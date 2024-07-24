NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evercore Inc. (NYSE: EVR):

Second Quarter Results Year to Date Results U.S. GAAP Adjusted U.S. GAAP Adjusted Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Q2 2024 Q2 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Net Revenues ($ mm) $ 689.2 $ 499.4 $ 695.3 $ 505.1 $ 1,270.0 $ 1,071.6 $ 1,282.6 $ 1,082.9 Operating Income ($ mm) $ 108.2 $ 57.7 $ 114.3 $ 63.4 $ 192.4 $ 164.6 $ 204.9 $ 178.9 Net Income Attributable to Evercore Inc. ($ mm) $ 73.8 $ 37.2 $ 78.7 $ 40.4 $ 159.5 $ 120.6 $ 171.6 $ 133.6 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.81 $ 0.95 $ 1.81 $ 0.96 $ 3.89 $ 3.02 $ 3.94 $ 3.13 Compensation Ratio 66.6 % 67.8 % 66.0 % 67.0 % 66.7 % 65.8 % 66.0 % 65.1 % Operating Margin 15.7 % 11.6 % 16.4 % 12.6 % 15.1 % 15.4 % 16.0 % 16.5 % Effective Tax Rate 25.8 % 28.9 % 26.9 % 29.6 % 11.0 % 19.8 % 11.0 % 20.2 %

Business and

Financial Highlights ¦ Second Quarter Net Revenues were $689.2 million and $695.3 million on a U.S. GAAP and an Adjusted basis, respectively, representing a record second quarter by both measures ¦ Second Quarter Operating Income of $108.2 million and $114.3 million on a U.S. GAAP and an Adjusted basis, respectively, increased 88% and 80%, respectively versus 2023; Second Quarter Operating Margins of 15.7% and 16.4% on a U.S. GAAP basis and an Adjusted basis, respectively, increased 415 and 388 basis points, respectively, versus 2023 ¦ Year-to-date, we have advised on three of the six largest global transactions, including General Electric on its spin-off of GE Vernova for ~$36 billion; Synopsys on its ~$35 billion acquisition of Ansys; and ConocoPhillips on its $22.5 billion acquisition of Marathon Oil ¦ Evercore won two awards from The Banker's 2024 Investment Banking Awards including " Investment Bank of the Year for M&A" and " Investment Bank of the Year for Private Placements" ¦ Evercore was also recognized by The Banker for "Deal of the Year for M&A" for Nippon Steel's $15 billion pending acquisition of U.S. Steel ¦ In our Equity Capital Markets business in the second quarter, Evercore was lead-left bookrunner on AZZ Inc.'s $322 million follow-on offering, and lead-left bookrunner on Lithium America Inc.'s $275 million follow-on offering Talent ¦ One Investment Banking Senior Managing Director joined Evercore in May; Jeffrey Haller, in our Financial Institutions Group ¦ Since our last earnings call, three Investment Banking Senior Managing Directors and one Senior Advisor have committed to join Evercore: ¦ In Paris, two Investment Banking Senior Managing Directors and one Senior Advisor ¦ In the U.S., one Investment Banking Senior Managing Director specializing in the banking sector Capital Return ¦ Quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share ¦ Returned $395.6 million to shareholders during the first six months of 2024 through dividends and repurchases of 1.8 million shares at an average price of $178.61

Evercore Inc. (NYSE: EVR) today announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

LEADERSHIP COMMENTARY

John S. Weinberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, " We are in the midst of a gradual market recovery and we continue to be encouraged as momentum builds across many of our businesses. We provide a broader range of products than we ever have before to a larger, more diverse set of clients, presenting significant opportunity for Evercore."

Roger C. Altman, Founder and Senior Chairman, " Evercore produced the strongest second quarter net revenues in our history. This reflects the consistent expansion in the number of SMDs, which is continuing."

Evercore's quarterly results may fluctuate significantly due to the timing and amount of transaction fees earned, as well as other factors. Accordingly, financial results in any particular quarter may not be representative of future results over a longer period of time.

Business Segments:

Evercore's business results are categorized into two segments: Investment Banking & Equities and Investment Management. Investment Banking & Equities includes providing advice to clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and other strategic corporate transactions, as well as services related to securities underwriting, private placement services and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. Investment Management includes Wealth Management and interests in private equity funds which are not managed by the Company, as well as advising third-party investors through affiliates. See pages A-2 to A-7 for further information and reconciliations of these segment results to our U.S. GAAP consolidated results.

Non-GAAP Measures:

Throughout this release certain information is presented on an adjusted basis, which is a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted results begin with information prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"), and then those results are adjusted to exclude certain items and reflect the conversion of certain Evercore LP Units into Class A shares. Evercore believes that the disclosed adjusted measures and any adjustments thereto, when presented in conjunction with comparable U.S. GAAP measures, are useful to investors to compare Evercore's results across several periods and facilitate an understanding of Evercore's operating results. Evercore uses these measures to evaluate its operating performance, as well as the performance of individual employees. These measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Evercore's Adjusted Diluted Shares Outstanding for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 were higher than U.S. GAAP as a result of the inclusion of certain Evercore LP Units and Unvested Restricted Stock Units.

Further details of these adjustments, as well as an explanation of similar amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 are included in pages A-2 to A-7.

Selected Financial Data - U.S. GAAP Results

The following is a discussion of Evercore's consolidated results on a U.S. GAAP basis. See pages A-4 to A-6 for our business segment results.

Net Revenues

U.S. GAAP Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 %

Change June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 % Change (dollars in thousands) Investment Banking & Equities: Advisory Fees $ 568,231 $ 374,556 52 % $ 998,069 $ 837,118 19 % Underwriting Fees 30,999 38,200 (19 %) 86,534 61,083 42 % Commissions and Related Revenue 53,199 50,048 6 % 101,437 98,113 3 % Investment Management: Asset Management and Administration Fees 19,200 16,575 16 % 37,899 32,533 16 % Other Revenue, net 17,595 20,040 (12 %) 46,100 42,715 8 % Net Revenues $ 689,224 $ 499,419 38 % $ 1,270,039 $ 1,071,562 19 %

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 %

Change June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 % Change Total Number of Fees from Advisory and Underwriting Client Transactions(1) 244 236 3 % 381 360 6 % Total Number of Fees of at Least $1 million from Advisory and Underwriting Client Transactions(1) 95 77 23 % 186 155 20 % Total Number of Underwriting Transactions(1) 17 15 13 % 36 29 24 % Total Number of Underwriting Transactions as a Bookrunner(1) 14 14 - % 30 26 15 % 1. Includes Equity and Debt Underwriting Transactions.

As of June 30, 2024 2023 %

Change Assets Under Management ($ mm)(1) $ 13,160 $ 11,488 15 % 1. Assets Under Management reflect end of period amounts from our consolidated Wealth Management business.

Advisory Fees - Second quarter Advisory Fees increased $193.7 million, or 52%, year-over-year, and year-to-date Advisory Fees increased $161.0 million, or 19%, year-over-year, reflecting an increase in revenue earned from large transactions and an increase in the number of advisory fees earned during 2024.

Underwriting Fees - Second quarter Underwriting Fees decreased $7.2 million, or 19%, year-over-year, reflecting a decrease in the dollar amount of the transactions we participated in during the second quarter of 2024. Year-to-date Underwriting Fees increased $25.5 million, or 42%, year-over-year, reflecting an increase in the number of transactions we participated in during 2024.

Commissions and Related Revenue - Second quarter Commissions and Related Revenue increased $3.2 million, or 6%, year-over-year, and year-to-date Commissions and Related Revenue increased $3.3 million, or 3%, year-over-year, primarily reflecting higher subscription fees and trading commissions.

Asset Management and Administration Fees - Second quarter Asset Management and Administration Fees increased $2.6 million, or 16%, year-over-year, driven by an increase in fees from Wealth Management clients, as associated AUM increased 15%, primarily from market appreciation. Year-to-date Asset Management and Administration Fees increased $5.4 million, or 16%, year-over-year, driven by an increase in fees from Wealth Management clients, as associated AUM increased 15%, primarily from market appreciation.

Other Revenue - Second quarter Other Revenue, net, decreased $2.4 million, or 12%, year-over-year, primarily reflecting lower gains on our investment funds portfolio, partially offset by higher interest income. The investment funds portfolio is used as an economic hedge against our deferred cash compensation program. Year-to-date Other Revenue, net, increased $3.4 million, or 8%, year-over-year, principally reflecting higher interest income.

Expenses

U.S. GAAP Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 %

Change June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 % Change (dollars in thousands) Employee Compensation and Benefits $ 458,935 $ 338,374 36 % $ 846,640 $ 705,246 20 % Compensation Ratio 66.6 % 67.8 % 66.7 % 65.8 % Non-Compensation Costs $ 122,046 $ 103,329 18 % $ 231,036 $ 198,775 16 % Non-Compensation Ratio 17.7 % 20.7 % 18.2 % 18.6 % Special Charges, Including Business Realignment Costs $ - $ - NM $ - $ 2,921 NM

Employee Compensation and Benefits - Second quarter Employee Compensation and Benefits increased $120.6 million, or 36%, year-over-year, reflecting a compensation ratio of 66.6% for the second quarter of 2024 versus 67.8% for the prior year period. The increase in Employee Compensation and Benefits compared to the prior year period principally reflects a higher accrual for incentive compensation, higher base salaries and higher compensation expense related to senior new hires. The Compensation Ratio was impacted by higher net revenues, as described above, during the current year period compared to the prior year period. Year-to-date Employee Compensation and Benefits increased $141.4 million, or 20%, year-over-year, reflecting a year-to-date compensation ratio of 66.7% versus 65.8% for the prior year period. The increase in Employee Compensation and Benefits compared to the prior year period principally reflects a higher accrual for incentive compensation, higher base salaries and higher compensation expense related to senior new hires. See "Deferred Compensation" for more information.

Non-Compensation Costs - Second quarter Non-Compensation Costs increased $18.7 million, or 18%, year-over-year, primarily driven by an increase in professional fees and travel and related expenses, largely due to higher levels of business activity and increased headcount, as well as an increase in other operating expenses. The second quarter Non-Compensation ratio of 17.7% decreased from 20.7% for the prior year period. The Non-Compensation Ratio was also impacted by higher net revenues, as described above, during the current year period compared to the prior year period. Year-to-date Non-Compensation Costs increased $32.3 million, or 16%, year-over-year, primarily driven by an increase in professional fees and travel and related expenses, largely due to higher levels of business activity and increased headcount, as well as an increase in communications and information services, principally reflecting higher license fees and research services in 2024. The year-to-date Non-Compensation ratio of 18.2% decreased from 18.6% for the prior year period. The Non-Compensation Ratio was also impacted by higher net revenues, as described above, during the current year period compared to the prior year period.

Special Charges, Including Business Realignment Costs - Year-to-date 2023 Special Charges, Including Business Realignment Costs, relate to the write-off of non-recoverable assets in connection with the wind-down of the Company's operations in Mexico.

Effective Tax Rate

The second quarter effective tax rate was 25.8% versus 28.9% for the prior year period. The year-to-date effective tax rate was 11.0% versus 19.8% for the prior year period. The effective tax rate is principally impacted by the deduction associated with the appreciation in the Firm's share price upon vesting of employee share-based awards above the original grant price. The year-to-date provision for income taxes for 2024 reflects an additional tax benefit of $30.9 million versus $13.8 million for the prior year period, due to the net impact associated with the appreciation in our share price upon vesting of employee share-based awards above the original grant price.

Selected Financial Data - Adjusted Results

The following is a discussion of Evercore's consolidated results on an Adjusted basis. See pages 3 and A-2 to A-7 for further information and reconciliations of these metrics to our U.S. GAAP results. See pages A-4 to A-6 for our business segment results.

Adjusted Net Revenues

Adjusted Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 %

Change June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 % Change (dollars in thousands) Investment Banking & Equities: Advisory Fees(1) $ 568,378 $ 374,699 52 % $ 998,904 $ 837,332 19 % Underwriting Fees 30,999 38,200 (19 %) 86,534 61,083 42 % Commissions and Related Revenue 53,199 50,048 6 % 101,437 98,113 3 % Investment Management: Asset Management and Administration Fees(2) 20,910 17,974 16 % 41,246 35,329 17 % Other Revenue, net 21,784 24,221 (10 %) 54,477 51,067 7 % Net Revenues $ 695,270 $ 505,142 38 % $ 1,282,598 $ 1,082,924 18 %

1. Advisory Fees on an Adjusted basis reflect the reclassification of earnings related to our equity method investments in Luminis and Seneca Evercore of $0.1 million and $0.8 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, and $0.1 million and $0.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. 2. Asset Management and Administration Fees on an Adjusted basis reflect the reclassification of earnings related to our equity method investments in Atalanta Sosnoff and ABS of $1.7 million and $3.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, and $1.4 million and $2.8 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.

See page 4 for additional business metrics.

Advisory Fees - Second quarter adjusted Advisory Fees increased $193.7 million, or 52%, year-over-year, and year-to-date adjusted Advisory Fees increased $161.6 million, or 19%, year-over-year, reflecting an increase in revenue earned from large transactions and an increase in the number of advisory fees earned during 2024.

Underwriting Fees - Second quarter Underwriting Fees decreased $7.2 million, or 19%, year-over-year, reflecting a decrease in the dollar amount of the transactions we participated in during the second quarter of 2024. Year-to-date Underwriting Fees increased $25.5 million, or 42%, year-over-year, reflecting an increase in the number of transactions we participated in during 2024.

Commissions and Related Revenue - Second quarter Commissions and Related Revenue increased $3.2 million, or 6%, year-over-year, and year-to-date Commissions and Related Revenue increased $3.3 million, or 3%, year-over-year, primarily reflecting higher subscription fees and trading commissions.

Asset Management and Administration Fees - Second quarter adjusted Asset Management and Administration Fees increased $2.9 million, or 16%, year-over-year, primarily driven by an increase in fees from Wealth Management clients, as associated AUM increased 15%, primarily from market appreciation. The increase was also driven by a 22% increase in equity in earnings of affiliates. Year-to-date adjusted Asset Management and Administration Fees increased $5.9 million, or 17%, year-over-year, primarily driven by an increase in fees from Wealth Management clients, as associated AUM increased 15%, primarily from market appreciation. The increase was also driven by a 20% increase in equity in earnings of affiliates.

Other Revenue - Second quarter adjusted Other Revenue, net, decreased $2.4 million, or 10%, year-over-year, primarily reflecting lower gains on our investment funds portfolio, partially offset by higher interest income. The investment funds portfolio is used as an economic hedge against our deferred cash compensation program. Year-to-date adjusted Other Revenue, net, increased $3.4 million, or 7%, year-over-year, principally reflecting higher interest income.

Adjusted Expenses

Adjusted Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 %

Change June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 % Change (dollars in thousands) Employee Compensation and Benefits $ 458,935 $ 338,374 36 % $ 846,640 $ 705,246 20 % Compensation Ratio 66.0 % 67.0 % 66.0 % 65.1 % Non-Compensation Costs $ 122,046 $ 103,329 18 % $ 231,036 $ 198,775 16 % Non-Compensation Ratio 17.6 % 20.5 % 18.0 % 18.4 %

Employee Compensation and Benefits - Second quarter adjusted Employee Compensation and Benefits increased $120.6 million, or 36%, year-over-year, reflecting an adjusted compensation ratio of 66.0% for the second quarter of 2024 versus 67.0% for the prior year period. The increase in adjusted Employee Compensation and Benefits compared to the prior year period principally reflects a higher accrual for incentive compensation, higher base salaries and higher compensation expense related to senior new hires. The adjusted Compensation Ratio was impacted by higher net revenues, as described above, during the current year period compared to the prior year period. Year-to-date adjusted Employee Compensation and Benefits increased $141.4 million, or 20%, year-over-year, reflecting a year-to-date adjusted compensation ratio of 66.0% versus 65.1% for the prior year period. The increase in adjusted Employee Compensation and Benefits compared to the prior year period principally reflects a higher accrual for incentive compensation, higher base salaries and higher compensation expense related to senior new hires. See "Deferred Compensation" for more information.

Non-Compensation Costs - Second quarter adjusted Non-Compensation Costs increased $18.7 million, or 18%, year-over-year, primarily driven by an increase in professional fees and travel and related expenses, largely due to higher levels of business activity and increased headcount, as well as an increase in other operating expenses. The second quarter adjusted Non-Compensation ratio of 17.6% decreased from 20.5% for the prior year period. The adjusted Non-Compensation Ratio was also impacted by higher net revenues, as described above, during the current year period compared to the prior year period. Year-to-date adjusted Non-Compensation Costs increased $32.3 million, or 16%, year-over-year, primarily driven by an increase in professional fees and travel and related expenses, largely due to higher levels of business activity and increased headcount, as well as an increase in communications and information services, principally reflecting higher license fees and research services in 2024. The year-to-date adjusted Non-Compensation ratio of 18.0% decreased from 18.4% for the prior year period. The adjusted Non-Compensation Ratio was also impacted by higher net revenues, as described above, during the current year period compared to the prior year period.

Adjusted Effective Tax Rate

The second quarter adjusted effective tax rate was 26.9% versus 29.6% for the prior year period. The year-to-date adjusted effective tax rate was 11.0% versus 20.2% for the prior year period. The adjusted effective tax rate is principally impacted by the deduction associated with the appreciation in the Firm's share price upon vesting of employee share-based awards above the original grant price. The year-to-date adjusted provision for income taxes for 2024 reflects an additional tax benefit of $33.2 million versus $14.7 million for the prior year period, due to the net impact associated with the appreciation in our share price upon vesting of employee share-based awards above the original grant price.

Liquidity

The Company continues to maintain a strong balance sheet. As of June 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $631.6 million, investment securities and certificates of deposit were $1.1 billion and current assets exceeded current liabilities by $1.6 billion. Amounts due related to the Notes Payable were $373.9 million at June 30, 2024.

Headcount

As of June 30, 2024 and 2023, the Company employed approximately 2,330 and 2,245 people, respectively, worldwide.

As of June 30, 2024 and 2023, the Company employed 184(1) and 182(2) total Investment Banking & Equities Senior Managing Directors, respectively, of which 143(1) and 142(2), respectively, were Investment Banking Senior Managing Directors.

(1) Senior Managing Director headcount as of June 30, 2024, adjusted to include three additional Investment Banking Senior Managing Directors committed to join in the third and fourth quarters of 2024. (2) Senior Managing Director headcount as of June 30, 2023, adjusted to include seven additional Investment Banking Senior Managing Directors that joined in 2023 and in the first quarter of 2024 and to exclude for a known departure of one Investment Banking Senior Managing Director.

Deferred Compensation

Year-to-date, the Company granted to certain employees 1.7 million unvested restricted stock units ("RSUs") (which were primarily granted in conjunction with the 2023 bonus awards) with a grant date fair value of $312.0 million.

In addition, year-to-date, the Company granted $143.2 million of deferred cash awards to certain employees, related to our deferred cash compensation program, principally pursuant to 2023 bonus awards.

The Company recognized compensation expense related to RSUs and our deferred cash compensation program of $128.4 million and $246.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, and $123.9 million and $230.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had 5.2 million unvested RSUs with an aggregate grant date fair value of $755.0 million. RSUs are expensed over the service period of the award, subject to retirement eligibility, and generally vest over four years.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company expects to pay an aggregate of $383.9 million related to our deferred cash compensation program at various dates through 2028, subject to certain vesting events. Amounts due pursuant to this program are expensed over the service period of the award, subject to retirement eligibility, and are reflected in Accrued Compensation and Benefits, a component of current liabilities.

Capital Return Transactions

On July 23, 2024, the Board of Directors of Evercore declared a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share to be paid on September 13, 2024 to common stockholders of record on August 30, 2024.

During the second quarter, the Company repurchased 22 thousand shares from employees for the net settlement of stock-based compensation awards at an average price per share of $189.97, and 0.3 million shares at an average price per share of $186.36 in open market transactions pursuant to the Company's share repurchase program. The aggregate 0.3 million shares were acquired at an average price per share of $186.63. Year-to-date, the Company repurchased 1.0 million shares from employees for the net settlement of stock-based compensation awards at an average price per share of $176.67, and 0.8 million shares at an average price per share of $180.87 in open market transactions pursuant to the Company's share repurchase program. The aggregate 1.8 million shares were acquired at an average price per share of $178.61.

Conference Call

Evercore will host a related conference call beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, accessible via telephone and webcast. Investors and analysts may participate in the live conference call by dialing (800) 225-9448 (toll-free domestic) or (203) 518-9708 (international); passcode: EVRQ224. Please register at least 10 minutes before the conference call begins.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Evercore's website at www.evercore.com. The webcast will be archived on Evercore's website for 30 days.

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

Basis of Alternative Financial Statement Presentation

Our Adjusted results are a non-GAAP measure. As discussed further under "Non-GAAP Measures", Evercore believes that the disclosed Adjusted measures and any adjustments thereto, when presented in conjunction with comparable U.S. GAAP measures, are useful to investors to compare Evercore's results across several periods and better reflects how management views its operating results. These measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of our U.S. GAAP results to Adjusted results is presented in the tables included in the following pages.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, Evercore's operations and financial performance. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "backlog," "believes," "expects," "potential," "probable," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in Evercore's business. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Evercore believes these factors include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" discussed in Evercore's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and Registration Statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release. In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Evercore to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor can Evercore assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and Evercore does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Evercore undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

EVERCORE INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2023 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Investment Banking & Equities: Advisory Fees $ 568,231 $ 374,556 $ 998,069 $ 837,118 Underwriting Fees 30,999 38,200 86,534 61,083 Commissions and Related Revenue 53,199 50,048 101,437 98,113 Asset Management and Administration Fees 19,200 16,575 37,899 32,533 Other Revenue, Including Interest and Investments 21,784 24,221 54,477 51,067 Total Revenues 693,413 503,600 1,278,416 1,079,914 Interest Expense(1) 4,189 4,181 8,377 8,352 Net Revenues 689,224 499,419 1,270,039 1,071,562 Expenses Employee Compensation and Benefits 458,935 338,374 846,640 705,246 Occupancy and Equipment Rental 21,801 21,521 43,745 41,900 Professional Fees 34,288 27,465 65,507 51,602 Travel and Related Expenses 21,384 17,422 40,606 32,625 Communications and Information Services 19,586 17,836 38,753 33,571 Depreciation and Amortization 6,439 5,952 12,732 12,525 Execution, Clearing and Custody Fees 3,051 2,965 6,392 5,730 Special Charges, Including Business Realignment Costs - - - 2,921 Other Operating Expenses 15,497 10,168 23,301 20,822 Total Expenses 580,981 441,703 1,077,676 906,942 Income Before Income from Equity Method Investments and Income Taxes 108,243 57,716 192,363 164,620 Income from Equity Method Investments 1,857 1,542 4,182 3,010 Income Before Income Taxes 110,100 59,258 196,545 167,630 Provision for Income Taxes 28,367 17,097 21,688 33,228 Net Income 81,733 42,161 174,857 134,402 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 7,975 4,956 15,406 13,819 Net Income Attributable to Evercore Inc. $ 73,758 $ 37,205 $ 159,451 $ 120,583 Net Income Attributable to Evercore Inc. Common Shareholders $ 73,758 $ 37,205 $ 159,451 $ 120,583 Weighted Average Shares of Class A Common Stock Outstanding: Basic 38,502 38,211 38,470 38,360 Diluted 40,857 39,288 40,969 39,863 Net Income Per Share Attributable to Evercore Inc. Common Shareholders: Basic $ 1.92 $ 0.97 $ 4.14 $ 3.14 Diluted $ 1.81 $ 0.95 $ 3.89 $ 3.02 (1) Includes interest expense on long-term debt.

Adjusted Results

Throughout the discussion of Evercore's business and elsewhere in this release, information is presented on an Adjusted basis, which is a non-generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP") measure. Adjusted results begin with information prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"), adjusted to exclude certain items and reflect the conversion of certain Evercore LP Units and Unvested Restricted Stock Units into Class A shares. Evercore believes that the disclosed Adjusted measures and any adjustments thereto, when presented in conjunction with comparable U.S. GAAP measures, are useful to investors to compare Evercore's results across several periods and facilitate an understanding of Evercore's operating results. The Company uses these measures to evaluate its operating performance, as well as the performance of individual employees. These measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These Adjusted amounts are allocated to the Company's two business segments: Investment Banking & Equities and Investment Management. The differences between the Adjusted and U.S. GAAP results are as follows:

Assumed Exchange of Evercore LP Units into Class A Shares. The Adjusted results assume substantially all Evercore LP Units have been exchanged for Class A shares. Accordingly, the noncontrolling interest related to these units is converted to a controlling interest. The Company's management believes that it is useful to provide the per-share effect associated with the assumed conversion of substantially all of these previously granted equity interests and IPO related restricted stock units, and thus the Adjusted results reflect their exchange into Class A shares. Special Charges, Including Business Realignment Costs. Expenses during 2023 that are excluded from the Adjusted presentation relate to the write-off of non-recoverable assets in connection with the wind-down of the Company's operations in Mexico. Income Taxes. Evercore is organized as a series of Limited Liability Companies, Partnerships, C-Corporations and a Public Corporation in the U.S. as the ultimate parent. Certain of the subsidiaries, particularly Evercore LP, have noncontrolling interests held by management or former members of management. As a result, not all of the Company's income is subject to corporate level taxes and certain other state and local taxes are levied. The assumption in the Adjusted earnings presentation is that substantially all of the noncontrolling interest is eliminated through the exchange of Evercore LP units into Class A common stock of the ultimate parent. As a result, the Adjusted earnings presentation assumes that the allocation of earnings to Evercore LP's noncontrolling interest holders is substantially eliminated and is therefore subject to statutory tax rates of a C-Corporation under a conventional tax structure in the U.S. and that certain state and local taxes are reduced accordingly. Presentation of Interest Expense. The Adjusted results present Adjusted Investment Banking & Equities Operating Income before interest expense on debt, which is included in interest expense on a U.S. GAAP basis. Presentation of Income from Equity Method Investments. The Adjusted results present Income from Equity Method Investments within Revenue as the Company's Management believes it is a useful presentation.

EVERCORE INC. U.S. GAAP RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED RESULTS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net Revenues - U.S. GAAP $ 689,224 $ 499,419 $ 1,270,039 $ 1,071,562 Income from Equity Method Investments (1) 1,857 1,542 4,182 3,010 Interest Expense on Debt (2) 4,189 4,181 8,377 8,352 Net Revenues - Adjusted $ 695,270 $ 505,142 $ 1,282,598 $ 1,082,924 Other Revenue, net - U.S. GAAP $ 17,595 $ 20,040 $ 46,100 $ 42,715 Interest Expense on Debt (2) 4,189 4,181 8,377 8,352 Other Revenue, net - Adjusted $ 21,784 $ 24,221 $ 54,477 $ 51,067 Operating Income - U.S. GAAP $ 108,243 $ 57,716 $ 192,363 $ 164,620 Income from Equity Method Investments (1) 1,857 1,542 4,182 3,010 Pre-Tax Income - U.S. GAAP 110,100 59,258 196,545 167,630 Special Charges, Including Business Realignment Costs (3) - - - 2,921 Pre-Tax Income - Adjusted 110,100 59,258 196,545 170,551 Interest Expense on Debt (2) 4,189 4,181 8,377 8,352 Operating Income - Adjusted $ 114,289 $ 63,439 $ 204,922 $ 178,903 Provision for Income Taxes - U.S. GAAP $ 28,367 $ 17,097 $ 21,688 $ 33,228 Income Taxes (4) 1,261 426 (69 ) 1,200 Provision for Income Taxes - Adjusted $ 29,628 $ 17,523 $ 21,619 $ 34,428 Net Income Attributable to Evercore Inc. - U.S. GAAP $ 73,758 $ 37,205 $ 159,451 $ 120,583 Special Charges, Including Business Realignment Costs (3) - - - 2,921 Income Taxes (4) (1,261 ) (426 ) 69 (1,200 ) Noncontrolling Interest (5) 6,236 3,583 12,080 11,309 Net Income Attributable to Evercore Inc. - Adjusted $ 78,733 $ 40,362 $ 171,600 $ 133,613 Diluted Shares Outstanding - U.S. GAAP 40,857 39,288 40,969 39,863 LP Units (6) 2,558 2,815 2,583 2,785 Unvested Restricted Stock Units - Event Based (6) 12 12 12 12 Diluted Shares Outstanding - Adjusted 43,427 42,115 43,564 42,660 Key Metrics: (a) Diluted Earnings Per Share - U.S. GAAP $ 1.81 $ 0.95 $ 3.89 $ 3.02 Diluted Earnings Per Share - Adjusted $ 1.81 $ 0.96 $ 3.94 $ 3.13 Operating Margin - U.S. GAAP 15.7 % 11.6 % 15.1 % 15.4 % Operating Margin - Adjusted 16.4 % 12.6 % 16.0 % 16.5 % Effective Tax Rate - U.S. GAAP 25.8 % 28.9 % 11.0 % 19.8 % Effective Tax Rate - Adjusted 26.9 % 29.6 % 11.0 % 20.2 % (a) Reconciliations of the key metrics from U.S. GAAP to Adjusted results are a derivative of the reconciliations of their components above.

EVERCORE INC. U.S. GAAP SEGMENT RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands) (UNAUDITED) Investment Banking & Equities Segment Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 U.S. GAAP

Basis Adjustments Non-GAAP

Adjusted Basis U.S. GAAP

Basis Adjustments Non-GAAP

Adjusted Basis Net Revenues: Investment Banking & Equities: Advisory Fees $ 568,231 $ 147 (1 ) $ 568,378 $ 998,069 $ 835 (1 ) $ 998,904 Underwriting Fees 30,999 - 30,999 86,534 - 86,534 Commissions and Related Revenue 53,199 - 53,199 101,437 - 101,437 Other Revenue, net 17,581 4,189 (2 ) 21,770 45,698 8,377 (2 ) 54,075 Net Revenues 670,010 4,336 674,346 1,231,738 9,212 1,240,950 Expenses: Employee Compensation and Benefits 448,064 - 448,064 825,351 - 825,351 Non-Compensation Costs 118,304 - 118,304 223,855 - 223,855 Total Expenses 566,368 - 566,368 1,049,206 - 1,049,206 Operating Income (a) $ 103,642 $ 4,336 $ 107,978 $ 182,532 $ 9,212 $ 191,744 Compensation Ratio (b) 66.9 % 66.4 % 67.0 % 66.5 % Operating Margin (b) 15.5 % 16.0 % 14.8 % 15.5 % Investment Management Segment Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 U.S. GAAP

Basis Adjustments Non-GAAP

Adjusted Basis U.S. GAAP

Basis Adjustments Non-GAAP

Adjusted Basis Net Revenues: Asset Management and Administration Fees $ 19,200 $ 1,710 (1 ) $ 20,910 $ 37,899 $ 3,347 (1 ) $ 41,246 Other Revenue, net 14 - 14 402 - 402 Net Revenues 19,214 1,710 20,924 38,301 3,347 41,648 Expenses: Employee Compensation and Benefits 10,871 - 10,871 21,289 - 21,289 Non-Compensation Costs 3,742 - 3,742 7,181 - 7,181 Total Expenses 14,613 - 14,613 28,470 - 28,470 Operating Income (a) $ 4,601 $ 1,710 $ 6,311 $ 9,831 $ 3,347 $ 13,178 Compensation Ratio (b) 56.6 % 52.0 % 55.6 % 51.1 % Operating Margin (b) 23.9 % 30.2 % 25.7 % 31.6 % (a) Operating Income for U.S. GAAP excludes Income (Loss) from Equity Method Investments. (b) Reconciliations of the key metrics from U.S. GAAP to Adjusted results are a derivative of the reconciliations of their components above.

EVERCORE INC. U.S. GAAP SEGMENT RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands) (UNAUDITED) Investment Banking & Equities Segment Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 U.S. GAAP

Basis Adjustments Non-GAAP

Adjusted Basis U.S. GAAP

Basis Adjustments Non-GAAP

Adjusted Basis Net Revenues: Investment Banking & Equities: Advisory Fees $ 374,556 $ 143 (1 ) $ 374,699 $ 837,118 $ 214 (1 ) $ 837,332 Underwriting Fees 38,200 - 38,200 61,083 - 61,083 Commissions and Related Revenue 50,048 - 50,048 98,113 - 98,113 Other Revenue, net 19,442 4,181 (2 ) 23,623 40,743 8,352 (2 ) 49,095 Net Revenues 482,246 4,324 486,570 1,037,057 8,566 1,045,623 Expenses: Employee Compensation and Benefits 328,498 - 328,498 685,569 - 685,569 Non-Compensation Costs 99,846 - 99,846 191,855 - 191,855 Special Charges, Including Business Realignment Costs - - - 2,921 (2,921 ) (3 ) - Total Expenses 428,344 - 428,344 880,345 (2,921 ) 877,424 Operating Income (a) $ 53,902 $ 4,324 $ 58,226 $ 156,712 $ 11,487 $ 168,199 Compensation Ratio (b) 68.1 % 67.5 % 66.1 % 65.6 % Operating Margin (b) 11.2 % 12.0 % 15.1 % 16.1 % Investment Management Segment Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 U.S. GAAP Basis Adjustments Non-GAAP Adjusted Basis U.S. GAAP Basis Adjustments Non-GAAP Adjusted Basis Net Revenues: Asset Management and Administration Fees $ 16,575 $ 1,399 (1 ) $ 17,974 $ 32,533 $ 2,796 (1 ) $ 35,329 Other Revenue, net 598 - 598 1,972 - 1,972 Net Revenues 17,173 1,399 18,572 34,505 2,796 37,301 Expenses: Employee Compensation and Benefits 9,876 - 9,876 19,677 - 19,677 Non-Compensation Costs 3,483 - 3,483 6,920 - 6,920 Total Expenses 13,359 - 13,359 26,597 - 26,597 Operating Income (a) $ 3,814 $ 1,399 $ 5,213 $ 7,908 $ 2,796 $ 10,704 Compensation Ratio (b) 57.5 % 53.2 % 57.0 % 52.8 % Operating Margin (b) 22.2 % 28.1 % 22.9 % 28.7 % (a) Operating Income for U.S. GAAP excludes Income (Loss) from Equity Method Investments. (b) Reconciliations of the key metrics from U.S. GAAP to Adjusted results are a derivative of the reconciliations of their components above.

EVERCORE INC. U.S. GAAP SEGMENT AND CONSOLIDATED RESULTS (dollars in thousands) (UNAUDITED) U.S. GAAP Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Investment Banking & Equities Net Revenues: Investment Banking & Equities: Advisory Fees $ 568,231 $ 374,556 $ 998,069 $ 837,118 Underwriting Fees 30,999 38,200 86,534 61,083 Commissions and Related Revenue 53,199 50,048 101,437 98,113 Other Revenue, net 17,581 19,442 45,698 40,743 Net Revenues 670,010 482,246 1,231,738 1,037,057 Expenses: Employee Compensation and Benefits 448,064 328,498 825,351 685,569 Non-Compensation Costs 118,304 99,846 223,855 191,855 Special Charges, Including Business Realignment Costs - - - 2,921 Total Expenses 566,368 428,344 1,049,206 880,345 Operating Income (a) $ 103,642 $ 53,902 $ 182,532 $ 156,712 Investment Management Net Revenues: Asset Management and Administration Fees $ 19,200 $ 16,575 $ 37,899 $ 32,533 Other Revenue, net 14 598 402 1,972 Net Revenues 19,214 17,173 38,301 34,505 Expenses: Employee Compensation and Benefits 10,871 9,876 21,289 19,677 Non-Compensation Costs 3,742 3,483 7,181 6,920 Total Expenses 14,613 13,359 28,470 26,597 Operating Income (a) $ 4,601 $ 3,814 $ 9,831 $ 7,908 Total Net Revenues: Investment Banking & Equities: Advisory Fees $ 568,231 $ 374,556 $ 998,069 $ 837,118 Underwriting Fees 30,999 38,200 86,534 61,083 Commissions and Related Revenue 53,199 50,048 101,437 98,113 Asset Management and Administration Fees 19,200 16,575 37,899 32,533 Other Revenue, net 17,595 20,040 46,100 42,715 Net Revenues 689,224 499,419 1,270,039 1,071,562 Expenses: Employee Compensation and Benefits 458,935 338,374 846,640 705,246 Non-Compensation Costs 122,046 103,329 231,036 198,775 Special Charges, Including Business Realignment Costs - - - 2,921 Total Expenses 580,981 441,703 1,077,676 906,942 Operating Income (a) $ 108,243 $ 57,716 $ 192,363 $ 164,620 (a) Operating Income excludes Income (Loss) from Equity Method Investments.

Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Adjusted Financial Data

For further information on these adjustments, see page A-2.

(1) Income (Loss) from Equity Method Investments has been reclassified to Revenue in the Adjusted presentation. (2) Interest Expense on Debt is excluded from Net Revenues and presented below Operating Income in the Adjusted results and is included in Interest Expense on a U.S. GAAP basis. (3) Expenses during 2023 that are excluded from the Adjusted presentation relate to the write-off of non-recoverable assets in connection with the wind-down of the Company's operations in Mexico. (4) Evercore is organized as a series of Limited Liability Companies, Partnerships, C-Corporations and a Public Corporation in the U.S. as the ultimate parent. Certain of the subsidiaries, particularly Evercore LP, have noncontrolling interests held by management or former members of management. As a result, not all of the Company's income is subject to corporate level taxes and certain other state and local taxes are levied. The assumption in the Adjusted earnings presentation is that substantially all of the noncontrolling interest is eliminated through the exchange of Evercore LP units into Class A common stock of the ultimate parent. As a result, the Adjusted earnings presentation assumes that the allocation of earnings to Evercore LP's noncontrolling interest holders is substantially eliminated and is therefore subject to statutory tax rates of a C-Corporation under a conventional tax structure in the U.S. and that certain state and local taxes are reduced accordingly. (5) Reflects an adjustment to eliminate noncontrolling interest related to substantially all Evercore LP partnership units which are assumed to be converted to Class A common stock in the Adjusted presentation. (6) Assumes the exchange into Class A shares of substantially all Evercore LP Units and IPO related restricted stock unit awards in the Adjusted presentation. In the computation of outstanding common stock equivalents for U.S. GAAP net income per share, the Evercore LP Units are anti-dilutive.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Katy Haber

Head of Investor Relations & ESG

InvestorRelations@Evercore.com

Media Contacts:

Jamie Easton

Head of Communications & External Affairs

Communications@Evercore.com

Shree Dhond / Zach Kouwe

Dukas Linden Public Relations

Evercore@DLPR.com

(646) 722-6531