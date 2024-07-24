Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Earnings

- Completed the merger of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc. on April 1, 2024
- Net income of $111.6 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.17 for second quarter 2024
- Net income of $116.6 million (1) and diluted earnings per share of $1.22 (1), excluding merger related provision and expenses, gain on Visa Class B-1 stock exchange net of investment securities sales and FDIC special assessment
- Net interest margin increased 15 basis points to 2.94% during second quarter 2024
- Loans increased $1.06 billion or 5.0% during second quarter 2024
- Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, increased $839.1 million or 4.1% during second quarter 2024
- Deposits increased $757.6 million or 2.8% during second quarter 2024
- Noninterest-bearing deposits of $9.7 billion, representing 34.7% of total deposits
- Allowance for credit losses on loans and on off-balance sheet credit exposure of $397.5 million and allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program, of 1.69%(1)
- Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.25% of second quarter average interest-earning assets
- Repurchased 671 thousand shares of common stock during second quarter 2024, and 1.2 million shares during 2024
HOUSTON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $111.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared with $86.9 million for the same period in 2023. Net income per diluted common share was $1.17 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared with $0.94 for the same period in 2023. On April 1, 2024, Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc. ("Lone Star") merged with Prosperity Bancshares and Lone Star State Bank of West Texas ("Lone Star Bank") merged with Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "LSSB Merger"). During the second quarter 2024, Prosperity incurred a merger related provision for credit losses of $9.1 million, or $0.07 (1) per diluted common share, merger related expenses of $4.4 million, or $0.04 (1) per diluted common share, and a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") special assessment of $3.6 million, or $0.03 (1) per diluted common share, partially offset by a net gain of $10.7 million, or $0.09 (1) per diluted common share as a result of the exchange and conversion of Visa Class B-1 stock and the sale of investment securities. Excluding these charges and the net gain, earnings per diluted common share was $1.22 (1) for the second quarter of 2024. Additionally, loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, increased $839.1 million or 4.1% during the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to the Merger.
The annualized return on second quarter average assets was 1.12%; and the annualized return on second quarter average assets excluding merger related provision and expenses, net of tax, gain on Visa Class B-1 stock exchange net of investment securities sales, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax, was 1.17%(1). Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.25% of second quarter average interest-earning assets.
"We want to welcome the customers and associates from Lone Star State Bank of West Texas and are excited about our partnership. As previously announced, on April 1, 2024, Prosperity completed the merger of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Lone Star Bank, headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. Lone Star Bank operated 5 banking offices in the West Texas area," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
"We are also pleased to report that our net interest income before provision for credit losses was $258.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared with $238.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an increase of $20.5 million or 8.6%. In addition, our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 2.94% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared with 2.79% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and 2.73% for the same period in 2023. As mentioned on prior calls, these are the results we expected, and we anticipate these tailwinds to continue to be positive for the near future," added Zalman.
"We are optimistic about the future and confident in our ability to create meaningful long-term value for our shareholders. Over the last twelve months, we have returned $284.6 million to shareholders - $74.8 million through share repurchases and $209.8 million through cash dividends," stated Zalman.
" Texas continues to shine as more people and companies move to the state because of the business-friendly political structure and no state income tax," continued Zalman.
"Prosperity continues to focus on building core customer relationships, maintaining sound asset quality and operating the bank in an efficient manner, while investing in ever-changing technology and product distribution channels. Thank you to all of our customers, shareholders and associates who make this possible," concluded Zalman.
Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
For the three months ended June 30, 2024, net income was $111.6 million (2) or $1.17 per diluted common share compared with $110.4 million (3) or $1.18 per diluted common share for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Net income and net income per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2024 was impacted by an increase in net interest income and a gain on Visa Class B-1 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $10.7 million, partially offset by a merger related provision for credit losses of $9.1 million, merger related expenses of $4.4 million, a FDIC special assessment of $3.6 million and an increase in noninterest expenses related to three months of Lone Star Bank operations. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, net income was $111.6 million (2) or $1.17 per diluted common share compared with $86.9 million (4) or $0.94 per diluted common share for the same period in 2023. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended June 30, 2024 were 1.12%, 6.10% and 11.81%(1), respectively.
Excluding merger related provision and expenses, gain on Visa Class B-1 stock exchange net of investment securities sales, and FDIC special assessment, each net of tax, net income was $116.6 million (1) or $1.22 (1) per diluted common share for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity were 1.17%(1), 6.37%(1) and 12.34%(1), respectively, for the same period. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities) was 51.82%(1) for the three months ended June 30, 2024; and excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment, the efficiency ratio was 49.13%(1).
Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $258.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared with $238.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an increase of $20.5 million or 8.6%. Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $22.3 million or 9.4% to $258.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared with $236.5 million for the same period in 2023. The change for both periods was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans, an increase in the average balances on federal funds sold and other earning assets, an increase in loan discount accretion, and a decrease in the average balances on other borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances on investment securities and an increase in the average balances and rates on interest-bearing deposits.
The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 2.94% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared with 2.79% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2.73% for the same period in 2023. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans, an increase in the average balances on federal funds sold and other earning assets, an increase in loan discount accretion, and a decrease in the average balances on other borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances on investment securities and an increase in the average balances and rates on interest-bearing deposits. The increases in the average balances on loans and deposits were primarily due to the LSSB Merger.
Noninterest income was $46.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared with $38.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an increase of $7.1 million or 18.4%. Noninterest income was $46.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared $39.7 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $6.3 million or 15.9%. The increase for both periods was primarily due to a gain on Visa Class B-1 stock exchange net of investment securities sales, partially offset by the change in the net (loss) gain on sale or write-down of assets and a decrease in other noninterest income.
Noninterest expense was $152.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared with $135.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an increase of $17.0 million or 12.5%, primarily due to a FDIC special assessment of $3.6 million, an increase in merger related expenses, an increase in salaries and benefits and an increase in additional expenses related to three months of Lone Star Bank operations. Noninterest expense was $152.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared with $145.9 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $7.0 million or 4.8%, primarily due to a FDIC special assessment of $3.6 million, an increase in salaries and benefits and an increase in additional expenses related to three months of Lone Star Bank operations, partially offset by a decrease in merger expenses.
Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income was $222.0 million (5) or $2.34 per diluted common share compared with $211.6 million (6) or $2.30 per diluted common share for the same period in 2023. Net income and net income per diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was impacted by an increase in net interest income, a gain on Visa Class B-1 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $11.0 million, lower merger related provision for credit losses and a decrease in merger related expenses, partially offset by a FDIC special assessment of $3.6 million and an increase in noninterest expenses related to three months of Lone Star Bank operations. Returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the six months ended June 30, 2024 were 1.13%, 6.15% and 11.93%(1), respectively.
Excluding merger related provision and expenses, gain on Visa Class B-1 stock exchange net of investment securities sales, and FDIC special assessment, each net of tax, net income was $226.8 million (1) or $2.39 (1) per diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the same period were 1.15%(1), 6.28%(1) and 12.19%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write-down of assets and securities) was 50.49%(1) for the six months ended June 30, 2024; and excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment, the efficiency ratio was 49.10%(1).
Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $497.0 million compared with $479.9 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $17.1 million or 3.6%. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans, an increase in the average balances on federal funds sold and other earning assets and an increase in loan discount accretion, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances on investment securities and an increase in the average balances and rates on interest-bearing deposits.
The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was 2.87% compared with 2.83% for the same period in 2023. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans and an increase in the average balances on federal funds sold and other earning assets and an increase in loan discount accretion, partially offset by an increase in the average balances and rates on interest-bearing deposits. The increases in the average balances on loans and deposits were primarily due to the LSSB Merger.
Noninterest income was $84.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared with $78.0 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $6.9 million or 8.9%, primarily due to a gain on Visa Class B-1 stock exchange net of investment securities sales and an increase in trust income, partially offset by the change in the net (loss) gain on sale or write-down of assets and a decrease in other noninterest income.
Noninterest expense was $288.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared with $268.9 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $19.8 million or 7.4%, primarily due to a FDIC special assessment of $3.6 million, an increase in salaries and benefits and an increase in additional expenses related to three months of Lone Star Bank operations, partially offset by a decrease in merger expenses.
Balance Sheet Information
At June 30, 2024, Prosperity had $39.762 billion in total assets, a decrease of $142.8 million or 0.4%, compared with $39.905 billion at June 30, 2023. Linked quarter total assets increased by $1.006 billion or 2.6% compared with $38.757 billion at March 31, 2024, primarily due to the LSSB Merger.
Loans were $22.321 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $666.9 million or 3.1%, compared with $21.654 billion at June 30, 2023. Linked quarter loans increased $1.056 billion or 5.0% from $21.265 billion at March 31, 2024. Loans increased primarily due to the LSSB Merger. Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, were $21.239 billion at June 30, 2024 compared with $20.505 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $734.3 million or 3.6%, and compared with $20.400 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of $839.1 million or 4.1%.
Deposits were $27.933 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $552.2 million or 2.0%, compared with $27.381 billion at June 30, 2023. Linked quarter deposits increased $757.6 million or 2.8% from $27.176 billion at March 31, 2024. The increases were primarily due to the LSSB Merger.
The table below provides detail on the impact of loans acquired and deposits assumed in the FirstCapital Bank and Lone Star Bank mergers completed on May 1, 2023 and April 1, 2024, respectively:
Balance Sheet Data (at period end)
(In thousands)
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Loans acquired (including new production since acquisition date):
FirstCapital Bank
$
1,209,936
$
1,302,582
$
1,376,356
$
1,494,378
$
1,590,137
Lone Star Bank
1,084,559
-
-
-
-
Prosperity Bank
Warehouse Purchase Program loans
1,081,403
864,924
822,245
912,327
1,148,883
All other loans
18,944,917
19,097,741
18,981,937
19,026,008
18,914,926
Total loans
$
22,320,815
$
21,265,247
$
21,180,538
$
21,432,713
$
21,653,946
Deposits assumed (including new deposits since acquisition date):
FirstCapital Bank
$
1,317,130
$
1,449,166
$
1,517,217
$
1,625,691
$
1,481,831
Lone Star Bank
1,187,821
-
-
-
-
All other deposits
25,428,135
25,726,352
25,662,592
25,687,109
25,899,055
Total deposits
$
27,933,086
$
27,175,518
$
27,179,809
$
27,312,800
$
27,380,886
As reflected in the table above, loan and deposit growth was impacted by the FirstCapital Bank and Lone Star Bank mergers.
Excluding loans acquired in these acquisitions and new production at the acquired banking centers since the respective acquisition dates, loans at June 30, 2024 decreased $37.5 million compared with June 30, 2023 and increased $63.7 million compared with March 31, 2024. Excluding loans acquired in these acquisitions and new production at the acquired banking centers since the respective acquisition dates and Warehouse Purchase Program loans, loans at June 30, 2024 increased $30.0 million compared with June 30, 2023 and decreased $152.8 million compared with March 31, 2024.
Excluding deposits assumed in these acquisitions and new deposits generated at the acquired banking centers since the respective acquisition dates, deposits at June 30, 2024 decreased by $470.9 million or 1.8% compared with June 30, 2023 and decreased by $298.2 million or 1.2% compared with March 31, 2024.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $89.6 million or 0.25% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2024 compared with $83.8 million or 0.24% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2024 and $62.7 million or 0.18% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2023, with a significant portion of the balance for each period attributable to acquired loans.
The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $397.5 million at June 30, 2024 compared with $381.7 million at June 30, 2023 and $366.7 million at March 31, 2024. The provision for credit losses was $9.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared with an $18.5 million provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and no provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023. As a result of the loans acquired in the LSSB Merger, the second quarter of 2024 included a $7.9 million provision for credit losses on loans and a $1.2 million provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures.
The allowance for credit losses on loans was $359.9 million or 1.61% of total loans at June 30, 2024 compared with $345.2 million or 1.59% of total loans at June 30, 2023 and $330.2 million or 1.55% of total loans at March 31, 2024. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.69%(1) at June 30, 2024 compared with 1.68%(1) at June 30, 2023 and 1.62%(1) at March 31, 2024.
Net charge-offs were $4.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared with net charge-offs of $2.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and net charge-offs of $16.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2024 included $878 thousand related to resolved purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans, which had specific reserves that were allocated to the charge-offs. Additionally, reserves on PCD loans increased by $26.1 million due to Day One accounting for PCD loans at the time of the LSSB Merger. Further, $4.8 million of reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs was released to the general reserve.
Net charge-offs were $6.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared with $15.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2024 included $1.9 million related to resolved PCD loans, which had specific reserves that were allocated to the charge-offs. Additionally, reserves on PCD loans increased by $26.1 million due to Day One accounting for PCD loans at the time of the LSSB Merger. Further, $8.9 million of reserves on resolved PCD loans was released to the general reserve.
Visa Class B-1 Stock Exchange
During the second quarter 2024, Prosperity tendered all of its shares of Visa, Inc. ("Visa") Class B-1 common stock in exchange for a combination of Visa Class B-2 common stock and Visa Class C common stock, pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions of the public offering of Visa to exchange its Class B-1 common stock for a combination of shares of its Class B-2 common stock and Class C common stock, which expired on May 3, 2024. Prosperity recorded an unrealized gain of $20.6 million during the second quarter 2024 based on the conversion privilege of the Class C common stock and the closing price of Visa Class A common stock. In the exchange, Prosperity received 48,492 shares of Class B-2 stock, recorded at zero cost basis, and 19,245 shares of Class C common stock and subsequently sold 6,415 shares of Class C stock. Prosperity intends to sell all remaining shares of Class C stock as permitted by the exchange agreement.
Dividend
Prosperity Bancshares declared a third quarter 2024 cash dividend of $0.56 per share to be paid on October 1, 2024, to all shareholders of record as of September 13, 2024.
Stock Repurchase Program
On January 16, 2024, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.7 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 16, 2025, at the discretion of management. Under its 2024 stock repurchase program, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased approximately 671 thousand shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $58.86 per share during the three months ended June 30, 2024 and approximately 1.2 million shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $60.35 per share during the six months ended June 30, 2024.
Merger of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc.
On April 1, 2024, Prosperity completed the merger of Lone Star and its wholly owned subsidiary Lone Star Bank, headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. Lone Star Bank operated 5 full-service banking offices in the West Texas area, including its main office in Lubbock, and 1 banking center in each of Brownfield, Midland, Odessa and Big Spring, Texas.
Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity issued 2,376,182 shares of Prosperity common stock plus approximately $64.1 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Lone Star in the second quarter of 2024. This resulted in goodwill of $107.7 million as of June 30, 2024, which does not include all the subsequent fair value adjustments that have not yet been finalized. Additionally, Prosperity recognized $17.7 million of core deposit intangibles as of June 30, 2024.
Merger of First Bancshares of Texas, Inc.
On May 1, 2023, Prosperity completed the merger (the "FB Merger") of First Bancshares and its wholly owned subsidiary FirstCapital Bank of Texas, N.A. ("FirstCapital Bank"), headquartered in Midland, Texas. FirstCapital Bank operated 16 full-service banking offices in six different markets in West, North and Central Texas areas, including its main office in Midland, and banking offices in Midland, Lubbock, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Byers, Henrietta, Dallas, Horseshoe Bay, Marble Falls and Fredericksburg, Texas.
Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity issued 3,583,370 shares of Prosperity common stock plus approximately $91.5 million in cash for all outstanding shares of First Bancshares. This resulted in goodwill of $164.8 million as of June 30, 2024, which was subject to all final subsequent fair value adjustments. During the second quarter of 2023, Prosperity completed the operational conversion of FirstCapital Bank.
Conference Call
Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's second quarter 2024 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 8564977.
Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com. The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's Investor Relations page by selecting "Presentations, Webcasts & Calls" from the menu and following the instructions.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on the sale or write-up of securities, net of tax; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses, and FDIC special assessment. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
As of June 30, 2024, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $39.762 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.
Prosperity currently operates 288 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 62 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 31 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 44 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland - Odessa, Abilene, Amarillo and Wichita Falls; 15 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area and 5 in the West Texas area currently doing business as Lone Star Bank.
Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. Such forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for credit losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for credit losses, changes in deposits, borrowings and the investment securities portfolio, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of any proposed transactions, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement. These forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on expectations and assumptions Prosperity currently believes to be valid. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; and the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of weather and climate-related events. Prosperity disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports and statements Prosperity has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.
(1)
Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
(2)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $6.1 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $7.2 million, merger related provision for credit losses of $9.1 million, merger related expenses of $4.4 million, FDIC special assessment of $3.6 million, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities of $10.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.
(3)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.4 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $2.4 million, merger related provision for credit losses of $18.5 million and merger related expenses of $12.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023.
(4)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.0 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $1.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
(5)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $8.1 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $9.1 million, merger related provision for credit losses of $9.1 million, merger related expenses of $4.4 million, FDIC special assessment of $3.6 million, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities of $11.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
(6)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $3.1 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $3.3 million, merger related provision for credit losses of $18.5 million and merger related expenses of $13.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2023
Balance Sheet Data (at period end)
Loans held for sale
$
9,951
$
6,380
$
5,734
$
10,187
$
10,656
Loans held for investment
21,229,461
20,393,943
20,352,559
20,510,199
20,494,407
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
1,081,403
864,924
822,245
912,327
1,148,883
Total loans
22,320,815
21,265,247
21,180,538
21,432,713
21,653,946
Investment securities(A)
11,702,139
12,301,138
12,803,896
13,192,742
13,667,319
Federal funds sold
234
250
260
234
181
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(359,852)
(330,219)
(332,362)
(351,495)
(345,209)
Cash and due from banks
1,507,604
1,086,444
458,153
512,239
396,848
Goodwill
3,504,107
3,396,402
3,396,086
3,396,459
3,383,698
Core deposit intangibles, net
74,324
60,757
63,994
67,553
71,128
Other real estate owned
4,960
2,204
1,708
9,320
3,107
Fixed assets, net
377,394
372,333
369,992
370,237
365,299
Other assets
630,569
601,964
605,612
665,682
708,814
Total assets
$
39,762,294
$
38,756,520
$
38,547,877
$
39,295,684
$
39,905,131
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
9,706,505
$
9,526,535
$
9,776,572
$
10,281,893
$
10,364,921
Interest-bearing deposits
18,226,581
17,648,983
17,403,237
17,030,907
17,015,965
Total deposits
27,933,086
27,175,518
27,179,809
27,312,800
27,380,886
Other borrowings
3,900,000
3,900,000
3,725,000
4,250,000
4,800,000
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
233,689
261,671
309,277
300,714
434,160
Subordinated debentures
-
-
-
-
3,093
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
37,646
36,503
36,503
36,503
36,503
Other liabilities
374,429
278,284
217,958
362,990
282,373
Total liabilities
32,478,850
31,651,976
31,468,547
32,263,007
32,937,015
Shareholders' equity(B)
7,283,444
7,104,544
7,079,330
7,032,677
6,968,116
Total liabilities and equity
$
39,762,294
$
38,756,520
$
38,547,877
$
39,295,684
$
39,905,131
(A)
Includes $(2,007), $(2,954), $(1,770), $(2,442) and $(3,393) in unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively.
(B)
Includes $(1,586), $(2,333), $(1,398), $(1,930) and $(2,681) in after-tax unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Income Statement Data
Interest income:
Loans
$
336,428
$
306,228
$
306,562
$
308,678
$
286,638
$
642,656
$
533,756
Securities(C)
62,428
66,421
68,077
69,987
72,053
128,849
145,238
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
14,095
9,265
1,793
1,689
1,757
23,360
8,763
Total interest income
412,951
381,914
376,432
380,354
360,448
794,865
687,757
Interest expense:
Deposits
106,124
92,692
84,969
76,069
63,964
198,816
111,307
Other borrowings
46,282
48,946
52,386
62,190
57,351
95,228
91,747
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
1,759
2,032
2,094
2,533
2,674
3,791
4,777
Subordinated debentures
-
-
-
38
-
-
-
Total interest expense
154,165
143,670
139,449
140,830
123,989
297,835
207,831
Net interest income
258,786
238,244
236,983
239,524
236,459
497,030
479,926
Provision for credit losses
9,066
-
-
-
18,540
9,066
18,540
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
249,720
238,244
236,983
239,524
217,919
487,964
461,386
Noninterest income:
Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees
8,153
8,288
8,365
8,719
8,512
16,441
16,607
Credit card, debit card and ATM card income
9,384
8,861
9,314
9,285
9,206
18,245
17,872
Service charges on deposit accounts
6,436
6,406
6,316
6,262
6,078
12,842
12,004
Trust income
3,601
4,156
3,360
3,326
3,358
7,757
6,583
Mortgage income
745
610
542
857
661
1,355
899
Brokerage income
1,186
1,235
1,059
1,067
1,000
2,421
2,149
Bank owned life insurance income
1,885
2,047
1,882
1,864
1,553
3,932
2,907
Net (loss) gain on sale or write-down of assets
(903)
(35)
(84)
(45)
1,994
(938)
2,115
Net gain on sale or write-up of securities
10,723
298
-
-
-
11,021
-
Other noninterest income
4,793
7,004
5,814
7,408
7,326
11,797
16,818
Total noninterest income
46,003
38,870
36,568
38,743
39,688
84,873
77,954
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and benefits
89,584
85,771
80,486
85,423
84,723
175,355
162,521
Net occupancy and equipment
8,915
8,623
9,093
9,464
8,935
17,538
16,960
Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization
11,998
10,975
10,741
10,919
10,344
22,973
19,910
Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance
10,317
5,538
24,940
5,155
5,097
15,855
10,070
Core deposit intangibles amortization
4,156
3,237
3,559
3,576
3,167
7,393
5,541
Depreciation
4,836
4,686
4,607
4,585
4,658
9,522
9,091
Communications
3,485
3,402
3,572
3,686
3,693
6,887
7,155
Other real estate expense
69
187
165
153
(464)
256
(406)
Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of other real estate
31
(138)
34
(734)
(33)
(107)
(46)
Merger related expenses
4,381
-
278
1,104
12,891
4,381
13,751
Other noninterest expense
15,070
13,567
14,696
12,326
12,859
28,637
24,323
Total noninterest expense
152,842
135,848
152,171
135,657
145,870
288,690
268,870
Income before income taxes
142,881
141,266
121,380
142,610
111,737
284,147
270,470
Provision for income taxes
31,279
30,840
25,904
30,402
24,799
62,119
58,838
Net income available to common shareholders
$
111,602
$
110,426
$
95,476
$
112,208
$
86,938
$
222,028
$
211,632
(C)
Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $5,831, $5,822, $6,428, $6,897 and $7,131 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively and $11,653 and $14,515 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
Profitability
Net income (D) (E)
$
111,602
$
110,426
$
95,476
$
112,208
$
86,938
$
222,028
$
211,632
Basic earnings per share
$
1.17
$
1.18
$
1.02
$
1.20
$
0.94
$
2.34
$
2.30
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.17
$
1.18
$
1.02
$
1.20
$
0.94
$
2.34
$
2.30
Return on average assets (F)(J)
1.12
%
1.13
%
0.98
%
1.13
%
0.89
%
1.13
%
1.09
%
Return on average common equity (F)(J)
6.10
%
6.20
%
5.39
%
6.39
%
5.01
%
6.15
%
6.18
%
Return on average tangible common equity (F) (G)(J)
11.81
%
12.06
%
10.54
%
12.58
%
9.67
%
11.93
%
11.97
%
Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)
2.94
%
2.79
%
2.75
%
2.72
%
2.73
%
2.87
%
2.83
%
Efficiency ratio (G) (I)(K)
51.82
%
49.07
%
55.61
%
48.74
%
53.21
%
50.49
%
48.38
%
Liquidity and Capital Ratios
Equity to assets
18.32
%
18.33
%
18.37
%
17.90
%
17.46
%
18.32
%
17.46
%
Common equity tier 1 capital
15.42
%
15.75
%
15.54
%
14.98
%
14.49
%
15.42
%
14.48
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital
15.42
%
15.75
%
15.54
%
14.98
%
14.49
%
15.42
%
14.48
%
Total risk-based capital
16.67
%
17.00
%
16.56
%
16.05
%
15.52
%
16.67
%
15.51
%
Tier 1 leverage capital
10.29
%
10.37
%
10.39
%
10.03
%
9.96
%
10.29
%
9.96
%
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (G)
10.24
%
10.33
%
10.31
%
9.96
%
9.64
%
10.24
%
9.64
%
Other Data
Weighted-average shares used in computing
Basic
95,765
93,706
93,715
93,720
92,930
94,735
92,073
Diluted
95,765
93,706
93,715
93,720
92,930
94,735
92,073
Period end shares outstanding
95,262
93,525
93,722
93,717
93,721
95,262
93,721
Cash dividends paid per common share
$
0.56
$
0.56
$
0.56
$
0.55
$
0.55
$
1.12
$
1.10
Book value per common share
$
76.46
$
75.96
$
75.54
$
75.04
$
74.35
$
76.46
$
74.35
Tangible book value per common share (G)
$
38.89
$
39.00
$
38.62
$
38.08
$
37.49
$
38.89
$
37.49
Common Stock Market Price
High
$
66.18
$
68.88
$
68.79
$
63.65
$
63.13
$
68.88
$
78.76
Low
$
57.16
$
60.08
$
49.60
$
52.62
$
55.12
$
57.16
$
55.12
Period end closing price
$
61.14
$
65.78
$
67.73
$
54.58
$
56.48
$
61.14
$
56.48
Employees - FTE (excluding overtime)
3,902
3,901
3,850
3,853
3,710
3,902
3,710
Number of banking centers
288
283
285
285
286
288
286
(D)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Jun 30,
2024
Mar 31,
2024
Dec 31,
2023
Sep 30,
2023
Jun 30,
2023
Jun 30,
2024
Jun 30,
2023
Loan discount accretion
Non-PCD
$4,797
$1,312
$1,543
$1,508
$1,242
$6,109
$1,774
PCD
$2,394
$548
$937
$767
$1,178
$2,942
$1,517
Securities net accretion
$564
$561
$598
$626
$426
$1,125
$424
Time deposits amortization
$4
$(97)
$(150)
$(210)
$(187)
$(93)
$(240)
(E)
Using effective tax rate of 21.9%, 21.8%, 21.3%, 21.3% and 22.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively, and 21.9% and 21.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(F)
Interim periods annualized.
(G)
Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
(H)
Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis.
(I)
Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation.
(J)
For calculations of the annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
(K)
For calculations of the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS
Three Months Ended
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
Average
Interest
Average
(L)
Average
Interest
Average
(L)
Average
Interest
Average
(L)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans held for sale
$
8,446
$
149
7.10 %
$
5,467
$
92
6.77 %
$
3,910
$
67
6.87 %
Loans held for investment
21,328,824
319,361
6.02 %
20,415,316
292,673
5.77 %
19,802,751
270,688
5.48 %
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
917,026
16,918
7.42 %
720,650
13,463
7.51 %
898,768
15,883
7.09 %
Total loans
22,254,296
336,428
6.08 %
21,141,433
306,228
5.83 %
20,705,429
286,638
5.55 %
Investment securities
12,179,074
62,428
2.06 %
(M)
12,693,268
66,421
2.10 %
(M)
13,976,818
72,053
2.07 %
(M)
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
1,026,251
14,095
5.52 %
672,840
9,265
5.54 %
150,300
1,757
4.69 %
Total interest-earning assets
35,459,621
412,951
4.68 %
34,507,541
381,914
4.45 %
34,832,547
360,448
4.15 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(332,904)
(331,708)
(283,594)
Noninterest-earning assets
4,822,131
4,759,697
4,738,673
Total assets
$
39,948,848
$
38,935,530
$
39,287,626
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
4,839,194
$
9,133
0.76 %
$
5,143,585
$
8,423
0.66 %
$
5,147,453
$
3,791
0.30 %
Savings and money market deposits
9,084,051
50,252
2.22 %
8,889,077
47,152
2.13 %
9,156,047
43,025
1.88 %
Certificates and other time deposits
4,400,922
46,739
4.27 %
3,683,815
37,117
4.05 %
2,652,064
17,148
2.59 %
Other borrowings
3,900,000
46,282
4.77 %
4,083,132
48,946
4.82 %
4,427,914
57,351
5.20 %
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
258,637
1,759
2.74 %
296,437
2,032
2.76 %
441,303
2,674
2.43 %
Subordinated debentures
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,547
-
-
Total interest-bearing liabilities
22,482,804
154,165
2.76 %
(N)
22,096,046
143,670
2.62 %
(N)
21,826,328
123,989
2.28 %
(N)
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
9,780,211
9,443,249
10,274,819
Allowance for credit losses on
36,729
36,503
30,022
Other liabilities
327,847
238,480
220,775
Total liabilities
32,627,591
31,814,278
32,351,944
Shareholders' equity
7,321,257
7,121,252
6,935,682
Total liabilities and
$
39,948,848
$
38,935,530
$
39,287,626
Net interest income and margin
$
258,786
2.94 %
$
238,244
2.78 %
$
236,459
2.72 %
Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:
Tax equivalent adjustment
800
808
854
Net interest income and margin
$
259,586
2.94 %
$
239,052
2.79 %
$
237,313
2.73 %
(L)
Annualized and based on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis.
(M)
Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $5,831, $5,822 and $7,131 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.
(N)
Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.92%, 1.83% and 1.55% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS
Year-to-Date
Jun 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
Average
Interest
Average
(O)
Average
Interest
Average
(O)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans held for sale
$
6,957
$
241
6.97 %
$
3,131
$
105
6.76 %
Loans held for investment
20,872,069
612,034
5.90 %
19,064,334
507,294
5.37 %
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
818,838
30,381
7.46 %
759,071
26,357
7.00 %
Total loans
21,697,864
642,656
5.96 %
19,826,536
533,756
5.43 %
Investment securities
12,436,171
128,849
2.08 %
(P)
14,153,681
145,238
2.07 %
(P)
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
849,546
23,360
5.53 %
373,931
8,763
4.73 %
Total interest-earning assets
34,983,581
794,865
4.57 %
34,354,148
687,757
4.04 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(332,306)
(282,959)
Noninterest-earning assets
4,790,888
4,667,547
Total assets
$
39,442,163
$
38,738,736
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
4,991,390
$
17,556
0.71 %
$
5,510,530
$
7,583
0.28 %
Savings and money market deposits
8,986,565
97,404
2.18 %
9,366,694
78,546
1.69 %
Certificates and other time deposits
4,042,369
83,856
4.17 %
2,350,498
25,178
2.16 %
Other borrowings
3,991,566
95,228
4.80 %
3,661,719
91,747
5.05 %
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
277,537
3,791
2.75 %
434,632
4,777
2.22 %
Subordinated debentures
-
-
-
774
-
-
Total interest-bearing liabilities
22,289,427
297,835
2.69 %
(Q)
21,324,847
207,831
1.97 %
(Q)
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
9,611,730
10,332,082
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
36,616
29,985
Other liabilities
283,139
203,769
Total liabilities
32,220,912
31,890,683
Shareholders' equity
7,221,251
6,848,053
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
39,442,163
$
38,738,736
Net interest income and margin
$
497,030
2.86 %
$
479,926
2.82 %
Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:
Tax equivalent adjustment
1,608
1,687
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)
$
498,638
2.87 %
$
481,613
2.83 %
(O)
Based on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis.
(P)
Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $11,653 and $14,515 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(Q)
Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.88% and 1.32% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2023
YIELD TREND (R)
Interest-Earning Assets:
Loans held for sale
7.10
%
6.77
%
7.47
%
6.54
%
6.87
%
Loans held for investment
6.02
%
5.77
%
5.68
%
5.62
%
5.48
%
Loans held for investment - Warehouse
7.42
%
7.51
%
7.46
%
7.32
%
7.09
%
Total loans
6.08
%
5.83
%
5.75
%
5.70
%
5.55
%
Investment securities (S)
2.06
%
2.10
%
2.07
%
2.05
%
2.07
%
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
5.52
%
5.54
%
5.68
%
5.33
%
4.69
%
Total interest-earning assets
4.68
%
4.45
%
4.35
%
4.30
%
4.15
%
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
0.76
%
0.66
%
0.56
%
0.43
%
0.30
%
Savings and money market deposits
2.22
%
2.13
%
2.03
%
1.96
%
1.88
%
Certificates and other time deposits
4.27
%
4.05
%
3.80
%
3.31
%
2.59
%
Other borrowings
4.77
%
4.82
%
5.16
%
5.28
%
5.20
%
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
2.74
%
2.76
%
2.77
%
2.58
%
2.43
%
Subordinated debentures
-
-
-
5.85
%
-
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2.76
%
2.62
%
2.58
%
2.54
%
2.28
%
Net Interest Margin
2.94
%
2.78
%
2.74
%
2.71
%
2.72
%
Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)
2.94
%
2.79
%
2.75
%
2.72
%
2.73
%
(R)
Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis.
(S)
Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $5,831, $5,822, $6,428, $6,897 and $7,131 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2023
Balance Sheet Averages
Loans held for sale
$
8,446
$
5,467
$
9,828
$
9,832
$
3,910
Loans held for investment
21,328,824
20,415,316
20,370,915
20,496,075
19,802,751
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
917,026
720,650
770,481
972,936
898,768
Total loans
22,254,296
21,141,433
21,151,224
21,478,843
20,705,429
Investment securities
12,179,074
12,693,268
13,074,243
13,512,137
13,976,818
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
1,026,251
672,840
125,295
125,690
150,300
Total interest-earning assets
35,459,621
34,507,541
34,350,762
35,116,670
34,832,547
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(332,904)
(331,708)
(346,493)
(343,967)
(283,594)
Cash and due from banks
295,077
315,612
302,864
301,201
281,593
Goodwill
3,482,448
3,396,177
3,396,224
3,387,293
3,291,659
Core deposit intangibles, net
59,979
62,482
65,986
69,551
48,616
Other real estate
3,071
2,319
4,781
6,301
2,712
Fixed assets, net
377,369
372,458
370,900
367,814
357,593
Other assets
604,187
610,649
670,187
697,176
756,500
Total assets
$
39,948,848
$
38,935,530
$
38,815,211
$
39,602,039
$
39,287,626
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
9,780,211
$
9,443,249
$
9,960,240
$
10,269,162
$
10,274,819
Interest-bearing demand deposits
4,839,194
5,143,585
4,822,698
4,768,485
5,147,453
Savings and money market deposits
9,084,051
8,889,077
8,815,892
8,977,824
9,156,047
Certificates and other time deposits
4,400,922
3,683,815
3,442,115
3,172,178
2,652,064
Total deposits
28,104,378
27,159,726
27,040,945
27,187,649
27,230,383
Other borrowings
3,900,000
4,083,132
4,028,263
4,671,449
4,427,914
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
258,637
296,437
300,317
389,149
441,303
Subordinated debentures
-
-
-
2,578
1,547
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
36,729
36,503
36,503
36,504
30,022
Other liabilities
327,847
238,480
323,344
290,217
220,775
Shareholders' equity
7,321,257
7,121,252
7,085,839
7,024,493
6,935,682
Total liabilities and equity
$
39,948,848
$
38,935,530
$
38,815,211
$
39,602,039
$
39,287,626
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2023
Period End Balances
Loan Portfolio
Commercial and industrial
$2,023,531
9.1 %
$1,932,534
9.1 %
$1,936,717
9.2 %
$2,153,391
10.1 %
$2,245,620
10.5 %
Warehouse purchase program
1,081,403
4.8 %
864,924
4.1 %
822,245
3.9 %
912,327
4.3 %
1,148,883
5.3 %
Construction, land development and other land loans
2,828,372
12.7 %
2,876,588
13.5 %
3,076,591
14.5 %
3,200,479
14.9 %
3,215,016
14.8 %
1-4 family residential
7,496,485
33.6 %
7,331,251
34.5 %
7,207,226
34.0 %
7,032,593
32.8 %
6,780,813
31.3 %
Home equity
930,428
4.2 %
950,169
4.5 %
960,852
4.5 %
969,498
4.5 %
977,070
4.5 %
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)
5,961,884
26.7 %
5,631,460
26.5 %
5,662,948
26.7 %
5,606,837
26.2 %
5,676,526
26.2 %
Agriculture (includes farmland)
1,037,361
4.6 %
813,092
3.8 %
816,043
3.9 %
801,933
3.7 %
804,376
3.7 %
Consumer and other
340,611
1.5 %
326,915
1.5 %
329,593
1.6 %
306,018
1.4 %
305,207
1.4 %
Energy
620,740
2.8 %
538,314
2.5 %
368,323
1.7 %
449,637
2.1 %
500,435
2.3 %
Total loans
$22,320,815
$21,265,247
$21,180,538
$21,432,713
$21,653,946
Deposit Types
Noninterest-bearing DDA
$9,706,505
34.7 %
$9,526,535
35.1 %
$9,776,572
36.0 %
$10,281,893
37.6 %
$10,364,921
37.9 %
Interest-bearing DDA
4,762,730
17.1 %
4,867,247
17.9 %
5,115,945
18.8 %
4,797,259
17.6 %
4,953,090
18.1 %
Money market
6,180,769
22.1 %
6,134,221
22.6 %
5,859,701
21.6 %
5,892,505
21.6 %
5,904,160
21.5 %
Savings
2,765,197
9.9 %
2,830,117
10.4 %
2,881,397
10.6 %
3,005,936
11.0 %
3,179,351
11.6 %
Certificates and other time deposits
4,517,885
16.2 %
3,817,398
14.0 %
3,546,194
13.0 %
3,335,207
12.2 %
2,979,364
10.9 %
Total deposits
$27,933,086
$27,175,518
$27,179,809
$27,312,800
$27,380,886
Loan to Deposit Ratio
79.9 %
78.3 %
77.9 %
78.5 %
79.1 %
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Construction Loans
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2023
Single family residential construction
$
940,381
33.2
%
$
1,031,163
35.8
%
$
1,088,636
35.4
%
$
1,157,016
36.1
%
$
1,244,631
38.7
%
Land development
241,639
8.5
%
290,243
10.1
%
367,849
12.0
%
359,518
11.2
%
310,199
9.7
%
Raw land
291,112
10.3
%
311,265
10.8
%
328,365
10.7
%
340,659
10.7
%
359,228
11.2
%
Residential lots
222,343
7.9
%
224,901
7.8
%
222,591
7.2
%
216,659
6.8
%
216,706
6.7
%
Commercial lots
60,264
2.1
%
59,691
2.1
%
155,415
5.0
%
154,425
4.8
%
158,278
4.9
%
Commercial construction and other
1,074,361
38.0
%
959,687
33.4
%
914,436
29.7
%
973,022
30.4
%
927,025
28.8
%
Net unaccreted discount
(1,728)
(362)
(701)
(820)
(1,051)
Total construction loans
$
2,828,372
$
2,876,588
$
3,076,591
$
3,200,479
$
3,215,016
Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of June 30, 2024
Houston
Dallas
Austin
OK City
Tulsa
Other (T)
Total
Collateral Type
Shopping center/retail
$
348,870
$
280,071
$
58,647
$
15,289
$
13,897
$
280,447
$
997,221
Commercial and industrial buildings
137,531
110,561
27,016
35,320
17,520
210,784
538,732
Office buildings
94,784
218,221
87,915
47,777
3,746
91,537
543,980
Medical buildings
80,149
17,847
1,712
43,383
31,092
61,423
235,606
Apartment buildings
141,505
127,928
17,749
14,169
15,120
197,712
514,183
Hotel
108,891
99,805
32,910
17,775
-
161,340
420,721
Other
176,995
57,368
36,284
8,118
1,593
82,988
363,346
Total
$
1,088,725
$
911,801
$
262,233
$
181,831
$
82,968
$
1,086,231
$
3,613,789
(U)
Acquired Loans
Non-PCD Loans
PCD Loans
Total Acquired Loans
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Loan marks:
Acquired banks (V)
$
345,599
$
245
$
(920)
$
320,052
$
2,503
$
2,412
$
665,651
$
2,748
$
1,492
FirstCapital Bank (W)
22,648
18,436
17,210
7,790
4,858
4,305
30,438
23,294
21,515
Lone Star Bank (X)
20,378
-
17,960
4,558
-
2,790
24,936
-
20,750
Total
388,625
18,681
34,250
332,400
7,361
9,507
721,025
26,042
43,757
Acquired portfolio loan balances:
Acquired banks (V)
12,286,159
977,286
875,474
689,573
56,982
57,417
12,975,732
1,034,268
932,891
FirstCapital Bank (W)
1,021,694
699,277
652,527
627,991
438,092
395,743
1,649,685
1,137,369
1,048,270
Lone Star Bank (X)
1,016,128
-
919,865
59,109
-
59,075
1,075,237
-
978,940
Total
14,323,981
1,676,563
2,447,866
1,376,673
495,074
512,235
15,700,654
(Y)
2,171,637
2,960,101
Acquired portfolio loan
$
13,935,356
$
1,657,882
$
2,413,616
$
1,044,273
$
487,713
$
502,728
$
14,979,629
$
2,145,595
$
2,916,344
(T)
Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions.
(U)
Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $5.962 billion as of June 30, 2024.
(V)
Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank and LegacyTexas Bank.
(W)
The FB Merger was completed on May 1, 2023. The FB Merger resulted in the addition of $1.650 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $30.4 million at acquisition date, which were subject to subsequent fair value adjustments.
(X)
The LSSB Merger was completed on April 1, 2024. The LSSB Merger resulted in the addition of $1.075 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $24.9 million at acquisition date, which were subject to subsequent fair value adjustments.
(Y)
Actual principal balances acquired.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
Asset Quality
Nonaccrual loans
$
84,175
$
78,475
$
68,688
$
59,729
$
57,723
$
84,175
$
57,723
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due
322
3,035
2,195
397
1,744
322
1,744
Total nonperforming loans
84,497
81,510
70,883
60,126
59,467
84,497
59,467
Repossessed assets
113
97
76
35
153
113
153
Other real estate
4,960
2,204
1,708
9,320
3,107
4,960
3,107
Total nonperforming assets
$
89,570
$
83,811
$
72,667
$
69,481
$
62,727
$
89,570
$
62,727
Nonperforming assets:
Commercial and industrial (includes energy)
$
16,340
$
10,199
$
8,957
$
22,219
$
24,027
$
16,340
$
24,027
Construction, land development and other land loans
4,895
15,826
17,343
8,684
4,245
4,895
4,245
1-4 family residential (includes home equity)
33,935
30,206
26,096
23,708
19,609
33,935
19,609
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)
31,776
23,720
18,775
13,341
13,504
31,776
13,504
Agriculture (includes farmland)
2,550
3,714
1,460
1,511
1,284
2,550
1,284
Consumer and other
74
146
36
18
58
74
58
Total
$
89,570
$
83,811
$
72,667
$
69,481
$
62,727
$
89,570
$
62,727
Number of loans/properties
349
319
292
260
241
349
241
Allowance for credit losses on loans
$
359,852
$
330,219
$
332,362
$
351,495
$
345,209
$
359,852
$
345,209
Net charge-offs (recoveries):
Commercial and industrial (includes energy)
$
2,777
$
283
$
16,123
$
1,594
$
160
$
3,060
$
(1,312)
Construction, land development and other land loans
109
(2)
(5)
(5)
50
107
37
1-4 family residential (includes home equity)
425
457
20
(78)
(70)
882
(210)
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)
(381)
(17)
1,590
570
14,957
(398)
14,956
Agriculture (includes farmland)
214
23
-
-
(78)
237
(84)
Consumer and other
1,224
1,399
1,405
1,327
1,046
2,623
2,063
Total
$
4,368
$
2,143
$
19,133
$
3,408
$
16,065
$
6,511
$
15,450
Asset Quality Ratios
Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets
0.25
%
0.24
%
0.21
%
0.20
%
0.18
%
0.26
%
0.18
%
Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate
0.40
%
0.39
%
0.34
%
0.32
%
0.29
%
0.40
%
0.29
%
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.08
%
0.04
%
0.36
%
0.06
%
0.31
%
0.06
%
0.16
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.61
%
1.55
%
1.57
%
1.64
%
1.59
%
1.61
%
1.59
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans (G)
1.69
%
1.62
%
1.63
%
1.71
%
1.68
%
1.69
%
1.68
%
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax:
Diluted earnings per share (unadjusted)
$
1.17
$
1.18
$
1.02
$
1.20
$
0.94
$
2.34
$
2.30
Net income
$
111,602
$
110,426
$
95,476
$
112,208
$
86,938
$
222,028
$
211,632
Merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax(Z)
7,162
-
-
-
14,647
7,162
14,647
Merger related expenses, net of tax(Z)
3,461
-
220
872
10,184
3,461
10,863
FDIC special assessment, net of tax(Z)
2,807
-
15,736
-
-
2,807
-
Net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(Z)
(8,472)
(235)
-
-
-
(8,707)
-
Net income excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(Z):
$
116,560
$
110,191
$
111,432
$
113,080
$
111,769
$
226,751
$
237,142
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
95,765
93,706
93,715
93,720
92,930
94,735
92,073
Merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, per diluted
$
0.07
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
0.16
$
0.07
$
0.16
Merger related expenses, net of tax, per diluted common share(Z)
$
0.04
$
-
$
-
$
0.01
$
0.11
$
0.04
0.12
FDIC special assessment, net of tax, per diluted common share(Z)
$
0.03
$
-
$
0.17
$
-
$
-
$
0.03
$
-
Net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax, per diluted common share(Z)
$
(0.09)
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(0.09)
$
-
Diluted earnings per share excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax:(Z)
$
1.22
$
1.18
$
1.19
$
1.21
$
1.21
$
2.39
$
2.58
Reconciliation of return on average assets to return on average assets excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax:
Return on average assets (unadjusted)
1.12
%
1.13
%
0.98
%
1.13
%
0.89
%
1.13
%
1.09
%
Net income excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(Z):
$
116,560
$
110,191
$
111,432
$
113,080
$
111,769
$
226,751
$
237,142
Average total assets
$
39,948,848
$
38,935,530
$
38,815,211
$
39,602,039
$
39,287,626
$
39,442,163
$
38,738,736
Return on average assets excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax (F) (Z)
1.17
%
1.13
%
1.15
%
1.14
%
1.14
%
1.15
%
1.22
%
(Z) Calculated assuming a federal tax rate of 21.0%.
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax:
Return on average common equity (unadjusted)
6.10
%
6.20
%
5.39
%
6.39
%
5.01
%
6.15
%
6.18
%
Net income excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(Z):
$
116,560
$
110,191
$
111,432
$
113,080
$
111,769
$
226,751
$
237,142
Average shareholders' equity
$
7,321,257
$
7,121,252
$
7,085,839
$
7,024,493
$
6,935,682
$
7,221,251
$
6,848,053
Return on average common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax (F) (Z)
6.37
%
6.19
%
6.29
%
6.44
%
6.45
%
6.28
%
6.93
%
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity:
Net income
$
111,602
$
110,426
$
95,476
$
112,208
$
86,938
$
222,028
$
211,632
Average shareholders' equity
$
7,321,257
$
7,121,252
$
7,085,839
$
7,024,493
$
6,935,682
$
7,221,251
$
6,848,053
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,542,427)
(3,458,659)
(3,462,210)
(3,456,844)
(3,340,275)
(3,500,542)
(3,311,222)
Average tangible shareholders' equity
$
3,778,830
$
3,662,593
$
3,623,629
$
3,567,649
$
3,595,407
$
3,720,709
$
3,536,831
Return on average tangible common equity (F)
11.81
%
12.06
%
10.54
%
12.58
%
9.67
%
11.93
%
11.97
%
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax:
Net income excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(Z):
$
116,560
$
110,191
$
111,432
$
113,080
$
111,769
$
226,751
$
237,142
Average shareholders' equity
$
7,321,257
$
7,121,252
$
7,085,839
$
7,024,493
$
6,935,682
$
7,221,251
$
6,848,053
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,542,427)
(3,458,659)
(3,462,210)
(3,456,844)
(3,340,275)
(3,500,542)
(3,311,222)
Average tangible shareholders' equity
$
3,778,830
$
3,662,593
$
3,623,629
$
3,567,649
$
3,595,407
$
3,720,709
$
3,536,831
Return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax (F) (Z)
12.34
%
12.03
%
12.30
%
12.68
%
12.43
%
12.19
%
13.41
%
Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:
Shareholders' equity
$
7,283,444
$
7,104,544
$
7,079,330
$
7,032,677
$
6,968,116
$
7,283,444
$
6,968,116
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,578,431)
(3,457,159)
(3,460,080)
(3,464,012)
(3,454,826)
(3,578,431)
(3,454,826)
Tangible shareholders' equity
$
3,705,013
$
3,647,385
$
3,619,250
$
3,568,665
$
3,513,290
$
3,705,013
$
3,513,290
Period end shares outstanding
95,262
93,525
93,722
93,717
93,721
95,262
93,721
Tangible book value per share
$
38.89
$
39.00
$
38.62
$
38.08
$
37.49
$
38.89
$
37.49
Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio:
Tangible shareholders' equity
$
3,705,013
$
3,647,385
$
3,619,250
$
3,568,665
$
3,513,290
$
3,705,013
$
3,513,290
Total assets
$
39,762,294
$
38,756,520
$
38,547,877
$
39,295,684
$
39,905,131
$
39,762,294
$
39,905,131
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,578,431)
(3,457,159)
(3,460,080)
(3,464,012)
(3,454,826)
(3,578,431)
(3,454,826)
Tangible assets
$
36,183,863
$
35,299,361
$
35,087,797
$
35,831,672
$
36,450,305
$
36,183,863
$
36,450,305
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio
10.24
%
10.33
%
10.31
%
9.96
%
9.64
%
10.24
%
9.64
%
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to total loans to allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program:
Allowance for credit losses on loans
$
359,852
$
330,219
$
332,362
$
351,495
$
345,209
$
359,852
$
345,209
Total loans
$
22,320,815
$
21,265,247
$
21,180,538
$
21,432,713
$
21,653,946
$
22,320,815
$
21,653,946
Less: Warehouse Purchase Program loans
(1,081,403)
(864,924)
(822,245)
(912,327)
(1,148,883)
(1,081,403)
(1,148,883)
Total loans less Warehouse Purchase Program
$
21,239,412
$
20,400,323
$
20,358,293
$
20,520,386
$
20,505,063
$
21,239,412
$
20,505,063
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program
1.69
%
1.62
%
1.63
%
1.71
%
1.68
%
1.69
%
1.68
%
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities:
Noninterest expense
$
152,842
$
135,848
$
152,171
$
135,657
$
145,870
$
288,690
$
268,870
Net interest income
$
258,786
$
238,244
$
236,983
$
239,524
$
236,459
$
497,030
$
479,926
Noninterest income
46,003
38,870
36,568
38,743
39,688
84,873
77,954
Less: net (loss) gain on sale or write-down of assets
(903)
(35)
(84)
(45)
1,994
(938)
2,115
Less: net gain on sale or write-up of securities
10,723
298
-
-
-
11,021
-
Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities
36,183
38,607
36,652
38,788
37,694
74,790
75,839
Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities
$
294,969
$
276,851
$
273,635
$
278,312
$
274,153
$
571,820
$
555,765
Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities
51.82
%
49.07
%
55.61
%
48.74
%
53.21
%
50.49
%
48.38
%
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment:
Noninterest expense
$
152,842
$
135,848
$
152,171
$
135,657
$
145,870
$
288,690
$
268,870
Less: merger related expenses
4,381
-
278
1,104
12,891
4,381
13,751
Less: FDIC special assessment
3,554
-
19,919
-
-
3,554
-
Noninterest expense excluding merger related expenses and FDIC
$
144,907
$
135,848
$
131,974
$
134,553
$
132,979
$
280,755
$
255,119
Net interest income
$
258,786
$
238,244
$
236,983
$
239,524
$
236,459
$
497,030
$
479,926
Noninterest income
46,003
38,870
36,568
38,743
39,688
84,873
77,954
Less: net (loss) gain on sale or write down of assets
(903)
(35)
(84)
(45)
1,994
(938)
2,115
Less: net gain on sale or write-up of securities
10,723
298
-
-
-
11,021
-
Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities
36,183
38,607
36,652
38,788
37,694
74,790
75,839
Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities
$
294,969
$
276,851
$
273,635
$
278,312
$
274,153
$
571,820
$
555,765
Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment
49.13
%
49.07
%
48.23
%
48.35
%
48.51
%
49.10
%
45.90
%
SOURCE Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.