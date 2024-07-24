General Dynamics Reports Second-Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue of $12 billion, up 18% from year-ago quarter

Operating earnings of $1.2 billion, up 20.2% from year-ago quarter

Diluted EPS of $3.26, up 20.7% from year-ago quarter

Operating margin of 9.7%, a 20-basis-point expansion from year-ago quarter

RESTON, Va., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today reported second-quarter 2024 revenue of $12 billion, up 18% from the second quarter of 2023. Operating earnings of $1.2 billion were up 20.2% from the year-ago quarter. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $3.26, up 20.7% from the year-ago quarter. Operating margin for the quarter was 9.7%, a 20-basis point expansion from the year-ago quarter, with particular strength in the Technologies and Combat Systems segments.

"This was a strong quarter overall, as reflected by solid growth in all key measures from a year ago. Our businesses continue to focus on disciplined execution of their programs, cost and schedule," said Phebe N. Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "In the Aerospace segment, we are continuing to ramp up the pace of our G700 deliveries and our defense businesses continued to grow, reflecting increased demand in response to the threat environment."

Gulfstream delivered 37 aircraft in the quarter, 31 of which were large-cabin aircraft. This compares with 24 aircraft delivered in the year-ago quarter, of which 18 were large-cabin.

Cash and Capital Deployment

Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter was $814 million, or 90% of net earnings. During the quarter, the company paid $389 million in dividends, invested $201 million in capital expenditures, and used $34 million to repurchase shares, ending the quarter with $1.4 billion in cash and equivalents on hand.

Orders and Backlog

The consolidated book-to-bill ratio, defined as orders divided by revenue, was 0.8-to-1 for the quarter. Company-wide backlog was $91.3 billion. Estimated potential contract value, representing management's estimate of additional value in unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options, was $38.5 billion. Total estimated contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $129.8 billion.

In the Aerospace segment, orders in the quarter totaled $2.7 billion. Aerospace backlog of $20 billion is 2.8% above the year-ago quarter.

In the defense segments, orders in the quarter totaled $7.4 billion, with particular strength in Combat Systems, which had a book-to-bill ratio of 1.5-to-1. Significant awards in the defense segments included two contracts from the Canadian government, with options having combined maximum potential value of $1.9 billion shared with an industry partner, for the Logistics Vehicle Modernization (LVM) program; $205 million, with options having a maximum potential value of $1.1 billion, for planning yard services for the Arleigh Burke-class (DDG-51) guided-missile destroyer program; a $25 million contract from the U.S. Army, with maximum potential value of $535 million, for systems technical support of the Stryker vehicle fleet; $205 million, with options having a maximum potential value of $525 million, from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to operate its Medicaid Management Information System; various munitions and ordnance contracts with maximum potential value totaling $460 million if all options are exercised; and several key contracts for classified customers with maximum potential value of $665 million. A detailed list of significant awards is provided in Exhibit I.

About General Dynamics

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $42.3 billion in revenue in 2023. More information is available at www.gd.com .

WEBCAST INFORMATION: General Dynamics will webcast its second-quarter 2024 financial results conference call at 9 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

This press release contains forward-looking statements (FLS), including statements about the company's future operational and financial performance, which are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. FLS are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and involve factors, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Additional information regarding these factors is contained in the company's filings with the SEC. In addition, this press release contains some financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to our non-GAAP measures are included in other filings with the SEC, which are available at investorrelations.gd.com .

EXHIBIT A





















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS























Three Months Ended

Variance



June 30, 2024

July 2, 2023

$



%

Revenue $ 11,976

$ 10,152

$ 1,824



18.0 %

Operating costs and expenses (10,820)

(9,190)

(1,630)







Operating earnings 1,156

962

194



20.2 %

Other, net 18

13

5







Interest, net (84)

(89)

5







Earnings before income tax 1,090

886

204



23.0 %

Provision for income tax, net (185)

(142)

(43)







Net earnings $ 905

$ 744

$ 161



21.6 %

Earnings per share-basic $ 3.30

$ 2.72

$ 0.58



21.3 %

Basic weighted average shares outstanding 274.1

273.1











Earnings per share-diluted $ 3.26

$ 2.70

$ 0.56



20.7 %

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 277.7

275.1













EXHIBIT B





















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS























Six Months Ended

Variance



June 30, 2024

July 2, 2023

$



%

Revenue $ 22,707

$ 20,033

$ 2,674



13.3 %

Operating costs and expenses (20,515)

(18,133)

(2,382)







Operating earnings 2,192

1,900

292



15.4 %

Other, net 32

46

(14)







Interest, net (166)

(180)

14







Earnings before income tax 2,058

1,766

292



16.5 %

Provision for income tax, net (354)

(292)

(62)







Net earnings $ 1,704

$ 1,474

$ 230



15.6 %

Earnings per share-basic $ 6.22

$ 5.39

$ 0.83



15.4 %

Basic weighted average shares outstanding 273.8

273.6











Earnings per share-diluted $ 6.14

$ 5.34

$ 0.80



15.0 %

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 277.4

275.8













EXHIBIT C





















REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS























Three Months Ended

Variance



June 30, 2024

July 2, 2023

$



%

Revenue:

















Aerospace $ 2,940

$ 1,953

$ 987



50.5 %

Marine Systems 3,453

3,059

394



12.9 %

Combat Systems 2,288

1,924

364



18.9 %

Technologies 3,295

3,216

79



2.5 %

Total $ 11,976

$ 10,152

$ 1,824



18.0 %

Operating earnings:

















Aerospace $ 319

$ 236

$ 83



35.2 %

Marine Systems 245

235

10



4.3 %

Combat Systems 313

251

62



24.7 %

Technologies 320

283

37



13.1 %

Corporate (41)

(43)

2



4.7 %

Total $ 1,156

$ 962

$ 194



20.2 %

Operating margin:

















Aerospace 10.9 %

12.1 %











Marine Systems 7.1 %

7.7 %











Combat Systems 13.7 %

13.0 %











Technologies 9.7 %

8.8 %











Total 9.7 %

9.5 %













EXHIBIT D





















REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS























Six Months Ended

Variance



June 30, 2024

July 2, 2023

$



%

Revenue:

















Aerospace $ 5,024

$ 3,845

$ 1,179



30.7 %

Marine Systems 6,784

6,051

733



12.1 %

Combat Systems 4,390

3,680

710



19.3 %

Technologies 6,509

6,457

52



0.8 %

Total $ 22,707

$ 20,033

$ 2,674



13.3 %

Operating earnings:

















Aerospace $ 574

$ 465

$ 109



23.4 %

Marine Systems 477

446

31



7.0 %

Combat Systems 595

496

99



20.0 %

Technologies 615

582

33



5.7 %

Corporate (69)

(89)

20



22.5 %

Total $ 2,192

$ 1,900

$ 292



15.4 %

Operating margin:

















Aerospace 11.4 %

12.1 %











Marine Systems 7.0 %

7.4 %











Combat Systems 13.6 %

13.5 %











Technologies 9.4 %

9.0 %











Total 9.7 %

9.5 %













EXHIBIT E

















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





























(Unaudited)















June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and equivalents









$ 1,362

$ 1,913 Accounts receivable









3,152

3,004 Unbilled receivables









8,568

7,997 Inventories









9,686

8,578 Other current assets









1,544

2,123 Total current assets









24,312

23,615 Noncurrent assets:















Property, plant and equipment, net









6,276

6,198 Intangible assets, net









1,550

1,656 Goodwill









20,452

20,586 Other assets









2,852

2,755 Total noncurrent assets









31,130

31,195 Total assets









$ 55,442

$ 54,810 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt









$ 2,004

$ 507 Accounts payable









2,969

3,095 Customer advances and deposits









10,089

9,564 Other current liabilities









3,195

3,266 Total current liabilities









18,257

16,432 Noncurrent liabilities:















Long-term debt









7,257

8,754 Other liabilities









7,892

8,325 Total noncurrent liabilities









15,149

17,079 Shareholders' equity:















Common stock









482

482 Surplus









3,925

3,760 Retained earnings









40,191

39,270 Treasury stock









(21,128)

(21,054) Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(1,434)

(1,159) Total shareholders' equity









22,036

21,299 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity









$ 55,442

$ 54,810

EXHIBIT F







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS









Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

July 2, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities-continuing operations:





Net earnings $ 1,704

$ 1,474 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:





Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 311

297 Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets 117

136 Equity-based compensation expense 87

87 Deferred income tax benefit (90)

(154) (Increase) decrease in assets, net of effects of business acquisitions:





Accounts receivable (158)

(159) Unbilled receivables (601)

513 Inventories (1,152)

(1,264) Increase (decrease) in liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:





Accounts payable (125)

(33) Customer advances and deposits 169

1,286 Other, net 274

10 Net cash provided by operating activities 536

2,193 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (360)

(373) Other, net 53

(31) Net cash used by investing activities (307)

(404) Cash flows from financing activities:





Dividends paid (750)

(705) Purchases of common stock (139)

(378) Repayment of fixed-rate notes -

(750) Other, net 111

(42) Net cash used by financing activities (778)

(1,875) Net cash used by discontinued operations (2)

(2) Net decrease in cash and equivalents (551)

(88) Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 1,913

1,242 Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 1,362

$ 1,154

EXHIBIT G



















ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS



















Other Financial Information:























June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023







Debt-to-equity (a)



42.0 %

43.5 %







Book value per share (b)



$ 80.20

$ 77.85







Shares outstanding



274,777,579

273,599,948

































Second Quarter

Six Months





2024

2023

2024

2023 Income tax refunds (payments), net



$ 81

$ (269)

$ 48

$ (327) Company-sponsored research and development (c)



$ 147

$ 145

$ 284

$ 255 Return on sales (d)



7.6 %

7.3 %

7.5 %

7.4 %



















Non-GAAP Financial Measures:























Second Quarter

Six Months





2024

2023

2024

2023 Free cash flow:

















Net cash provided by operating activities



$ 814

$ 731

$ 536

$ 2,193 Capital expenditures



(201)

(212)

(360)

(373) Free cash flow (e)



$ 613

$ 519

$ 176

$ 1,820

























June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023







Net debt:

















Total debt



$ 9,261

$ 9,261







Less cash and equivalents



1,362

1,913







Net debt (f)



$ 7,899

$ 7,348











(a) Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as total debt divided by total equity as of the end of the period.

(b) Book value per share is calculated as total equity divided by total outstanding shares as of the end of the period.

(c) Includes independent research and development and Aerospace product-development costs.

(d) Return on sales is calculated as net earnings divided by revenue.

(e) We define free cash flow as net cash from operating activities less capital expenditures. We believe free cash flow is a useful measure for investors because it portrays our ability to generate cash from our businesses for purposes such as repaying debt, funding business acquisitions, repurchasing our common stock and paying dividends. We use free cash flow to assess the quality of our earnings and as a key performance measure in evaluating management.

(f) We define net debt as short- and long-term debt (total debt) less cash and equivalents. We believe net debt is a useful measure for investors because it reflects the borrowings that support our operations and capital deployment strategy. We use net debt as an important indicator of liquidity and financial position.

EXHIBIT H





















BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

























Funded

Unfunded

Total

Backlog

Estimated

Potential

Contract Value*

Total

Estimated

Contract Value Second Quarter 2024:



















Aerospace

$ 19,126

$ 911

$ 20,037

$ 372

$ 20,409 Marine Systems

29,912

11,436

41,348

3,983

45,331 Combat Systems

16,003

673

16,676

5,816

22,492 Technologies

9,365

3,875

13,240

28,283

41,523 Total

$ 74,406

$ 16,895

$ 91,301

$ 38,454

$ 129,755 First Quarter 2024:



















Aerospace

$ 19,564

$ 981

$ 20,545

$ 305

$ 20,850 Marine Systems

29,711

14,415

44,126

3,749

47,875 Combat Systems

14,923

686

15,609

7,002

22,611 Technologies

8,976

4,478

13,454

29,206

42,660 Total

$ 73,174

$ 20,560

$ 93,734

$ 40,262

$ 133,996 Second Quarter 2023:



















Aerospace

$ 19,050

$ 447

$ 19,497

$ 888

$ 20,385 Marine Systems

30,318

13,410

43,728

3,238

46,966 Combat Systems

14,349

718

15,067

6,196

21,263 Technologies

9,732

3,333

13,065

27,639

40,704 Total

$ 73,449

$ 17,908

$ 91,357

$ 37,961

$ 129,318





















* The estimated potential contract value includes work awarded on unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options associated with existing firm contracts, including options and other agreements with existing customers to purchase new aircraft and aircraft services. We recognize options in backlog when the customer exercises the option and establishes a firm order. For IDIQ contracts, we evaluate the amount of funding we expect to receive and include this amount in our estimated potential contract value. The actual amount of funding received in the future may be higher or lower than our estimate of potential contract value.

EXHIBIT H-1 BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2467407/H_1.jpg

EXHIBIT H-2 BACKLOG BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2467406/H_2.jpg

EXHIBIT I SECOND QUARTER 2024 SIGNIFICANT ORDERS - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

We received the following significant contract awards during the second quarter of 2024:

Marine Systems:

$205 from the U.S. Navy for planning yard services for the Arleigh Burke-class (DDG-51) guided-missile destroyer program. The contract including options has a maximum potential value of $1.1 billion.

$55 from the Navy to support non-nuclear maintenance on submarines based at the New England Naval Submarine Support Facility.

$55 from the Navy for maintenance and modernization on the USS James E. Williams, a DDG-51 guided-missile destroyer.

$35 for design and engineering services in support of U.S. and U.K. submarine technologies for the Navy.

$35 for advanced nuclear plant studies (ANPS) in support of the Columbia-class submarine program for the Navy.

Combat Systems:

Two contracts from the Canadian government for the Logistics Vehicle Modernization (LVM) program to provide a new fleet of light and heavy armored vehicles and logistics support services for the Canadian army. These contracts including options have a maximum potential value of $1.9 billion. The scope of work is shared with an industry partner.

$25 from the U.S. Army for systems technical support on the Stryker fleet. The contract has a maximum potential value of $535.

$385 for various munitions and ordnance. These contracts including options have a maximum potential value of $460.

$390 from the Army primarily to establish additional capacity for artillery propellant.

$375 from the Army to upgrade Stryker vehicles to the double-V-hull A1 configuration.

$325 from the Army for the third phase of the low-rate initial production (LRIP) of the M10 Booker Combat Vehicle.

$230 from the Army to upgrade Abrams main battle tanks to the system enhancement package version 3 (SEPv3) configuration.

$120 from the Army to provide system and sustainment technical support services for Abrams main battle tanks.

Technologies:

$530 for several key contracts for classified customers. These contracts have a maximum potential value of $665.

$205 from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to operate its Medicaid Management Information System. The contract including options has a maximum potential value of $525.

$50 from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to support the Benefits Coordination & Recovery Center. The contract including options has a maximum potential value of $285.

$55 to provide information technology (IT) network operations and maintenance services to the Army. The contract including options has a maximum potential value of $200.

$185 from CMS to provide cloud services and software tools.

$30 to provide cybersecurity services to the U.S. Air Force. The contract including options has a maximum potential value of $185.

$145 to provide ship modernization services for the Navy.

$10 to integrate hardware and software solutions for Navy platforms. The contract including options has a maximum potential value of $110.

EXHIBIT J

















AEROSPACE SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





















Second Quarter

Six Months



2024

2023

2024

2023 Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries (units):















Large-cabin aircraft

31

18

52

35 Mid-cabin aircraft

6

6

9

10 Total

37

24

61

45

















Aerospace Book-to-Bill:















Orders*

$ 2,673

$ 2,476

$ 5,099

$ 4,203 Revenue

2,940

1,953

5,024

3,845 Book-to-Bill Ratio

0.9x

1.3x

1.0x

1.1x

















* Does not include customer defaults, liquidated damages, cancellations, foreign exchange fluctuations and other backlog adjustments.

































