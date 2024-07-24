SOUTHFIELD, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBT) ("Sterling" or the "Company"), the holding company of Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B. (the "Bank"), today reported its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Net income of $1.3 million, or $0.03 per diluted share

Net interest margin of 2.44%

Nonperforming loans of $12.2 million, 0.97% of total loans and 0.51% of total assets

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses of $(2.1) million; ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans of 2.18%

Non-interest expense of $14.9 million

Shareholders' equity of $328.9 million

Company's consolidated and Bank's leverage ratio of 14.26% and 13.80%, respectively

Total deposits of $2.0 billion

Total gross loans of $1.3 billion

The Company reported net income of $1.3 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to a net loss of $(0.2) million, or $(0.00) per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"Our focus remains fixed on protecting book value and Sterling's financial position while we continue to explore opportunities to prudently reposition the Company and increase net income. The margin compression experienced by Sterling is generally consistent with what is being felt in much of the community banking industry. Additionally, our substantial level of liquidity continues to exert some downward pressure on earnings. Credit quality remains strong as do our capital ratios. The capital markets have seen some welcome signs of life and recent activity continues to encourage us to maintain the course of action that we are on. Deposit levels remain essentially flat which is our preferred position at this time. While the residential portfolio continues to decline through prepayments and amortization, we are seeing some growth in our commercial portfolio as several very attractive opportunities have come to fruition," said Thomas M. O'Brien, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets - Total assets were $2.4 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $39.8 million, or 2%, from March 31, 2024.

Cash and due from banks decreased $46.4 million, or 7%, to $599.8 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $646.2 million at March 31, 2024. Debt securities increased $47.1 million, or 12%, to $441.9 million at June 30, 2024. All debt securities are available for sale, have a relatively short duration and are considered part of our liquid assets.

Total gross loans of $1.3 billion at June 30, 2024 decreased $39.0 million, or 3%, from March 31, 2024. Residential real estate loans were $972.3 million, a decrease of $68.1 million from March 31, 2024. Commercial real estate loans were $277.3 million, an increase of $32.7 million from March 31, 2024.

Total Deposits - Total deposits were $2.0 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $7.6 million from March 31, 2024. Money market, savings and NOW deposits were $1.1 billion, an increase of $3.9 million from March 31, 2024. Time deposits were $905.2 million, an increase of $4.2 million from March 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $32.2 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $32.7 million at March 31, 2024. Total estimated uninsured deposits to total deposits were approximately 22% at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. Our current strategy is to continue to offer competitive interest rates on our deposit products to maintain our existing customer deposit base and maintain our liquidity.

Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings - In May 2024 the Company repaid with existing cash $50.0 million of a long-term fixed rate borrowing that the Federal Home Loan Bank called, as expected.

Capital - Total shareholders' equity was $328.9 million at June 30, 2024, an increase of $1.6 million compared to $327.3 million at March 31, 2024.

At June 30, 2024, the consolidated Company's and Bank's leverage ratios were 14.26% and 13.80%, respectively. Both the Company and the Bank are required to maintain a Tier 1 leverage ratio of greater than 9.0% to have satisfied the minimum regulatory capital requirements as well as the capital ratio requirements to be considered well capitalized for regulatory purposes.

Asset Quality and Provision for (Recovery of) Credit Losses - A provision for (recovery of) credit losses of $(2.1) million was recorded for the second quarter of 2024 compared to a provision for credit losses of $41 thousand for the first quarter of 2024. In the second quarter of 2024, the recovery of credit losses related to loans of $(2.1) million was primarily the result of a reduction in the allowance for credit losses on our residential loans due to a decline in this portfolio and lower future loss rates on one of our residential loan products. A recovery of credit losses related to loans of $(0.1) million was recorded in the first quarter of 2024. A provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments was recorded for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 of $0.1 million and $0.2 million, respectively. The allowance for credit losses at June 30, 2024 was $27.6 million, or 2.18% of total loans, compared to $29.3 million, or 2.24% of total loans, at March 31, 2024.

Net charge offs (recoveries) during the second quarter of 2024 and first quarter of 2024 were $(0.4) million and $0, respectively.

Nonperforming loans, comprised primarily of nonaccrual residential real estate loans, totaled $12.2 million, or 0.51% of total assets at June 30, 2024, compared to $9.3 million, or 0.39% of total assets at March 31, 2024. Nonperforming loans at June 30, 2024 included a $1.1 million matured commercial real estate loan, which was extended subsequent to the end of the quarter and is included in loans 90 days past due and still accruing.

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin - Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $14.4 million compared to $14.9 million for the first quarter of 2024. The net interest margin was 2.44% and 2.52% for the second and first quarter of 2024, respectively. The decrease in net interest income during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to a $1.3 million increase in interest expense on our average balance of interest-bearing deposits since the rate paid during the second quarter of 2024 increased 22 basis points. This decrease was partially offset by a $0.9 million increase in interest income earned on our average balance of investment securities and other interest-earnings assets. Interest income on loans declined $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the prior quarter as a decline in the average loan portfolio balance of $58.7 million, or 4%, was offset in part by the 18 basis point increase in the yield on the average loan portfolio. The increase in the yield was due primarily to residential mortgage rates resetting in the higher interest rate environment.

Non-Interest Income - Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2024 and first quarter of 2024 was $0.4 million and $0.2 million, respectively, an increase of $0.2 million, primarily due to funds received from the Federal Home Loan Bank based on the performance of loans previously sold to them.

Non-Interest Expense - Non-interest expense of $14.9 million for the second quarter of 2024 reflected a decrease of $0.5 million, or 3%, compared to $15.4 million for the first quarter of 2024. This decrease was primarily due to a $0.3 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits. In the prior quarter, we completed staff reductions in various support positions which resulted in a decline of $0.2 million in salaries and employee benefits expense compared to the first quarter of 2024. Also, favorably impacting the first quarter of 2024 was a reversal of a liability for deferred compensation. In addition, the U.S. Department of Justice advised the Company in May 2024 that it had closed all of its investigations focused on the Bank's former Advantage Loan Program. Accordingly, we no longer expect to incur any future costs to cooperate with these completed government investigations or in connection with claims for the advancement or reimbursement of legal fees to third parties due to such investigations.

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)- For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company recorded an income tax expense of $0.6 million, or an effective tax rate of 33.0%, compared to an income tax (benefit) of $(0.1) million, or an effective tax rate of 34.3%, for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Our effective tax rate varies from the statutory rate primarily due to the impact of non-deductible compensation related expenses.

Mr. O'Brien said, "The year is progressing quickly and we believe there are some hopeful signs of easing inflation, moderating interest rates, and lessening financial stress in the economy. The Company will continue to move forward and explore its opportunities. We believe this is the most prudent course of action given our unique circumstances and the current market dynamics."

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains certain statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements" regarding the Company's plans, expectations, thoughts, beliefs, estimates, goals and outlook for the future. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance, including any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," and "would" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature, though the absence of these words does not mean a statement is not forward-looking. All statements other than statements of historical facts, including but not limited to statements regarding the economy and financial markets, government investigations, credit quality, the regulatory scheme governing our industry, competition in our industry, interest rates, our liquidity, our business and our governance, are forward-looking statements. We have based the forward-looking statements in this Press Release primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, prospects, business strategy and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and they are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements. Our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. The risks, uncertainties and other factors detailed from time to time in our public filings, including those included in the disclosures under the headings "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 14, 2024, subsequent periodic reports and future periodic reports, could affect future results and events, causing those results and events to differ materially from those views expressed or implied in the Company's forward-looking statements. These risks are not exhaustive. Other sections of this Press Release and our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission include additional factors that could adversely impact our business and financial performance. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release. Should one or more of the foregoing risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results or outcomes may vary materially from those projected in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update, revise, or correct any forward-looking statements based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information or otherwise.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ 1,316 $ (197 ) $ 2,539 Income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.03 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.05 Net interest income $ 14,395 $ 14,934 $ 16,184 Net interest margin 2.44 % 2.52 % 2.64 % Non-interest income $ 412 $ 199 $ 1,911 Non-interest expense $ 14,923 $ 15,392 $ 17,341 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses $ 1,236,687 $ 1,274,022 $ 1,449,709 Total deposits $ 2,013,465 $ 2,005,855 $ 2,041,491 Asset Quality Nonperforming loans $ 12,213 $ 9,348 $ 2,095 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 2.18 % 2.24 % 2.43 % Allowance for credit losses to total nonaccrual loans 249 % 314 % 1753 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.87 % 0.71 % 0.14 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.97 % 0.72 % 0.14 % Nonperforming loans to total assets 0.51 % 0.39 % 0.08 % Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans during the period (0.03 )% 0.00 % (0.03 )% Provision for (recovery of) credit losses $ (2,079 ) $ 41 $ (2,902 ) Net charge offs (recoveries) $ (440 ) $ (0 ) $ (402 ) Performance Ratios Return on average assets 0.22 % (0.03 )% 0.41 % Return on average shareholders' equity 1.62 % (0.24 )% 3.24 % Efficiency ratio (1) 100.78 % 101.71 % 95.83 % Yield on average interest-earning assets 5.75 % 5.61 % 5.15 % Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 3.91 % 3.66 % 2.99 % Net interest spread 1.84 % 1.95 % 2.16 % Leverage Capital Ratios(2) Consolidated 14.26 % 14.10 % 13.44 % Bank 13.80 % 13.58 % 12.91 % (1) Efficiency ratio is computed as the ratio of non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (2) Leverage capital ratio is Tier 1 (core) capital to average total assets. June 30, 2024 capital ratios are estimated.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, % December 31, % June 30, % (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 change 2023 change 2023 change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 599,774 $ 646,168 (7 )% $ 577,967 4 % $ 655,391 (8 )% Interest-bearing time deposits with other banks 5,232 5,229 0 % 5,226 0 % 934 N/M Debt securities available for sale 441,930 394,852 12 % 419,213 5 % 334,508 32 % Equity securities 4,637 4,656 (0 )% 4,703 (1 )% 4,640 (0 )% Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $27,556, $29,257, $29,404 and $36,153 1,236,687 1,274,022 (3 )% 1,319,568 (6 )% 1,449,709 (15 )% Accrued interest receivable 8,835 9,195 (4 )% 8,509 4 % 7,489 18 % Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,392 1,485 (6 )% 1,542 (10 )% 1,658 (16 )% Leasehold improvements and equipment, net 4,961 5,206 (5 )% 5,430 (9 )% 5,850 (15 )% Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,481 12,358 (7 )% 11,454 0 % 13,025 (12 )% Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 18,423 18,923 (3 )% 18,923 (3 )% 20,288 (9 )% Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 9,139 9,096 0 % 9,048 1 % - N/M Company-owned life insurance 8,818 8,764 1 % 8,711 1 % 8,605 2 % Deferred tax asset, net 17,923 18,240 (2 )% 16,959 6 % 18,538 (3 )% Other assets 5,507 6,361 (13 )% 8,750 (37 )% 11,375 (52 )% Total assets $ 2,374,739 $ 2,414,555 (2 )% $ 2,416,003 (2 )% $ 2,532,010 (6 )% Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 32,167 $ 32,680 (2 )% $ 35,245 (9 )% $ 44,799 (28 )% Interest-bearing deposits 1,981,298 1,973,175 0 % 1,968,741 1 % 1,996,692 (1 )% Total deposits 2,013,465 2,005,855 0 % 2,003,986 0 % 2,041,491 (1 )% Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings - 50,000 (100 )% 50,000 (100 )% 50,000 (100 )% Subordinated notes, net - - N/M - N/M 65,234 (100 )% Operating lease liabilities 12,504 13,407 (7 )% 12,537 (0 )% 14,176 (12 )% Other liabilities 19,900 18,027 10 % 21,757 (9 )% 43,433 (54 )% Total liabilities 2,045,869 2,087,289 (2 )% 2,088,280 (2 )% 2,214,334 (8 )% Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, authorized 10,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding - - - - - - - Common stock, no par value, authorized shares 500,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 52,371,509, 52,046,683, 52,070,361 and 52,081,886 84,323 84,323 0 % 84,323 0 % 84,323 0 % Additional paid-in capital 17,592 17,173 2 % 16,660 6 % 15,098 17 % Retained earnings 243,083 241,767 1 % 241,964 0 % 236,587 3 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,128 ) (15,997 ) (1 )% (15,224 ) (6 )% (18,332 ) 12 % Total shareholders' equity 328,870 327,266 0 % 327,723 0 % 317,676 4 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,374,739 $ 2,414,555 (2 )% $ 2,416,003 (2 )% $ 2,532,010 (6 )% N/M - Not Meaningful

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 % change June 30, 2023 % change June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 % change Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 20,620 $ 20,969 (2 )% $ 21,892 (6 )% $ 41,589 $ 44,052 (6 )% Interest and dividends on investment securities and restricted

stock 4,758 4,018 18 % 2,666 78 % 8,776 5,122 71 % Interest on interest-bearing cash deposits 8,486 8,295 2 % 7,002 21 % 16,781 11,809 42 % Total interest income 33,864 33,282 2 % 31,560 7 % 67,146 60,983 10 % Interest expense Interest on deposits 19,350 18,100 7 % 13,337 45 % 37,450 23,146 62 % Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 119 248 (52 )% 248 (52 )% 367 493 (26 )% Interest on Subordinated Notes - - N/M 1,791 (100 )% - 3,484 (100 )% Total interest expense 19,469 18,348 6 % 15,376 27 % 37,817 27,123 39 % Net interest income 14,395 14,934 (4 )% 16,184 (11 )% 29,329 33,860 (13 )% Provision for (recovery of) credit losses (2,079 ) 41 N/M (2,902 ) 28 % (2,038 ) (2,228 ) 9 % Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 16,474 14,893 11 % 19,086 (14 )% 31,367 36,088 (13 )% Non-interest income Service charges and fees 92 87 6 % 78 18 % 179 172 4 % Loss on sale of investment securities - - N/M - N/M - (2 ) 100 % Gain on sale of loans held for sale - - N/M 1,720 (100 )% - 1,695 (100 )% Unrealized loss on equity securities (19 ) (47 ) 60 % (71 ) 73 % (66 ) - N/M Net servicing income 46 75 (39 )% 102 (55 )% 121 161 (25 )% Income earned on company-owned life insurance 84 83 1 % 81 4 % 167 161 4 % Other 209 1 N/M 1 N/M 210 2 N/M Total non-interest income 412 199 N/M 1,911 (78 )% 611 2,189 (72 )% Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 8,196 8,460 (3 )% 9,274 (12 )% 16,656 18,684 (11 )% Occupancy and equipment 2,005 2,084 (4 )% 2,051 (2 )% 4,089 4,163 (2 )% Professional fees 2,147 2,182 (2 )% 3,521 (39 )% 4,329 6,742 (36 )% FDIC insurance 262 262 0 % 263 (0 )% 524 520 1 % Data processing 742 733 1 % 754 (2 )% 1,475 1,492 (1 )% Other 1,571 1,671 (6 )% 1,478 6 % 3,242 3,577 (9 )% Total non-interest expense 14,923 15,392 (3 )% 17,341 (14 )% 30,315 35,178 (14 )% Income (loss) before income taxes 1,963 (300 ) N/M 3,656 (46 )% 1,663 3,099 (46 )% Income tax expense (benefit) 647 (103 ) N/M 1,117 (42 )% 544 1,063 (49 )% Net income (loss) $ 1,316 $ (197 ) N/M $ 2,539 (48 )% $ 1,119 $ 2,036 (45 )% Income (loss) per share, basic and diluted $ 0.03 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.05 $ 0.02 $ 0.04 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 50,920,703 50,843,106 50,672,461 50,881,905 50,559,092 Diluted 51,349,764 50,843,106 50,778,213 51,326,379 50,705,998 N/M - Not Meaningful

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Yield Analysis and Net Interest Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Average Average Average Average Average Average (dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets Loans(1) Residential real estate and other consumer $ 1,006,040 $ 17,007 6.76 % $ 1,064,200 $ 17,197 6.46 % $ 1,277,408 $ 18,250 5.71 % Commercial real estate 252,380 3,252 5.15 % 246,423 3,213 5.22 % 224,836 2,787 4.96 % Construction 4,997 130 10.41 % 7,246 242 13.36 % 31,819 820 10.31 % Commercial and industrial 10,855 231 8.51 % 15,087 317 8.40 % 2,255 35 6.21 % Total loans 1,274,272 20,620 6.47 % 1,332,956 20,969 6.29 % 1,536,318 21,892 5.70 % Securities, includes restricted stock(2) 464,404 4,758 4.10 % 437,712 4,018 3.67 % 375,094 2,666 2.84 % Other interest-earning assets 618,846 8,486 5.49 % 601,791 8,295 5.51 % 541,887 7,002 5.17 % Total interest-earning assets 2,357,522 33,864 5.75 % 2,372,459 33,282 5.61 % 2,453,299 31,560 5.15 % Noninterest-earning assets Cash and due from banks 3,391 4,643 4,233 Other assets 29,717 29,521 27,645 Total assets $ 2,390,630 $ 2,406,623 $ 2,485,177 Interest-bearing liabilities Money market, savings and NOW $ 1,062,347 $ 9,827 3.71 % $ 1,074,937 $ 9,655 3.60 % $ 980,359 $ 6,270 2.57 % Time deposits 911,466 9,523 4.19 % 884,115 8,445 3.83 % 969,938 7,067 2.92 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,973,813 19,350 3.93 % 1,959,052 18,100 3.71 % 1,950,297 13,337 2.74 % FHLB borrowings 24,176 119 1.95 % 50,000 248 1.96 % 50,000 248 1.96 % Subordinated notes, net - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 % 65,245 1,791 10.86 % Total borrowings 24,176 119 1.95 % 50,000 248 1.96 % 115,245 2,039 7.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,997,989 19,469 3.91 % 2,009,052 18,348 3.66 % 2,065,542 15,376 2.99 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Demand deposits 31,930 35,348 44,005 Other liabilities 33,361 34,924 61,487 Shareholders' equity 327,350 327,299 314,143 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,390,630 $ 2,406,623 $ 2,485,177 Net interest income and spread(2) $ 14,395 1.84 % $ 14,934 1.95 % $ 16,184 2.16 % Net interest margin(2) 2.44 % 2.52 % 2.64 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the respective average loan balances. Income, if any, on such loans is recognized on a cash basis. (2) Interest income does not include taxable equivalence adjustments. Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Average Average Average Average (dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets Loans(1) Residential real estate and other consumer $ 1,035,121 $ 34,204 6.61 % $ 1,321,858 $ 36,764 5.56 % Commercial real estate 249,402 6,465 5.18 % 224,383 5,383 4.80 % Construction 6,122 372 12.15 % 36,601 1,854 10.13 % Commercial and industrial 12,971 548 8.45 % 1,821 51 5.60 % Total loans 1,303,616 41,589 6.38 % 1,584,663 44,052 5.56 % Securities, includes restricted stock(2) 451,059 8,776 3.89 % 370,744 5,122 2.76 % Other interest-earning assets 610,318 16,781 5.50 % 477,186 11,809 4.95 % Total interest-earning assets 2,364,993 67,146 5.68 % 2,432,593 60,983 5.01 % Noninterest-earning assets Cash and due from banks 4,018 4,353 Other assets 29,616 27,349 Total assets $ 2,398,627 $ 2,464,295 Interest-bearing liabilities Money market, savings and NOW $ 1,068,642 $ 19,482 3.66 % $ 990,874 $ 10,884 2.22 % Time deposits 897,791 17,968 4.01 % 935,605 12,262 2.64 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,966,433 37,450 3.82 % 1,926,479 23,146 2.42 % FHLB borrowings 37,088 367 1.98 % 50,000 493 1.99 % Subordinated notes, net - - 0.00 % 65,255 3,484 10.62 % Total borrowings 37,088 367 1.96 % 115,255 3,977 6.86 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,003,521 37,817 3.79 % 2,041,734 27,123 2.68 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Demand deposits 33,639 47,127 Other liabilities 34,142 61,892 Shareholders' equity 327,325 313,542 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,398,627 $ 2,464,295 Net interest income and spread(2) $ 29,329 1.89 % $ 33,860 2.33 % Net interest margin(2) 2.48 % 2.78 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the respective average loan balances. Income, if any, on such loans is recognized on a cash basis. (2) Interest income does not include taxable equivalence adjustments.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Loan Composition (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, % December 31, % June 30, % (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 change 2023 change 2023 change Residential real estate $ 972,326 $ 1,040,464 (7 )% $ 1,085,776 (10 )% $ 1,214,439 (20 )% Commercial real estate 277,273 244,546 13 % 236,982 17 % 221,658 25 % Construction 5,050 4,915 3 % 10,381 (51 )% 31,978 (84 )% Commercial and industrial 9,593 13,348 (28 )% 15,832 (39 )% 17,772 (46 )% Other consumer 1 6 (83 )% 1 0 % 15 (93 )% Total loans held for investment 1,264,243 1,303,279 (3 )% 1,348,972 (6 )% 1,485,862 (15 )% Less: allowance for credit losses (27,556 ) (29,257 ) (6 )% (29,404 ) (6 )% (36,153 ) (24 )% Loans, net $ 1,236,687 $ 1,274,022 (3 )% $ 1,319,568 (6 )% $ 1,449,709 (15 )% Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 Balance at beginning of period $ 29,257 $ 29,404 $ 34,267 $ 38,565 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses (2,141 ) (147 ) (4,927 ) (2,814 ) Charge offs - - - - Recoveries 440 - 64 402 Balance at end of period $ 27,556 $ 29,257 $ 29,404 $ 36,153 Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Deposit Composition (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, % December 31, % June 30, % (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 change 2023 change 2023 change Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 32,167 $ 32,680 (2 )% $ 35,245 (9 )% $ 44,799 (28 )% Money Market, Savings and NOW 1,076,079 1,072,179 0 % 1,095,521 (2 )% 1,015,394 6 % Time deposits 905,219 900,996 0 % 873,220 4 % 981,298 (8 )% Total deposits $ 2,013,465 $ 2,005,855 0 % $ 2,003,986 0 % $ 2,041,491 (1 )%

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Credit Quality Data (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 Nonaccrual loans(1) Residential real estate $ 11,049 $ 9,318 $ 8,942 $ 2,062 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest 1,164 30 31 33 Nonperforming loans $ 12,213 $ 9,348 $ 8,973 $ 2,095 Total loans (1) $ 1,264,243 $ 1,303,279 $ 1,348,972 $ 1,485,862 Total assets $ 2,374,739 $ 2,414,555 $ 2,416,003 $ 2,532,010 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 2.18 % 2.24 % 2.18 % 2.43 % Allowance for credit losses to total nonaccrual loans 249 % 314 % 329 % 1753 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.87 % 0.71 % 0.66 % 0.14 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.97 % 0.72 % 0.67 % 0.14 % Nonperforming loans to total assets 0.51 % 0.39 % 0.37 % 0.08 % Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans during the period (0.03 )% 0.00 % 0.00 % (0.03 )% (1) Loans are classified as held for investment and are presented before the allowance for credit losses.

