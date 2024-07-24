General Dynamics Reports Second-Quarter 2024 Financial Results

- Revenue of $12 billion, up 18% from year-ago quarter
RESTON, Va., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today reported second-quarter 2024 revenue of $12 billion, up 18% from the second quarter of 2023. Operating earnings of $1.2 billion were up 20.2% from the year-ago quarter. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $3.26, up 20.7% from the year-ago quarter. Operating margin for the quarter was 9.7%, a 20-basis point expansion from the year-ago quarter, with particular strength in the Technologies and Combat Systems segments.
"This was a strong quarter overall, as reflected by solid growth in all key measures from a year ago. Our businesses continue to focus on disciplined execution of their programs, cost and schedule," said Phebe N. Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "In the Aerospace segment, we are continuing to ramp up the pace of our G700 deliveries and our defense businesses continued to grow, reflecting increased demand in response to the threat environment."
Gulfstream delivered 37 aircraft in the quarter, 31 of which were large-cabin aircraft. This compares with 24 aircraft delivered in the year-ago quarter, of which 18 were large-cabin.
Cash and Capital Deployment
Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter was $814 million, or 90% of net earnings. During the quarter, the company paid $389 million in dividends, invested $201 million in capital expenditures, and used $34 million to repurchase shares, ending the quarter with $1.4 billion in cash and equivalents on hand.
Orders and Backlog
The consolidated book-to-bill ratio, defined as orders divided by revenue, was 0.8-to-1 for the quarter. Company-wide backlog was $91.3 billion. Estimated potential contract value, representing management's estimate of additional value in unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options, was $38.5 billion. Total estimated contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $129.8 billion.
In the Aerospace segment, orders in the quarter totaled $2.7 billion. Aerospace backlog of $20 billion is 2.8% above the year-ago quarter.
In the defense segments, orders in the quarter totaled $7.4 billion, with particular strength in Combat Systems, which had a book-to-bill ratio of 1.5-to-1. Significant awards in the defense segments included two contracts from the Canadian government, with options having combined maximum potential value of $1.9 billion shared with an industry partner, for the Logistics Vehicle Modernization (LVM) program; $205 million, with options having a maximum potential value of $1.1 billion, for planning yard services for the Arleigh Burke-class (DDG-51) guided-missile destroyer program; a $25 million contract from the U.S. Army, with maximum potential value of $535 million, for systems technical support of the Stryker vehicle fleet; $205 million, with options having a maximum potential value of $525 million, from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to operate its Medicaid Management Information System; various munitions and ordnance contracts with maximum potential value totaling $460 million if all options are exercised; and several key contracts for classified customers with maximum potential value of $665 million. A detailed list of significant awards is provided in Exhibit I.
EXHIBIT A
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS
Three Months Ended
Variance
June 30, 2024
July 2, 2023
$
%
Revenue
$ 11,976
$ 10,152
$ 1,824
18.0 %
Operating costs and expenses
(10,820)
(9,190)
(1,630)
Operating earnings
1,156
962
194
20.2 %
Other, net
18
13
5
Interest, net
(84)
(89)
5
Earnings before income tax
1,090
886
204
23.0 %
Provision for income tax, net
(185)
(142)
(43)
Net earnings
$ 905
$ 744
$ 161
21.6 %
Earnings per share-basic
$ 3.30
$ 2.72
$ 0.58
21.3 %
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
274.1
273.1
Earnings per share-diluted
$ 3.26
$ 2.70
$ 0.56
20.7 %
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
277.7
275.1
EXHIBIT B
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS
Six Months Ended
Variance
June 30, 2024
July 2, 2023
$
%
Revenue
$ 22,707
$ 20,033
$ 2,674
13.3 %
Operating costs and expenses
(20,515)
(18,133)
(2,382)
Operating earnings
2,192
1,900
292
15.4 %
Other, net
32
46
(14)
Interest, net
(166)
(180)
14
Earnings before income tax
2,058
1,766
292
16.5 %
Provision for income tax, net
(354)
(292)
(62)
Net earnings
$ 1,704
$ 1,474
$ 230
15.6 %
Earnings per share-basic
$ 6.22
$ 5.39
$ 0.83
15.4 %
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
273.8
273.6
Earnings per share-diluted
$ 6.14
$ 5.34
$ 0.80
15.0 %
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
277.4
275.8
EXHIBIT C
REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
Three Months Ended
Variance
June 30, 2024
July 2, 2023
$
%
Revenue:
Aerospace
$ 2,940
$ 1,953
$ 987
50.5 %
Marine Systems
3,453
3,059
394
12.9 %
Combat Systems
2,288
1,924
364
18.9 %
Technologies
3,295
3,216
79
2.5 %
Total
$ 11,976
$ 10,152
$ 1,824
18.0 %
Operating earnings:
Aerospace
$ 319
$ 236
$ 83
35.2 %
Marine Systems
245
235
10
4.3 %
Combat Systems
313
251
62
24.7 %
Technologies
320
283
37
13.1 %
Corporate
(41)
(43)
2
4.7 %
Total
$ 1,156
$ 962
$ 194
20.2 %
Operating margin:
Aerospace
10.9 %
12.1 %
Marine Systems
7.1 %
7.7 %
Combat Systems
13.7 %
13.0 %
Technologies
9.7 %
8.8 %
Total
9.7 %
9.5 %
EXHIBIT D
REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
Six Months Ended
Variance
June 30, 2024
July 2, 2023
$
%
Revenue:
Aerospace
$ 5,024
$ 3,845
$ 1,179
30.7 %
Marine Systems
6,784
6,051
733
12.1 %
Combat Systems
4,390
3,680
710
19.3 %
Technologies
6,509
6,457
52
0.8 %
Total
$ 22,707
$ 20,033
$ 2,674
13.3 %
Operating earnings:
Aerospace
$ 574
$ 465
$ 109
23.4 %
Marine Systems
477
446
31
7.0 %
Combat Systems
595
496
99
20.0 %
Technologies
615
582
33
5.7 %
Corporate
(69)
(89)
20
22.5 %
Total
$ 2,192
$ 1,900
$ 292
15.4 %
Operating margin:
Aerospace
11.4 %
12.1 %
Marine Systems
7.0 %
7.4 %
Combat Systems
13.6 %
13.5 %
Technologies
9.4 %
9.0 %
Total
9.7 %
9.5 %
EXHIBIT E
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and equivalents
$ 1,362
$ 1,913
Accounts receivable
3,152
3,004
Unbilled receivables
8,568
7,997
Inventories
9,686
8,578
Other current assets
1,544
2,123
Total current assets
24,312
23,615
Noncurrent assets:
Property, plant and equipment, net
6,276
6,198
Intangible assets, net
1,550
1,656
Goodwill
20,452
20,586
Other assets
2,852
2,755
Total noncurrent assets
31,130
31,195
Total assets
$ 55,442
$ 54,810
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
$ 2,004
$ 507
Accounts payable
2,969
3,095
Customer advances and deposits
10,089
9,564
Other current liabilities
3,195
3,266
Total current liabilities
18,257
16,432
Noncurrent liabilities:
Long-term debt
7,257
8,754
Other liabilities
7,892
8,325
Total noncurrent liabilities
15,149
17,079
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock
482
482
Surplus
3,925
3,760
Retained earnings
40,191
39,270
Treasury stock
(21,128)
(21,054)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,434)
(1,159)
Total shareholders' equity
22,036
21,299
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 55,442
$ 54,810
EXHIBIT F
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
July 2, 2023
Cash flows from operating activities-continuing operations:
Net earnings
$ 1,704
$ 1,474
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
311
297
Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets
117
136
Equity-based compensation expense
87
87
Deferred income tax benefit
(90)
(154)
(Increase) decrease in assets, net of effects of business acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
(158)
(159)
Unbilled receivables
(601)
513
Inventories
(1,152)
(1,264)
Increase (decrease) in liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:
Accounts payable
(125)
(33)
Customer advances and deposits
169
1,286
Other, net
274
10
Net cash provided by operating activities
536
2,193
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(360)
(373)
Other, net
53
(31)
Net cash used by investing activities
(307)
(404)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(750)
(705)
Purchases of common stock
(139)
(378)
Repayment of fixed-rate notes
-
(750)
Other, net
111
(42)
Net cash used by financing activities
(778)
(1,875)
Net cash used by discontinued operations
(2)
(2)
Net decrease in cash and equivalents
(551)
(88)
Cash and equivalents at beginning of period
1,913
1,242
Cash and equivalents at end of period
$ 1,362
$ 1,154
EXHIBIT G
ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS
Other Financial Information:
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Debt-to-equity (a)
42.0 %
43.5 %
Book value per share (b)
$ 80.20
$ 77.85
Shares outstanding
274,777,579
273,599,948
Second Quarter
Six Months
2024
2023
2024
2023
Income tax refunds (payments), net
$ 81
$ (269)
$ 48
$ (327)
Company-sponsored research
and development (c)
$ 147
$ 145
$ 284
$ 255
Return on sales (d)
7.6 %
7.3 %
7.5 %
7.4 %
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
Second Quarter
Six Months
2024
2023
2024
2023
Free cash flow:
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 814
$ 731
$ 536
$ 2,193
Capital expenditures
(201)
(212)
(360)
(373)
Free cash flow (e)
$ 613
$ 519
$ 176
$ 1,820
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Net debt:
Total debt
$ 9,261
$ 9,261
Less cash and equivalents
1,362
1,913
Net debt (f)
$ 7,899
$ 7,348
(a) Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as total debt divided by total equity as of the end of the period.
portrays our ability to generate cash from our businesses for purposes such as repaying debt, funding business acquisitions, repurchasing our common stock
and paying dividends. We use free cash flow to assess the quality of our earnings and as a key performance measure in evaluating management.
the borrowings that support our operations and capital deployment strategy. We use net debt as an important indicator of liquidity and financial position.
EXHIBIT H
BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
Funded
Unfunded
Total
Estimated
Total
Second Quarter 2024:
Aerospace
$ 19,126
$ 911
$ 20,037
$ 372
$ 20,409
Marine Systems
29,912
11,436
41,348
3,983
45,331
Combat Systems
16,003
673
16,676
5,816
22,492
Technologies
9,365
3,875
13,240
28,283
41,523
Total
$ 74,406
$ 16,895
$ 91,301
$ 38,454
$ 129,755
First Quarter 2024:
Aerospace
$ 19,564
$ 981
$ 20,545
$ 305
$ 20,850
Marine Systems
29,711
14,415
44,126
3,749
47,875
Combat Systems
14,923
686
15,609
7,002
22,611
Technologies
8,976
4,478
13,454
29,206
42,660
Total
$ 73,174
$ 20,560
$ 93,734
$ 40,262
$ 133,996
Second Quarter 2023:
Aerospace
$ 19,050
$ 447
$ 19,497
$ 888
$ 20,385
Marine Systems
30,318
13,410
43,728
3,238
46,966
Combat Systems
14,349
718
15,067
6,196
21,263
Technologies
9,732
3,333
13,065
27,639
40,704
Total
$ 73,449
$ 17,908
$ 91,357
$ 37,961
$ 129,318
* The estimated potential contract value includes work awarded on unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options associated
with existing firm contracts, including options and other agreements with existing customers to purchase new aircraft and aircraft services. We recognize options in
backlog when the customer exercises the option and establishes a firm order. For IDIQ contracts, we evaluate the amount of funding we expect to receive and include this
amount in our estimated potential contract value. The actual amount of funding received in the future may be higher or lower than our estimate of potential contract value.
EXHIBIT H-1
BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2467407/H_1.jpg
EXHIBIT H-2
BACKLOG BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2467406/H_2.jpg
EXHIBIT I
SECOND QUARTER 2024 SIGNIFICANT ORDERS - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
We received the following significant contract awards during the second quarter of 2024:
Marine Systems:
- $205 from the U.S. Navy for planning yard services for the Arleigh Burke-class (DDG-51) guided-missile destroyer program. The contract including options has a maximum potential value of $1.1 billion.
- $55 from the Navy to support non-nuclear maintenance on submarines based at the New England Naval Submarine Support Facility.
- $55 from the Navy for maintenance and modernization on the USS James E. Williams, a DDG-51 guided-missile destroyer.
- $35 for design and engineering services in support of U.S. and U.K. submarine technologies for the Navy.
- $35 for advanced nuclear plant studies (ANPS) in support of the Columbia-class submarine program for the Navy.
Combat Systems:
- Two contracts from the Canadian government for the Logistics Vehicle Modernization (LVM) program to provide a new fleet of light and heavy armored vehicles and logistics support services for the Canadian army. These contracts including options have a maximum potential value of $1.9 billion. The scope of work is shared with an industry partner.
- $25 from the U.S. Army for systems technical support on the Stryker fleet. The contract has a maximum potential value of $535.
- $385 for various munitions and ordnance. These contracts including options have a maximum potential value of $460.
- $390 from the Army primarily to establish additional capacity for artillery propellant.
- $375 from the Army to upgrade Stryker vehicles to the double-V-hull A1 configuration.
- $325 from the Army for the third phase of the low-rate initial production (LRIP) of the M10 Booker Combat Vehicle.
- $230 from the Army to upgrade Abrams main battle tanks to the system enhancement package version 3 (SEPv3) configuration.
- $120 from the Army to provide system and sustainment technical support services for Abrams main battle tanks.
Technologies:
- $530 for several key contracts for classified customers. These contracts have a maximum potential value of $665.
- $205 from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to operate its Medicaid Management Information System. The contract including options has a maximum potential value of $525.
- $50 from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to support the Benefits Coordination & Recovery Center. The contract including options has a maximum potential value of $285.
- $55 to provide information technology (IT) network operations and maintenance services to the Army. The contract including options has a maximum potential value of $200.
- $185 from CMS to provide cloud services and software tools.
- $30 to provide cybersecurity services to the U.S. Air Force. The contract including options has a maximum potential value of $185.
- $145 to provide ship modernization services for the Navy.
- $10 to integrate hardware and software solutions for Navy platforms. The contract including options has a maximum potential value of $110.
EXHIBIT J
AEROSPACE SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
Second Quarter
Six Months
2024
2023
2024
2023
Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries (units):
Large-cabin aircraft
31
18
52
35
Mid-cabin aircraft
6
6
9
10
Total
37
24
61
45
Aerospace Book-to-Bill:
Orders*
$ 2,673
$ 2,476
$ 5,099
$ 4,203
Revenue
2,940
1,953
5,024
3,845
Book-to-Bill Ratio
0.9x
1.3x
1.0x
1.1x
* Does not include customer defaults, liquidated damages, cancellations, foreign exchange fluctuations and other backlog adjustments.
