Second Quarter 2024 Highlights
- Net income of $1.3 million, or $0.03 per diluted share
- Net interest margin of 2.44%
- Nonperforming loans of $12.2 million, 0.97% of total loans and 0.51% of total assets
- Provision for (recovery of) credit losses of $(2.1) million; ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans of 2.18%
- Non-interest expense of $14.9 million
- Shareholders' equity of $328.9 million
- Company's consolidated and Bank's leverage ratio of 14.26% and 13.80%, respectively
- Total deposits of $2.0 billion
- Total gross loans of $1.3 billion
The Company reported net income of $1.3 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to a net loss of $(0.2) million, or $(0.00) per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
"Our focus remains fixed on protecting book value and Sterling's financial position while we continue to explore opportunities to prudently reposition the Company and increase net income. The margin compression experienced by Sterling is generally consistent with what is being felt in much of the community banking industry. Additionally, our substantial level of liquidity continues to exert some downward pressure on earnings. Credit quality remains strong as do our capital ratios. The capital markets have seen some welcome signs of life and recent activity continues to encourage us to maintain the course of action that we are on. Deposit levels remain essentially flat which is our preferred position at this time. While the residential portfolio continues to decline through prepayments and amortization, we are seeing some growth in our commercial portfolio as several very attractive opportunities have come to fruition," said Thomas M. O'Brien, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.
Balance Sheet
Total Assets - Total assets were $2.4 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $39.8 million, or 2%, from March 31, 2024.
Cash and due from banks decreased $46.4 million, or 7%, to $599.8 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $646.2 million at March 31, 2024. Debt securities increased $47.1 million, or 12%, to $441.9 million at June 30, 2024. All debt securities are available for sale, have a relatively short duration and are considered part of our liquid assets.
Total gross loans of $1.3 billion at June 30, 2024 decreased $39.0 million, or 3%, from March 31, 2024. Residential real estate loans were $972.3 million, a decrease of $68.1 million from March 31, 2024. Commercial real estate loans were $277.3 million, an increase of $32.7 million from March 31, 2024.
Total Deposits - Total deposits were $2.0 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $7.6 million from March 31, 2024. Money market, savings and NOW deposits were $1.1 billion, an increase of $3.9 million from March 31, 2024. Time deposits were $905.2 million, an increase of $4.2 million from March 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $32.2 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $32.7 million at March 31, 2024. Total estimated uninsured deposits to total deposits were approximately 22% at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. Our current strategy is to continue to offer competitive interest rates on our deposit products to maintain our existing customer deposit base and maintain our liquidity.
Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings - In May 2024 the Company repaid with existing cash $50.0 million of a long-term fixed rate borrowing that the Federal Home Loan Bank called, as expected.
Capital - Total shareholders' equity was $328.9 million at June 30, 2024, an increase of $1.6 million compared to $327.3 million at March 31, 2024.
At June 30, 2024, the consolidated Company's and Bank's leverage ratios were 14.26% and 13.80%, respectively. Both the Company and the Bank are required to maintain a Tier 1 leverage ratio of greater than 9.0% to have satisfied the minimum regulatory capital requirements as well as the capital ratio requirements to be considered well capitalized for regulatory purposes.
Asset Quality and Provision for (Recovery of) Credit Losses - A provision for (recovery of) credit losses of $(2.1) million was recorded for the second quarter of 2024 compared to a provision for credit losses of $41 thousand for the first quarter of 2024. In the second quarter of 2024, the recovery of credit losses related to loans of $(2.1) million was primarily the result of a reduction in the allowance for credit losses on our residential loans due to a decline in this portfolio and lower future loss rates on one of our residential loan products. A recovery of credit losses related to loans of $(0.1) million was recorded in the first quarter of 2024. A provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments was recorded for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 of $0.1 million and $0.2 million, respectively. The allowance for credit losses at June 30, 2024 was $27.6 million, or 2.18% of total loans, compared to $29.3 million, or 2.24% of total loans, at March 31, 2024.
Net charge offs (recoveries) during the second quarter of 2024 and first quarter of 2024 were $(0.4) million and $0, respectively.
Nonperforming loans, comprised primarily of nonaccrual residential real estate loans, totaled $12.2 million, or 0.51% of total assets at June 30, 2024, compared to $9.3 million, or 0.39% of total assets at March 31, 2024. Nonperforming loans at June 30, 2024 included a $1.1 million matured commercial real estate loan, which was extended subsequent to the end of the quarter and is included in loans 90 days past due and still accruing.
Results of Operations
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin - Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $14.4 million compared to $14.9 million for the first quarter of 2024. The net interest margin was 2.44% and 2.52% for the second and first quarter of 2024, respectively. The decrease in net interest income during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to a $1.3 million increase in interest expense on our average balance of interest-bearing deposits since the rate paid during the second quarter of 2024 increased 22 basis points. This decrease was partially offset by a $0.9 million increase in interest income earned on our average balance of investment securities and other interest-earnings assets. Interest income on loans declined $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the prior quarter as a decline in the average loan portfolio balance of $58.7 million, or 4%, was offset in part by the 18 basis point increase in the yield on the average loan portfolio. The increase in the yield was due primarily to residential mortgage rates resetting in the higher interest rate environment.
Non-Interest Income - Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2024 and first quarter of 2024 was $0.4 million and $0.2 million, respectively, an increase of $0.2 million, primarily due to funds received from the Federal Home Loan Bank based on the performance of loans previously sold to them.
Non-Interest Expense - Non-interest expense of $14.9 million for the second quarter of 2024 reflected a decrease of $0.5 million, or 3%, compared to $15.4 million for the first quarter of 2024. This decrease was primarily due to a $0.3 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits. In the prior quarter, we completed staff reductions in various support positions which resulted in a decline of $0.2 million in salaries and employee benefits expense compared to the first quarter of 2024. Also, favorably impacting the first quarter of 2024 was a reversal of a liability for deferred compensation. In addition, the U.S. Department of Justice advised the Company in May 2024 that it had closed all of its investigations focused on the Bank's former Advantage Loan Program. Accordingly, we no longer expect to incur any future costs to cooperate with these completed government investigations or in connection with claims for the advancement or reimbursement of legal fees to third parties due to such investigations.
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)- For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company recorded an income tax expense of $0.6 million, or an effective tax rate of 33.0%, compared to an income tax (benefit) of $(0.1) million, or an effective tax rate of 34.3%, for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Our effective tax rate varies from the statutory rate primarily due to the impact of non-deductible compensation related expenses.
Mr. O'Brien said, "The year is progressing quickly and we believe there are some hopeful signs of easing inflation, moderating interest rates, and lessening financial stress in the economy. The Company will continue to move forward and explore its opportunities. We believe this is the most prudent course of action given our unique circumstances and the current market dynamics."
Sterling Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
At and for the Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2024
2023
|Net income (loss)
$
1,316
$
(197
)
$
2,539
|Income (loss) per share, diluted
$
0.03
$
(0.00
)
$
0.05
|Net interest income
$
14,395
$
14,934
$
16,184
|Net interest margin
2.44
%
2.52
%
2.64
%
|Non-interest income
$
412
$
199
$
1,911
|Non-interest expense
$
14,923
$
15,392
$
17,341
|Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
$
1,236,687
$
1,274,022
$
1,449,709
|Total deposits
$
2,013,465
$
2,005,855
$
2,041,491
|Asset Quality
|Nonperforming loans
$
12,213
$
9,348
$
2,095
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans
2.18
%
2.24
%
2.43
%
|Allowance for credit losses to total nonaccrual loans
249
%
314
%
1753
%
|Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.87
%
0.71
%
0.14
%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.97
%
0.72
%
0.14
%
|Nonperforming loans to total assets
0.51
%
0.39
%
0.08
%
|Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans during the period
(0.03
)%
0.00
%
(0.03
)%
|Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
$
(2,079
)
$
41
$
(2,902
)
|Net charge offs (recoveries)
$
(440
)
$
(0
)
$
(402
)
|Performance Ratios
|Return on average assets
0.22
%
(0.03
)%
0.41
%
|Return on average shareholders' equity
1.62
%
(0.24
)%
3.24
%
|Efficiency ratio (1)
100.78
%
101.71
%
95.83
%
|Yield on average interest-earning assets
5.75
%
5.61
%
5.15
%
|Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
3.91
%
3.66
%
2.99
%
|Net interest spread
1.84
%
1.95
%
2.16
%
|Leverage Capital Ratios(2)
|Consolidated
14.26
%
14.10
%
13.44
%
|Bank
13.80
%
13.58
%
12.91
%
|(1) Efficiency ratio is computed as the ratio of non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
|(2) Leverage capital ratio is Tier 1 (core) capital to average total assets. June 30, 2024 capital ratios are estimated.
|Sterling Bancorp, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
%
December 31,
%
June 30,
%
|(dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
change
2023
change
2023
change
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
$
599,774
$
646,168
(7
)%
$
577,967
4
%
$
655,391
(8
)%
|Interest-bearing time deposits with other banks
5,232
5,229
0
%
5,226
0
%
934
N/M
|Debt securities available for sale
441,930
394,852
12
%
419,213
5
%
334,508
32
%
|Equity securities
4,637
4,656
(0
)%
4,703
(1
)%
4,640
(0
)%
|Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $27,556, $29,257, $29,404 and $36,153
1,236,687
1,274,022
(3
)%
1,319,568
(6
)%
1,449,709
(15
)%
|Accrued interest receivable
8,835
9,195
(4
)%
8,509
4
%
7,489
18
%
|Mortgage servicing rights, net
1,392
1,485
(6
)%
1,542
(10
)%
1,658
(16
)%
|Leasehold improvements and equipment, net
4,961
5,206
(5
)%
5,430
(9
)%
5,850
(15
)%
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
11,481
12,358
(7
)%
11,454
0
%
13,025
(12
)%
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
18,423
18,923
(3
)%
18,923
(3
)%
20,288
(9
)%
|Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost
9,139
9,096
0
%
9,048
1
%
-
N/M
|Company-owned life insurance
8,818
8,764
1
%
8,711
1
%
8,605
2
%
|Deferred tax asset, net
17,923
18,240
(2
)%
16,959
6
%
18,538
(3
)%
|Other assets
5,507
6,361
(13
)%
8,750
(37
)%
11,375
(52
)%
|Total assets
$
2,374,739
$
2,414,555
(2
)%
$
2,416,003
(2
)%
$
2,532,010
(6
)%
|Liabilities
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
32,167
$
32,680
(2
)%
$
35,245
(9
)%
$
44,799
(28
)%
|Interest-bearing deposits
1,981,298
1,973,175
0
%
1,968,741
1
%
1,996,692
(1
)%
|Total deposits
2,013,465
2,005,855
0
%
2,003,986
0
%
2,041,491
(1
)%
|Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
-
50,000
(100
)%
50,000
(100
)%
50,000
(100
)%
|Subordinated notes, net
-
-
N/M
-
N/M
65,234
(100
)%
|Operating lease liabilities
12,504
13,407
(7
)%
12,537
(0
)%
14,176
(12
)%
|Other liabilities
19,900
18,027
10
%
21,757
(9
)%
43,433
(54
)%
|Total liabilities
2,045,869
2,087,289
(2
)%
2,088,280
(2
)%
2,214,334
(8
)%
|Shareholders' Equity
|Preferred stock, authorized 10,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Common stock, no par value, authorized shares 500,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 52,371,509, 52,046,683, 52,070,361 and 52,081,886
84,323
84,323
0
%
84,323
0
%
84,323
0
%
|Additional paid-in capital
17,592
17,173
2
%
16,660
6
%
15,098
17
%
|Retained earnings
243,083
241,767
1
%
241,964
0
%
236,587
3
%
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(16,128
)
(15,997
)
(1
)%
(15,224
)
(6
)%
(18,332
)
12
%
|Total shareholders' equity
328,870
327,266
0
%
327,723
0
%
317,676
4
%
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,374,739
$
2,414,555
(2
)%
$
2,416,003
(2
)%
$
2,532,010
(6
)%
|N/M - Not Meaningful
|Sterling Bancorp, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
|(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
%
change
June 30,
2023
%
change
June 30,
2024
June 30,
2023
%
change
|Interest income
|Interest and fees on loans
$
20,620
$
20,969
(2
)%
$
21,892
(6
)%
$
41,589
$
44,052
(6
)%
|Interest and dividends on investment securities and restricted
stock
4,758
4,018
18
%
2,666
78
%
8,776
5,122
71
%
|Interest on interest-bearing cash deposits
8,486
8,295
2
%
7,002
21
%
16,781
11,809
42
%
|Total interest income
33,864
33,282
2
%
31,560
7
%
67,146
60,983
10
%
|Interest expense
|Interest on deposits
19,350
18,100
7
%
13,337
45
%
37,450
23,146
62
%
|Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
119
248
(52
)%
248
(52
)%
367
493
(26
)%
|Interest on Subordinated Notes
-
-
N/M
1,791
(100
)%
-
3,484
(100
)%
|Total interest expense
19,469
18,348
6
%
15,376
27
%
37,817
27,123
39
%
|Net interest income
14,395
14,934
(4
)%
16,184
(11
)%
29,329
33,860
(13
)%
|Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
(2,079
)
41
N/M
(2,902
)
28
%
(2,038
)
(2,228
)
9
%
|Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses
16,474
14,893
11
%
19,086
(14
)%
31,367
36,088
(13
)%
|Non-interest income
|Service charges and fees
92
87
6
%
78
18
%
179
172
4
%
|Loss on sale of investment securities
-
-
N/M
-
N/M
-
(2
)
100
%
|Gain on sale of loans held for sale
-
-
N/M
1,720
(100
)%
-
1,695
(100
)%
|Unrealized loss on equity securities
(19
)
(47
)
60
%
(71
)
73
%
(66
)
-
N/M
|Net servicing income
46
75
(39
)%
102
(55
)%
121
161
(25
)%
|Income earned on company-owned life insurance
84
83
1
%
81
4
%
167
161
4
%
|Other
209
1
N/M
1
N/M
210
2
N/M
|Total non-interest income
412
199
N/M
1,911
(78
)%
611
2,189
(72
)%
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
8,196
8,460
(3
)%
9,274
(12
)%
16,656
18,684
(11
)%
|Occupancy and equipment
2,005
2,084
(4
)%
2,051
(2
)%
4,089
4,163
(2
)%
|Professional fees
2,147
2,182
(2
)%
3,521
(39
)%
4,329
6,742
(36
)%
|FDIC insurance
262
262
0
%
263
(0
)%
524
520
1
%
|Data processing
742
733
1
%
754
(2
)%
1,475
1,492
(1
)%
|Other
1,571
1,671
(6
)%
1,478
6
%
3,242
3,577
(9
)%
|Total non-interest expense
14,923
15,392
(3
)%
17,341
(14
)%
30,315
35,178
(14
)%
|Income (loss) before income taxes
1,963
(300
)
N/M
3,656
(46
)%
1,663
3,099
(46
)%
|Income tax expense (benefit)
647
(103
)
N/M
1,117
(42
)%
544
1,063
(49
)%
|Net income (loss)
$
1,316
$
(197
)
N/M
$
2,539
(48
)%
$
1,119
$
2,036
(45
)%
|Income (loss) per share, basic and diluted
$
0.03
$
(0.00
)
$
0.05
$
0.02
$
0.04
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
50,920,703
50,843,106
50,672,461
50,881,905
50,559,092
|Diluted
51,349,764
50,843,106
50,778,213
51,326,379
50,705,998
|N/M - Not Meaningful
|Sterling Bancorp, Inc.
|Yield Analysis and Net Interest Income (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|June 30, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|June 30, 2023
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|(dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate
|Interest-earning assets
|Loans(1)
|Residential real estate and other consumer
$
1,006,040
$
17,007
6.76
%
$
1,064,200
$
17,197
6.46
%
$
1,277,408
$
18,250
5.71
%
|Commercial real estate
252,380
3,252
5.15
%
246,423
3,213
5.22
%
224,836
2,787
4.96
%
|Construction
4,997
130
10.41
%
7,246
242
13.36
%
31,819
820
10.31
%
|Commercial and industrial
10,855
231
8.51
%
15,087
317
8.40
%
2,255
35
6.21
%
|Total loans
1,274,272
20,620
6.47
%
1,332,956
20,969
6.29
%
1,536,318
21,892
5.70
%
|Securities, includes restricted stock(2)
464,404
4,758
4.10
%
437,712
4,018
3.67
%
375,094
2,666
2.84
%
|Other interest-earning assets
618,846
8,486
5.49
%
601,791
8,295
5.51
%
541,887
7,002
5.17
%
|Total interest-earning assets
2,357,522
33,864
5.75
%
2,372,459
33,282
5.61
%
2,453,299
31,560
5.15
%
|Noninterest-earning assets
|Cash and due from banks
3,391
4,643
4,233
|Other assets
29,717
29,521
27,645
|Total assets
$
2,390,630
$
2,406,623
$
2,485,177
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Money market, savings and NOW
$
1,062,347
$
9,827
3.71
%
$
1,074,937
$
9,655
3.60
%
$
980,359
$
6,270
2.57
%
|Time deposits
911,466
9,523
4.19
%
884,115
8,445
3.83
%
969,938
7,067
2.92
%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
1,973,813
19,350
3.93
%
1,959,052
18,100
3.71
%
1,950,297
13,337
2.74
%
|FHLB borrowings
24,176
119
1.95
%
50,000
248
1.96
%
50,000
248
1.96
%
|Subordinated notes, net
-
-
0.00
%
-
-
0.00
%
65,245
1,791
10.86
%
|Total borrowings
24,176
119
1.95
%
50,000
248
1.96
%
115,245
2,039
7.00
%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,997,989
19,469
3.91
%
2,009,052
18,348
3.66
%
2,065,542
15,376
2.99
%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|Demand deposits
31,930
35,348
44,005
|Other liabilities
33,361
34,924
61,487
|Shareholders' equity
327,350
327,299
314,143
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,390,630
$
2,406,623
$
2,485,177
|Net interest income and spread(2)
$
14,395
1.84
%
$
14,934
1.95
%
$
16,184
2.16
%
|Net interest margin(2)
2.44
%
2.52
%
2.64
%
|(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the respective average loan balances. Income, if any, on such loans is recognized on a cash basis.
|(2) Interest income does not include taxable equivalence adjustments.
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2024
|June 30, 2023
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|(dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate
|Interest-earning assets
|Loans(1)
|Residential real estate and other consumer
$
1,035,121
$
34,204
6.61
%
$
1,321,858
$
36,764
5.56
%
|Commercial real estate
249,402
6,465
5.18
%
224,383
5,383
4.80
%
|Construction
6,122
372
12.15
%
36,601
1,854
10.13
%
|Commercial and industrial
12,971
548
8.45
%
1,821
51
5.60
%
|Total loans
1,303,616
41,589
6.38
%
1,584,663
44,052
5.56
%
|Securities, includes restricted stock(2)
451,059
8,776
3.89
%
370,744
5,122
2.76
%
|Other interest-earning assets
610,318
16,781
5.50
%
477,186
11,809
4.95
%
|Total interest-earning assets
2,364,993
67,146
5.68
%
2,432,593
60,983
5.01
%
|Noninterest-earning assets
|Cash and due from banks
4,018
4,353
|Other assets
29,616
27,349
|Total assets
$
2,398,627
$
2,464,295
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Money market, savings and NOW
$
1,068,642
$
19,482
3.66
%
$
990,874
$
10,884
2.22
%
|Time deposits
897,791
17,968
4.01
%
935,605
12,262
2.64
%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
1,966,433
37,450
3.82
%
1,926,479
23,146
2.42
%
|FHLB borrowings
37,088
367
1.98
%
50,000
493
1.99
%
|Subordinated notes, net
-
-
0.00
%
65,255
3,484
10.62
%
|Total borrowings
37,088
367
1.96
%
115,255
3,977
6.86
%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,003,521
37,817
3.79
%
2,041,734
27,123
2.68
%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|Demand deposits
33,639
47,127
|Other liabilities
34,142
61,892
|Shareholders' equity
327,325
313,542
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,398,627
$
2,464,295
|Net interest income and spread(2)
$
29,329
1.89
%
$
33,860
2.33
%
|Net interest margin(2)
2.48
%
2.78
%
|(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the respective average loan balances. Income, if any, on such loans is recognized on a cash basis.
|(2) Interest income does not include taxable equivalence adjustments.
|Sterling Bancorp, Inc.
|Loan Composition (Unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
%
December 31,
%
June 30,
%
|(dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
change
2023
change
2023
change
|Residential real estate
$
972,326
$
1,040,464
(7
)%
$
1,085,776
(10
)%
$
1,214,439
(20
)%
|Commercial real estate
277,273
244,546
13
%
236,982
17
%
221,658
25
%
|Construction
5,050
4,915
3
%
10,381
(51
)%
31,978
(84
)%
|Commercial and industrial
9,593
13,348
(28
)%
15,832
(39
)%
17,772
(46
)%
|Other consumer
1
6
(83
)%
1
0
%
15
(93
)%
|Total loans held for investment
1,264,243
1,303,279
(3
)%
1,348,972
(6
)%
1,485,862
(15
)%
|Less: allowance for credit losses
(27,556
)
(29,257
)
(6
)%
(29,404
)
(6
)%
(36,153
)
(24
)%
|Loans, net
$
1,236,687
$
1,274,022
(3
)%
$
1,319,568
(6
)%
$
1,449,709
(15
)%
|Sterling Bancorp, Inc.
|Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
June 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
2023
|Balance at beginning of period
$
29,257
$
29,404
$
34,267
$
38,565
|Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
(2,141
)
(147
)
(4,927
)
(2,814
)
|Charge offs
-
-
-
-
|Recoveries
440
-
64
402
|Balance at end of period
$
27,556
$
29,257
$
29,404
$
36,153
|Sterling Bancorp, Inc.
|Deposit Composition (Unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
%
December 31,
%
June 30,
%
|(dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
change
2023
change
2023
change
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
32,167
$
32,680
(2
)%
$
35,245
(9
)%
$
44,799
(28
)%
|Money Market, Savings and NOW
1,076,079
1,072,179
0
%
1,095,521
(2
)%
1,015,394
6
%
|Time deposits
905,219
900,996
0
%
873,220
4
%
981,298
(8
)%
|Total deposits
$
2,013,465
$
2,005,855
0
%
$
2,003,986
0
%
$
2,041,491
(1
)%
|Sterling Bancorp, Inc.
|Credit Quality Data (Unaudited)
|At and for the Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
June 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
2023
|Nonaccrual loans(1)
|Residential real estate
$
11,049
$
9,318
$
8,942
$
2,062
|Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest
1,164
30
31
33
|Nonperforming loans
$
12,213
$
9,348
$
8,973
$
2,095
|Total loans (1)
$
1,264,243
$
1,303,279
$
1,348,972
$
1,485,862
|Total assets
$
2,374,739
$
2,414,555
$
2,416,003
$
2,532,010
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans
2.18
%
2.24
%
2.18
%
2.43
%
|Allowance for credit losses to total nonaccrual loans
249
%
314
%
329
%
1753
%
|Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.87
%
0.71
%
0.66
%
0.14
%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.97
%
0.72
%
0.67
%
0.14
%
|Nonperforming loans to total assets
0.51
%
0.39
%
0.37
%
0.08
%
|Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans during the period
(0.03
)%
0.00
%
0.00
%
(0.03
)%
|(1) Loans are classified as held for investment and are presented before the allowance for credit losses.
