

For calculations of the annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(K)

For calculations of the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)






YIELD ANALYSIS


Three Months Ended





Jun 30, 2024



Mar 31, 2024



Jun 30, 2023





Average
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid



Average
Yield/
Rate


(L)

Average
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid



Average
Yield/
Rate


(L)

Average
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid



Average
Yield/
Rate


(L)

Interest-earning assets:





























Loans held for sale


$

8,446



$

149



7.10 %



$

5,467



$

92



6.77 %



$

3,910



$

67



6.87 %



Loans held for investment



21,328,824




319,361



6.02 %




20,415,316




292,673



5.77 %




19,802,751




270,688



5.48 %



Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



917,026




16,918



7.42 %




720,650




13,463



7.51 %




898,768




15,883



7.09 %



Total loans



22,254,296




336,428



6.08 %




21,141,433




306,228



5.83 %




20,705,429




286,638



5.55 %



Investment securities



12,179,074




62,428



2.06 %


(M)


12,693,268




66,421



2.10 %


(M)


13,976,818




72,053



2.07 %


(M)

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



1,026,251




14,095



5.52 %




672,840




9,265



5.54 %




150,300




1,757



4.69 %



Total interest-earning assets



35,459,621




412,951



4.68 %




34,507,541




381,914



4.45 %




34,832,547




360,448



4.15 %



Allowance for credit losses on loans



(332,904)










(331,708)










(283,594)









Noninterest-earning assets



4,822,131










4,759,697










4,738,673









Total assets


$

39,948,848









$

38,935,530









$

39,287,626






































Interest-bearing liabilities:





























Interest-bearing demand deposits


$

4,839,194



$

9,133



0.76 %



$

5,143,585



$

8,423



0.66 %



$

5,147,453



$

3,791



0.30 %



Savings and money market deposits



9,084,051




50,252



2.22 %




8,889,077




47,152



2.13 %




9,156,047




43,025



1.88 %



Certificates and other time deposits



4,400,922




46,739



4.27 %




3,683,815




37,117



4.05 %




2,652,064




17,148



2.59 %



Other borrowings



3,900,000




46,282



4.77 %




4,083,132




48,946



4.82 %




4,427,914




57,351



5.20 %



Securities sold under repurchase agreements



258,637




1,759



2.74 %




296,437




2,032



2.76 %




441,303




2,674



2.43 %



Subordinated debentures



-




-




-




-




-




-




1,547




-




-



Total interest-bearing liabilities



22,482,804




154,165



2.76 %


(N)


22,096,046




143,670



2.62 %


(N)


21,826,328




123,989



2.28 %


(N)






























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:





























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



9,780,211










9,443,249










10,274,819









Allowance for credit losses on
off-balance sheet credit exposures



36,729










36,503










30,022









Other liabilities



327,847










238,480










220,775









Total liabilities



32,627,591










31,814,278










32,351,944









Shareholders' equity



7,321,257










7,121,252










6,935,682









Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity


$

39,948,848









$

38,935,530









$

39,287,626






































Net interest income and margin





$

258,786



2.94 %






$

238,244



2.78 %






$

236,459



2.72 %



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:





























Tax equivalent adjustment






800










808










854






Net interest income and margin
(tax equivalent basis)





$

259,586



2.94 %






$

239,052



2.79 %






$

237,313



2.73 %











































(L)

Annualized and based on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis.

(M)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $5,831, $5,822 and $7,131 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

(N)

Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.92%, 1.83% and 1.55% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)






YIELD ANALYSIS


Year-to-Date





Jun 30, 2024



Jun 30, 2023





Average
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid



Average
Yield/
Rate


(O)

Average
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid



Average
Yield/
Rate


(O)

Interest-earning assets:




















Loans held for sale


$

6,957



$

241



6.97 %



$

3,131



$

105



6.76 %



Loans held for investment



20,872,069




612,034



5.90 %




19,064,334




507,294



5.37 %



Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



818,838




30,381



7.46 %




759,071




26,357



7.00 %



Total loans



21,697,864




642,656



5.96 %




19,826,536




533,756



5.43 %



Investment securities



12,436,171




128,849



2.08 %


(P)


14,153,681




145,238



2.07 %


(P)

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



849,546




23,360



5.53 %




373,931




8,763



4.73 %



Total interest-earning assets



34,983,581




794,865



4.57 %




34,354,148




687,757



4.04 %



Allowance for credit losses on loans



(332,306)










(282,959)









Noninterest-earning assets



4,790,888










4,667,547









Total assets


$

39,442,163









$

38,738,736





























Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Interest-bearing demand deposits


$

4,991,390



$

17,556



0.71 %



$

5,510,530



$

7,583



0.28 %



Savings and money market deposits



8,986,565




97,404



2.18 %




9,366,694




78,546



1.69 %



Certificates and other time deposits



4,042,369




83,856



4.17 %




2,350,498




25,178



2.16 %



Other borrowings



3,991,566




95,228



4.80 %




3,661,719




91,747



5.05 %



Securities sold under repurchase agreements



277,537




3,791



2.75 %




434,632




4,777



2.22 %



Subordinated debentures



-




-




-




774




-




-



Total interest-bearing liabilities



22,289,427




297,835



2.69 %


(Q)


21,324,847




207,831



1.97 %


(Q)





















Noninterest-bearing liabilities:




















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



9,611,730










10,332,082









Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



36,616










29,985









Other liabilities



283,139










203,769









Total liabilities



32,220,912










31,890,683









Shareholders' equity



7,221,251










6,848,053









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

39,442,163









$

38,738,736





























Net interest income and margin





$

497,030



2.86 %






$

479,926



2.82 %



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:




















Tax equivalent adjustment






1,608










1,687






Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)





$

498,638



2.87 %






$

481,613



2.83 %































(O)

Based on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis.

(P)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $11,653 and $14,515 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(Q)

Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.88% and 1.32% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended



Jun 30, 2024



Mar 31, 2024



Dec 31, 2023



Sep 30, 2023



Jun 30, 2023


YIELD TREND (R)






























Interest-Earning Assets:















Loans held for sale


7.10

%



6.77

%



7.47

%



6.54

%



6.87

%

Loans held for investment


6.02

%



5.77

%



5.68

%



5.62

%



5.48

%

Loans held for investment - Warehouse
Purchase Program


7.42

%



7.51

%



7.46

%



7.32

%



7.09

%

Total loans


6.08

%



5.83

%



5.75

%



5.70

%



5.55

%

Investment securities (S)


2.06

%



2.10

%



2.07

%



2.05

%



2.07

%

Federal funds sold and other earning assets


5.52

%



5.54

%



5.68

%



5.33

%



4.69

%

Total interest-earning assets


4.68

%



4.45

%



4.35

%



4.30

%



4.15

%
















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:















Interest-bearing demand deposits


0.76

%



0.66

%



0.56

%



0.43

%



0.30

%

Savings and money market deposits


2.22

%



2.13

%



2.03

%



1.96

%



1.88

%

Certificates and other time deposits


4.27

%



4.05

%



3.80

%



3.31

%



2.59

%

Other borrowings


4.77

%



4.82

%



5.16

%



5.28

%



5.20

%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements


2.74

%



2.76

%



2.77

%



2.58

%



2.43

%

Subordinated debentures


-




-




-




5.85

%



-


Total interest-bearing liabilities


2.76

%



2.62

%



2.58

%



2.54

%



2.28

%
















Net Interest Margin


2.94

%



2.78

%



2.74

%



2.71

%



2.72

%

Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)


2.94

%



2.79

%



2.75

%



2.72

%



2.73

%



(R)

Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis.

(S)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $5,831, $5,822, $6,428, $6,897 and $7,131 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)






Three Months Ended




Jun 30, 2024



Mar 31, 2024



Dec 31, 2023



Sep 30, 2023



Jun 30, 2023


Balance Sheet Averages
















Loans held for sale


$

8,446



$

5,467



$

9,828



$

9,832



$

3,910


Loans held for investment



21,328,824




20,415,316




20,370,915




20,496,075




19,802,751


Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



917,026




720,650




770,481




972,936




898,768


Total loans



22,254,296




21,141,433




21,151,224




21,478,843




20,705,429


















Investment securities



12,179,074




12,693,268




13,074,243




13,512,137




13,976,818


Federal funds sold and other earning assets



1,026,251




672,840




125,295




125,690




150,300


Total interest-earning assets



35,459,621




34,507,541




34,350,762




35,116,670




34,832,547


Allowance for credit losses on loans



(332,904)




(331,708)




(346,493)




(343,967)




(283,594)


Cash and due from banks



295,077




315,612




302,864




301,201




281,593


Goodwill



3,482,448




3,396,177




3,396,224




3,387,293




3,291,659


Core deposit intangibles, net



59,979




62,482




65,986




69,551




48,616


Other real estate



3,071




2,319




4,781




6,301




2,712


Fixed assets, net



377,369




372,458




370,900




367,814




357,593


Other assets



604,187




610,649




670,187




697,176




756,500


Total assets


$

39,948,848



$

38,935,530



$

38,815,211



$

39,602,039



$

39,287,626


















Noninterest-bearing deposits


$

9,780,211



$

9,443,249



$

9,960,240



$

10,269,162



$

10,274,819


Interest-bearing demand deposits



4,839,194




5,143,585




4,822,698




4,768,485




5,147,453


Savings and money market deposits



9,084,051




8,889,077




8,815,892




8,977,824




9,156,047


Certificates and other time deposits



4,400,922




3,683,815




3,442,115




3,172,178




2,652,064


Total deposits



28,104,378




27,159,726




27,040,945




27,187,649




27,230,383


Other borrowings



3,900,000




4,083,132




4,028,263




4,671,449




4,427,914


Securities sold under repurchase agreements



258,637




296,437




300,317




389,149




441,303


Subordinated debentures



-




-




-




2,578




1,547


Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



36,729




36,503




36,503




36,504




30,022


Other liabilities



327,847




238,480




323,344




290,217




220,775


Shareholders' equity



7,321,257




7,121,252




7,085,839




7,024,493




6,935,682


Total liabilities and equity


$

39,948,848



$

38,935,530



$

38,815,211



$

39,602,039



$

39,287,626


Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)




Jun 30, 2024


Mar 31, 2024


Dec 31, 2023


Sep 30, 2023


Jun 30, 2023

Period End Balances
































Loan Portfolio
















Commercial and industrial


$2,023,531

9.1 %


$1,932,534

9.1 %


$1,936,717

9.2 %


$2,153,391

10.1 %


$2,245,620

10.5 %

Warehouse purchase program


1,081,403

4.8 %


864,924

4.1 %


822,245

3.9 %


912,327

4.3 %


1,148,883

5.3 %

Construction, land development and other land loans


2,828,372

12.7 %


2,876,588

13.5 %


3,076,591

14.5 %


3,200,479

14.9 %


3,215,016

14.8 %

1-4 family residential


7,496,485

33.6 %


7,331,251

34.5 %


7,207,226

34.0 %


7,032,593

32.8 %


6,780,813

31.3 %

Home equity


930,428

4.2 %


950,169

4.5 %


960,852

4.5 %


969,498

4.5 %


977,070

4.5 %

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)


5,961,884

26.7 %


5,631,460

26.5 %


5,662,948

26.7 %


5,606,837

26.2 %


5,676,526

26.2 %

Agriculture (includes farmland)


1,037,361

4.6 %


813,092

3.8 %


816,043

3.9 %


801,933

3.7 %


804,376

3.7 %

Consumer and other


340,611

1.5 %


326,915

1.5 %


329,593

1.6 %


306,018

1.4 %


305,207

1.4 %

Energy


620,740

2.8 %


538,314

2.5 %


368,323

1.7 %


449,637

2.1 %


500,435

2.3 %

Total loans


$22,320,815



$21,265,247



$21,180,538



$21,432,713



$21,653,946


















Deposit Types
















Noninterest-bearing DDA


$9,706,505

34.7 %


$9,526,535

35.1 %


$9,776,572

36.0 %


$10,281,893

37.6 %


$10,364,921

37.9 %

Interest-bearing DDA


4,762,730

17.1 %


4,867,247

17.9 %


5,115,945

18.8 %


4,797,259

17.6 %


4,953,090

18.1 %

Money market


6,180,769

22.1 %


6,134,221

22.6 %


5,859,701

21.6 %


5,892,505

21.6 %


5,904,160

21.5 %

Savings


2,765,197

9.9 %


2,830,117

10.4 %


2,881,397

10.6 %


3,005,936

11.0 %


3,179,351

11.6 %

Certificates and other time deposits


4,517,885

16.2 %


3,817,398

14.0 %


3,546,194

13.0 %


3,335,207

12.2 %


2,979,364

10.9 %

Total deposits


$27,933,086



$27,175,518



$27,179,809



$27,312,800



$27,380,886


















Loan to Deposit Ratio


79.9 %



78.3 %



77.9 %



78.5 %



79.1 %


Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)




Construction Loans






Jun 30, 2024



Mar 31, 2024



Dec 31, 2023



Sep 30, 2023



Jun 30, 2023




























Single family residential construction


$

940,381



33.2

%


$

1,031,163



35.8

%


$

1,088,636



35.4

%


$

1,157,016



36.1

%


$

1,244,631



38.7

%

Land development



241,639



8.5

%



290,243



10.1

%



367,849



12.0

%



359,518



11.2

%



310,199



9.7

%

Raw land



291,112



10.3

%



311,265



10.8

%



328,365



10.7

%



340,659



10.7

%



359,228



11.2

%

Residential lots



222,343



7.9

%



224,901



7.8

%



222,591



7.2

%



216,659



6.8

%



216,706



6.7

%

Commercial lots



60,264



2.1

%



59,691



2.1

%



155,415



5.0

%



154,425



4.8

%



158,278



4.9

%

Commercial construction and other



1,074,361



38.0

%



959,687



33.4

%



914,436



29.7

%



973,022



30.4

%



927,025



28.8

%

Net unaccreted discount



(1,728)






(362)






(701)






(820)






(1,051)




Total construction loans


$

2,828,372





$

2,876,588





$

3,076,591





$

3,200,479





$

3,215,016




Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of June 30, 2024







Houston



Dallas



Austin



OK City



Tulsa



Other (T)



Total



Collateral Type






















Shopping center/retail

$

348,870



$

280,071



$

58,647



$

15,289



$

13,897



$

280,447



$

997,221



Commercial and industrial buildings


137,531




110,561




27,016




35,320




17,520




210,784




538,732



Office buildings


94,784




218,221




87,915




47,777




3,746




91,537




543,980



Medical buildings


80,149




17,847




1,712




43,383




31,092




61,423




235,606



Apartment buildings


141,505




127,928




17,749




14,169




15,120




197,712




514,183



Hotel


108,891




99,805




32,910




17,775




-




161,340




420,721



Other


176,995




57,368




36,284




8,118




1,593




82,988




363,346



Total

$

1,088,725



$

911,801



$

262,233



$

181,831



$

82,968



$

1,086,231



$

3,613,789


(U)

Acquired Loans





Non-PCD Loans



PCD Loans



Total Acquired Loans



Balance at
Acquisition
Date



Balance at
Mar 31,
2024



Balance at
Jun 30,
2024



Balance at
Acquisition
Date



Balance at
Mar 31,
2024



Balance at
Jun 30,
2024



Balance at
Acquisition
Date



Balance at
Mar 31,
2024



Balance at
Jun 30,
2024


Loan marks:



























Acquired banks (V)

$

345,599



$

245



$

(920)



$

320,052



$

2,503



$

2,412



$

665,651



$

2,748



$

1,492


FirstCapital Bank (W)


22,648




18,436




17,210




7,790




4,858




4,305




30,438




23,294




21,515


Lone Star Bank (X)


20,378




-




17,960




4,558




-




2,790




24,936




-




20,750


Total


388,625




18,681




34,250




332,400




7,361




9,507




721,025




26,042




43,757





























Acquired portfolio loan balances:



























Acquired banks (V)


12,286,159




977,286




875,474




689,573




56,982




57,417




12,975,732




1,034,268




932,891


FirstCapital Bank (W)


1,021,694




699,277




652,527




627,991




438,092




395,743




1,649,685




1,137,369




1,048,270


Lone Star Bank (X)


1,016,128




-




919,865




59,109




-




59,075




1,075,237




-




978,940


Total


14,323,981




1,676,563




2,447,866




1,376,673




495,074




512,235




15,700,654


(Y)


2,171,637




2,960,101





























Acquired portfolio loan
balances less loan marks

$

13,935,356



$

1,657,882



$

2,413,616



$

1,044,273



$

487,713



$

502,728



$

14,979,629



$

2,145,595



$

2,916,344




(T)

Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions.

(U)

Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $5.962 billion as of June 30, 2024.

(V)

Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank and LegacyTexas Bank.

(W)

The FB Merger was completed on May 1, 2023. The FB Merger resulted in the addition of $1.650 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $30.4 million at acquisition date, which were subject to subsequent fair value adjustments.

(X)

The LSSB Merger was completed on April 1, 2024. The LSSB Merger resulted in the addition of $1.075 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $24.9 million at acquisition date, which were subject to subsequent fair value adjustments.

(Y)

Actual principal balances acquired.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date



Jun 30, 2024



Mar 31, 2024



Dec 31, 2023



Sep 30, 2023



Jun 30, 2023



Jun 30, 2024



Jun 30, 2023


Asset Quality





















Nonaccrual loans

$

84,175



$

78,475



$

68,688



$

59,729



$

57,723



$

84,175



$

57,723


Accruing loans 90 or more days past due


322




3,035




2,195




397




1,744




322




1,744


Total nonperforming loans


84,497




81,510




70,883




60,126




59,467




84,497




59,467


Repossessed assets


113




97




76




35




153




113




153


Other real estate


4,960




2,204




1,708




9,320




3,107




4,960




3,107


Total nonperforming assets

$

89,570



$

83,811



$

72,667



$

69,481



$

62,727



$

89,570



$

62,727























Nonperforming assets:





















Commercial and industrial (includes energy)

$

16,340



$

10,199



$

8,957



$

22,219



$

24,027



$

16,340



$

24,027


Construction, land development and other land loans


4,895




15,826




17,343




8,684




4,245




4,895




4,245


1-4 family residential (includes home equity)


33,935




30,206




26,096




23,708




19,609




33,935




19,609


Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)


31,776




23,720




18,775




13,341




13,504




31,776




13,504


Agriculture (includes farmland)


2,550




3,714




1,460




1,511




1,284




2,550




1,284


Consumer and other


74




146




36




18




58




74




58


Total

$

89,570



$

83,811



$

72,667



$

69,481



$

62,727



$

89,570



$

62,727


Number of loans/properties


349




319




292




260




241




349




241


Allowance for credit losses on loans

$

359,852



$

330,219



$

332,362



$

351,495



$

345,209



$

359,852



$

345,209























Net charge-offs (recoveries):





















Commercial and industrial (includes energy)

$

2,777



$

283



$

16,123



$

1,594



$

160



$

3,060



$

(1,312)


Construction, land development and other land loans


109




(2)




(5)




(5)




50




107




37


1-4 family residential (includes home equity)


425




457




20




(78)




(70)




882




(210)


Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)


(381)




(17)




1,590




570




14,957




(398)




14,956


Agriculture (includes farmland)


214




23




-




-




(78)




237




(84)


Consumer and other


1,224




1,399




1,405




1,327




1,046




2,623




2,063


Total

$

4,368



$

2,143



$

19,133



$

3,408



$

16,065



$

6,511



$

15,450























Asset Quality Ratios





















Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets


0.25

%



0.24

%



0.21

%



0.20

%



0.18

%



0.26

%



0.18

%

Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate


0.40

%



0.39

%



0.34

%



0.32

%



0.29

%



0.40

%



0.29

%

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)


0.08

%



0.04

%



0.36

%



0.06

%



0.31

%



0.06

%



0.16

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans


1.61

%



1.55

%



1.57

%



1.64

%



1.59

%



1.61

%



1.59

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans (G)


1.69

%



1.62

%



1.63

%



1.71

%



1.68

%



1.69

%



1.68

%

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.



Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date




Jun 30,
2024



Mar 31,
2024



Dec 31,
2023



Sep 30,
2023



Jun 30,
2023



Jun 30,
2024



Jun 30,
2023


Reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax:






















Diluted earnings per share (unadjusted)


$

1.17



$

1.18



$

1.02



$

1.20



$

0.94



$

2.34



$

2.30
























Net income


$

111,602



$

110,426



$

95,476



$

112,208



$

86,938



$

222,028



$

211,632


Merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax(Z)



7,162




-




-




-




14,647




7,162




14,647


Merger related expenses, net of tax(Z)



3,461




-




220




872




10,184




3,461




10,863


FDIC special assessment, net of tax(Z)



2,807




-




15,736




-




-




2,807




-


Net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(Z)



(8,472)




(235)




-




-




-




(8,707)




-


Net income excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(Z):


$

116,560



$

110,191



$

111,432



$

113,080



$

111,769



$

226,751



$

237,142
























Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



95,765




93,706




93,715




93,720




92,930




94,735




92,073


Merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, per diluted
common share(Z)


$

0.07



$

-



$

-



$

-



$

0.16



$

0.07



$

0.16


Merger related expenses, net of tax, per diluted common share(Z)


$

0.04



$

-



$

-



$

0.01



$

0.11



$

0.04




0.12


FDIC special assessment, net of tax, per diluted common share(Z)


$

0.03



$

-



$

0.17



$

-



$

-



$

0.03



$

-


Net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax, per diluted common share(Z)


$

(0.09)



$

-



$

-



$

-



$

-



$

(0.09)



$

-


Diluted earnings per share excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax:(Z)


$

1.22



$

1.18



$

1.19



$

1.21



$

1.21



$

2.39



$

2.58
























Reconciliation of return on average assets to return on average assets excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax:






















Return on average assets (unadjusted)



1.12

%



1.13

%



0.98

%



1.13

%



0.89

%



1.13

%



1.09

%























Net income excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(Z):


$

116,560



$

110,191



$

111,432



$

113,080



$

111,769



$

226,751



$

237,142


Average total assets


$

39,948,848



$

38,935,530



$

38,815,211



$

39,602,039



$

39,287,626



$

39,442,163



$

38,738,736


Return on average assets excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax (F) (Z)



1.17

%



1.13

%



1.15

%



1.14

%



1.14

%



1.15

%



1.22

%






























(Z) Calculated assuming a federal tax rate of 21.0%.



























Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date




Jun 30,
2024



Mar 31,
2024



Dec 31,
2023



Sep 30,
2023



Jun 30,
2023



Jun 30,
2024



Jun 30,
2023


Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax:






















Return on average common equity (unadjusted)



6.10

%



6.20

%



5.39

%



6.39

%



5.01

%



6.15

%



6.18

%























Net income excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(Z):


$

116,560



$

110,191



$

111,432



$

113,080



$

111,769



$

226,751



$

237,142


Average shareholders' equity


$

7,321,257



$

7,121,252



$

7,085,839



$

7,024,493



$

6,935,682



$

7,221,251



$

6,848,053


Return on average common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax (F) (Z)



6.37

%



6.19

%



6.29

%



6.44

%



6.45

%



6.28

%



6.93

%























Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity:






















Net income


$

111,602



$

110,426



$

95,476



$

112,208



$

86,938



$

222,028



$

211,632


Average shareholders' equity


$

7,321,257



$

7,121,252



$

7,085,839



$

7,024,493



$

6,935,682



$

7,221,251



$

6,848,053


Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,542,427)




(3,458,659)




(3,462,210)




(3,456,844)




(3,340,275)




(3,500,542)




(3,311,222)


Average tangible shareholders' equity


$

3,778,830



$

3,662,593



$

3,623,629



$

3,567,649



$

3,595,407



$

3,720,709



$

3,536,831


Return on average tangible common equity (F)



11.81

%



12.06

%



10.54

%



12.58

%



9.67

%



11.93

%



11.97

%























Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax:






















Net income excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(Z):


$

116,560



$

110,191



$

111,432



$

113,080



$

111,769



$

226,751



$

237,142


Average shareholders' equity


$

7,321,257



$

7,121,252



$

7,085,839



$

7,024,493



$

6,935,682



$

7,221,251



$

6,848,053


Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,542,427)




(3,458,659)




(3,462,210)




(3,456,844)




(3,340,275)




(3,500,542)




(3,311,222)


Average tangible shareholders' equity


$

3,778,830



$

3,662,593



$

3,623,629



$

3,567,649



$

3,595,407



$

3,720,709



$

3,536,831


Return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax (F) (Z)



12.34

%



12.03

%



12.30

%



12.68

%



12.43

%



12.19

%



13.41

%























Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:






















Shareholders' equity


$

7,283,444



$

7,104,544



$

7,079,330



$

7,032,677



$

6,968,116



$

7,283,444



$

6,968,116


Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,578,431)




(3,457,159)




(3,460,080)




(3,464,012)




(3,454,826)




(3,578,431)




(3,454,826)


Tangible shareholders' equity


$

3,705,013



$

3,647,385



$

3,619,250



$

3,568,665



$

3,513,290



$

3,705,013



$

3,513,290
























Period end shares outstanding



95,262




93,525




93,722




93,717




93,721




95,262




93,721


Tangible book value per share


$

38.89



$

39.00



$

38.62



$

38.08



$

37.49



$

38.89



$

37.49
























Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio:






















Tangible shareholders' equity


$

3,705,013



$

3,647,385



$

3,619,250



$

3,568,665



$

3,513,290



$

3,705,013



$

3,513,290


Total assets


$

39,762,294



$

38,756,520



$

38,547,877



$

39,295,684



$

39,905,131



$

39,762,294



$

39,905,131


Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,578,431)




(3,457,159)




(3,460,080)




(3,464,012)




(3,454,826)




(3,578,431)




(3,454,826)


Tangible assets


$

36,183,863



$

35,299,361



$

35,087,797



$

35,831,672



$

36,450,305



$

36,183,863



$

36,450,305


Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio



10.24

%



10.33

%



10.31

%



9.96

%



9.64

%



10.24

%



9.64

%





Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date




Jun 30,
2024



Mar 31,
2024



Dec 31,
2023



Sep 30,
2023



Jun 30,
2023



Jun 30,
2024



Jun 30,
2023


Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to total loans to allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program:






















Allowance for credit losses on loans


$

359,852



$

330,219



$

332,362



$

351,495



$

345,209



$

359,852



$

345,209


Total loans


$

22,320,815



$

21,265,247



$

21,180,538



$

21,432,713



$

21,653,946



$

22,320,815



$

21,653,946


Less: Warehouse Purchase Program loans



(1,081,403)




(864,924)




(822,245)




(912,327)




(1,148,883)




(1,081,403)




(1,148,883)


Total loans less Warehouse Purchase Program


$

21,239,412



$

20,400,323



$

20,358,293



$

20,520,386



$

20,505,063



$

21,239,412



$

20,505,063


Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program



1.69

%



1.62

%



1.63

%



1.71

%



1.68

%



1.69

%



1.68

%























Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities:






















Noninterest expense


$

152,842



$

135,848



$

152,171



$

135,657



$

145,870



$

288,690



$

268,870
























Net interest income


$

258,786



$

238,244



$

236,983



$

239,524



$

236,459



$

497,030



$

479,926


Noninterest income



46,003




38,870




36,568




38,743




39,688




84,873




77,954


Less: net (loss) gain on sale or write-down of assets



(903)




(35)




(84)




(45)




1,994




(938)




2,115


Less: net gain on sale or write-up of securities



10,723




298




-




-




-




11,021




-


Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities



36,183




38,607




36,652




38,788




37,694




74,790




75,839


Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities


$

294,969



$

276,851



$

273,635



$

278,312



$

274,153



$

571,820



$

555,765


Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities



51.82

%



49.07

%



55.61

%



48.74

%



53.21

%



50.49

%



48.38

%























Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment:






















Noninterest expense


$

152,842



$

135,848



$

152,171



$

135,657



$

145,870



$

288,690



$

268,870


Less: merger related expenses



4,381




-




278




1,104




12,891




4,381




13,751


Less: FDIC special assessment



3,554




-




19,919




-




-




3,554




-


Noninterest expense excluding merger related expenses and FDIC
special assessment


$

144,907



$

135,848



$

131,974



$

134,553



$

132,979



$

280,755



$

255,119
























Net interest income


$

258,786



$

238,244



$

236,983



$

239,524



$

236,459



$

497,030



$

479,926


Noninterest income



46,003




38,870




36,568




38,743




39,688




84,873




77,954


Less: net (loss) gain on sale or write down of assets



(903)




(35)




(84)




(45)




1,994




(938)




2,115


Less: net gain on sale or write-up of securities



10,723




298




-




-




-




11,021




-


Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities



36,183




38,607




36,652




38,788




37,694




74,790




75,839


Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities


$

294,969



$

276,851



$

273,635



$

278,312



$

274,153



$

571,820



$

555,765


Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment



49.13

%



49.07

%



48.23

%



48.35

%



48.51

%



49.10

%



45.90

%

SOURCE Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
