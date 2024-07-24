SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG), the fintech holding company for Progressive Leasing, Vive Financial, Four Technologies, and Build today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"We are pleased to report a strong second quarter that exceeded our outlook on all key metrics, particularly on GMV, which grew 7.9% year-over-year" said PROG Holdings President and CEO Steve Michaels. "Second quarter GMV growth reflects our continued investment in marketing, sales, and technology, and we believe we are just beginning to see the benefits of these efforts. Additionally, our application funnel improved as credit supply above us has tightened. Despite a continued soft retail backdrop in our leasable categories, we were able to grow GMV and improve our balance of share at retail partners across both national and regional accounts. As reflected in our revised outlook, we expect the momentum we have seen in GMV to continue in the third quarter and drive year-over-year revenue growth in the second half of 2024. We are excited about the positive developments in our GMV trajectory and our ability to effectively manage our portfolio performance and spend levels to deliver shareholder value," concluded Michaels.

Consolidated Results

Consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2024 remained relatively flat at $592.2 million, a decrease of 0.1% from the same period in 2023.

Consolidated net earnings for the quarter were $33.8 million, compared with $37.2 million in the prior year period. The decline in net earnings was primarily driven by headwinds from portfolio performance returning to more normalized pre-pandemic levels, a smaller portfolio size during the quarter, and $2.9 million of restructuring expense related to our cost reduction actions during the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter decreased 3.7% to $72.3 million, or 12.2% of revenues, compared with $75.0 million, or 12.7% of revenues for the same period in 2023. The year-over-year decline in adjusted EBITDA was driven primarily by headwinds from portfolio performance returning to pre-pandemic levels, and a smaller portfolio size during the quarter, partially offset by a decrease in Progressive Leasing's SG&A due to cost reduction actions executed in the first quarter of 2024, along with disciplined spending.

Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2024 were $0.77, compared with $0.79 in the year ago period. On a non-GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share were $0.92 in the second quarters of 2024 and 2023. The Company's weighted average shares outstanding assuming dilution in the second quarter was 6.8% lower year-over-year.

Progressive Leasing Results

Progressive Leasing's second quarter GMV of $454.5 million was up 7.9% compared to the same period in 2023. The provision for lease merchandise write-offs for the quarter was 7.7%, within the Company's 6%-8% targeted annual range.

Liquidity and Capital Allocation

PROG Holdings ended the second quarter of 2024 with cash of $250.1 million and gross debt of $600 million. The Company repurchased $36.7 million of its stock in the quarter at an average price of $35.67 per share, leaving $438.8 million of repurchase authorization under its $500 million share repurchase program. Additionally, the Company paid a cash dividend of $0.12 per share.

2024 Outlook

PROG Holdings is updating its full year 2024 outlook for revenue and earnings as well as providing its outlook for revenues, net earnings, adjusted EBITDA, GAAP diluted EPS and non-GAAP diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2024. This outlook assumes a continuation of the benefits from tightened credit above us, a difficult operating environment with soft demand for leasable consumer goods, no material changes in the Company's decisioning posture, no material increase in the unemployment rate for our consumer base, an effective tax rate for non-GAAP EPS of approximately 28%, and no impact from additional share repurchases.

Revised 2024 Outlook Previous 2024 Outlook (In thousands, except per share amounts) Low High Low High PROG Holdings - Total Revenues $ 2,400,000 $ 2,450,000 $ 2,285,000 $ 2,360,000 PROG Holdings - Net Earnings 110,500 116,000 97,500 108,000 PROG Holdings - Adjusted EBITDA 265,000 275,000 240,000 255,000 PROG Holdings - Diluted EPS 2.52 2.68 2.18 2.43 PROG Holdings - Diluted Non-GAAP EPS 3.25 3.40 2.85 3.10 Progressive Leasing - Total Revenues 2,325,000 2,355,000 2,210,000 2,265,000 Progressive Leasing - Earnings Before Taxes 178,000 182,000 159,000 169,000 Progressive Leasing - Adjusted EBITDA 273,500 278,500 251,000 261,000 Vive - Total Revenues 55,000 65,000 55,000 65,000 Vive - Earnings Before Taxes 1,500 3,000 1,500 3,000 Vive - Adjusted EBITDA 3,000 5,000 3,000 5,000 Other - Total Revenues 20,000 30,000 20,000 30,000 Other - Loss Before Taxes (20,000 ) (18,000 ) (20,000 ) (18,000 ) Other - Adjusted EBITDA (11,500 ) (8,500 ) (14,000 ) (11,000 )

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Outlook (In thousands, except per share amounts) Low High PROG Holdings - Total Revenues $ 590,000 $ 605,000 PROG Holdings - Net Earnings 27,000 30,000 PROG Holdings - Adjusted EBITDA 60,000 65,000 PROG Holdings - Diluted EPS 0.61 0.71 PROG Holdings - Diluted Non-GAAP EPS 0.70 0.80

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this news release regarding our business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "continue", "believe", "expects", "outlook", and similar forward-looking terminology. These risks and uncertainties include factors such as (i) continued volatility and challenges in the macro environment and, in particular, the unfavorable effects on our business of significant inflation, elevated interest rates, and fears of a recession, and the impact of those headwinds on: (a) consumer confidence and customer demand for the merchandise that our POS partners sell, in particular consumer durables; (b) our customers' disposable income and their ability to make the lease and loan payments they owe the Company; (c) the availability of consumer credit; and (d) our overall financial performance and outlook; (ii) our businesses being subject to extensive laws and regulations, including laws and regulations unique to the industries in which our businesses operate, that may subject them to government investigations and significant monetary penalties and compliance-related burdens, as well as an increased focus by federal, state and local regulators on the industries within which our businesses operate, including with respect to consumer protection, customer privacy, third party and employee fraud and information security; (iii) deteriorating macroeconomic conditions resulting in the algorithms and other proprietary decisioning tools used in approving Progressive Leasing and Vive customers for leases and loans no longer being indicative of their ability to perform, which may limit the ability of those businesses to avoid lease and loan charge-offs or may result in their reserves being insufficient to cover actual losses; (iv) the impact of the cybersecurity incident experienced by Progressive Leasing in September 2023 and expenses incurred in connection with responding to the matter, including the litigation filed in response to that incident, or any regulatory proceedings that may result from the incident; (v) a large percentage of the Company's revenues being concentrated with several of Progressive Leasing's key POS partners; (vi) the risks that Progressive Leasing will be unable to attract new POS partners or retain and grow its business with its existing POS partners; (vii) Vive's and Four's business models differing significantly from Progressive Leasing's, which creates specific and unique risks for each of the Vive and Four businesses, including Vive's reliance on a limited number of bank partners to issue its credit products and each of Vive's and Four's exposure to the unique regulatory risks associated with the laws and regulations that apply to each of their businesses; (viii) our ability to continue to protect confidential, proprietary, or sensitive information, including the personal and confidential information of our customers, which may be adversely affected by cyber-attacks, employee or other internal misconduct, computer viruses, electronic break-ins or "hacking", or similar disruptions, any one of which could have a material adverse impact on our results of operations, financial condition, and prospects; (ix) our cost reduction initiatives may not be adequate or may have unintended consequences that could be disruptive to our businesses, including with respect to our global workforce strategy; (x) the risk that our capital allocation strategy, including our current stock repurchase and dividend programs, as well as any future debt repurchase program, will not be effective at enhancing shareholder value and may have an adverse impact on our cash reserves; (xi) the loss of the services of our key executives or our inability to attract and retain key talent, particularly with respect to our information technology function, may have a material adverse impact on our operations; (xii) increased competition from traditional and virtual lease-to-own competitors and also from competitors of our Vive segment; (xiii) the transactions offered by our Progressive Leasing, Vive and/or Four businesses may be negatively characterized by government officials, consumer advocacy groups or the media; (xiv) real or perceived software or system errors, failures, bugs, defects or outages, including those that may be caused by third-party vendors, may adversely affect Progressive Leasing, Vive or Four; and (xv) the other risks and uncertainties discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on February 21, 2024. Statements in this press release that are "forward-looking" include without limitation statements about: (i) the benefits we expect from our marketing, sales and technology investments, including the timing of those benefits; (ii) our expectations regarding GMV growth for the quarter ending September 30, 2024 and revenue growth for the second half of 2024; (iii) our ability to continue investing in our business, including with respect to marketing, sales and technology initiatives; (iv) our ability to continue to effectively manage our portfolio and spending levels to deliver shareholder value; and (v) our revised full year 2024 outlook and our third quarter 2024 outlook. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

PROG Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Earnings (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 REVENUES: Lease Revenues and Fees $ 570,516 $ 574,839 $ 1,191,066 $ 1,211,921 Interest and Fees on Loans Receivable 21,645 18,007 42,965 36,065 592,161 592,846 1,234,031 1,247,986 COSTS AND EXPENSES: Depreciation of Lease Merchandise 384,799 384,874 816,370 820,313 Provision for Lease Merchandise Write-offs 43,783 40,965 86,924 79,329 Operating Expenses 107,901 107,710 235,242 212,969 536,483 533,549 1,138,536 1,112,611 OPERATING PROFIT 55,678 59,297 95,495 135,375 Interest Expense, Net (7,339 ) (7,283 ) (15,589 ) (15,774 ) EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 48,339 52,014 79,906 119,601 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 14,565 14,796 24,166 34,350 NET EARNINGS $ 33,774 $ 37,218 $ 55,740 $ 85,251 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 0.79 $ 0.80 $ 1.29 $ 1.81 Assuming Dilution $ 0.77 $ 0.79 $ 1.26 $ 1.79 CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE: Common Stock $ 0.12 $ - $ 0.24 $ - WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 42,955 46,474 43,325 47,160 Assuming Dilution 43,721 46,896 44,124 47,514

PROG Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS: Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 250,134 $ 155,416 Accounts Receivable (net of allowances of $64,682 in 2024 and $64,180 in 2023) 61,453 67,879 Lease Merchandise (net of accumulated depreciation and allowances of $434,348 in 2024 and $423,466 in 2023) 563,594 633,427 Loans Receivable (net of allowances and unamortized fees of $48,937 in 2024 and $50,022 in 2023) 119,322 126,823 Property and Equipment, Net 21,505 24,104 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 4,116 9,271 Goodwill 296,061 296,061 Other Intangibles, Net 81,776 91,664 Income Tax Receivable 10,354 32,918 Deferred Income Tax Assets 2,368 2,981 Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets 50,024 50,711 Total Assets $ 1,460,707 $ 1,491,255 LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses $ 150,337 $ 151,259 Deferred Income Tax Liabilities 87,252 104,838 Customer Deposits and Advance Payments 34,746 35,713 Operating Lease Liabilities 13,605 15,849 Debt 592,914 592,265 Total Liabilities 878,854 899,924 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common Stock, Par Value $0.50 Per Share: Authorized: 225,000,000 Shares at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; Shares Issued: 82,078,654 at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 41,039 41,039 Additional Paid-in Capital 347,552 352,421 Retained Earnings 1,338,201 1,293,073 1,726,792 1,686,533 Less: Treasury Shares at Cost Common Stock: 39,763,190 Shares at June 30, 2024 and 38,404,527 at December 31, 2023 (1,144,939 ) (1,095,202 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 581,853 591,331 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 1,460,707 $ 1,491,255

PROG Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net Earnings $ 55,740 $ 85,251 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Earnings to Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Depreciation of Lease Merchandise 816,370 820,313 Other Depreciation and Amortization 14,515 15,895 Provisions for Accounts Receivable and Loan Losses 174,822 161,237 Stock-Based Compensation 13,737 12,260 Deferred Income Taxes (16,973 ) (21,190 ) Impairment of Assets 6,018 - Non-Cash Lease Expense (1,603 ) (1,482 ) Other Changes, Net (155 ) (2,506 ) Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities: Additions to Lease Merchandise (836,084 ) (803,250 ) Book Value of Lease Merchandise Sold or Disposed 89,549 82,096 Accounts Receivable (145,312 ) (132,460 ) Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets 377 (857 ) Income Tax Receivable and Payable 26,206 (44 ) Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses (5,113 ) (5,442 ) Customer Deposits and Advance Payments (967 ) (4,441 ) Cash Provided by Operating Activities 191,127 205,380 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Investments in Loans Receivable (172,513 ) (90,746 ) Proceeds from Loans Receivable 158,644 84,491 Outflows on Purchases of Property and Equipment (3,999 ) (4,388 ) Other Proceeds 46 13 Cash Used in Investing Activities (17,822 ) (10,630 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Dividends Paid (10,346 ) - Acquisition of Treasury Stock (61,177 ) (71,836 ) Issuance of Stock Under Stock Option and Employee Purchase Plans 799 606 Cash Paid for Shares Withheld for Employee Taxes (7,863 ) (2,533 ) Debt Issuance Costs - (29 ) Cash Used in Financing Activities (78,587 ) (73,792 ) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents 94,718 120,958 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 155,416 131,880 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 250,134 $ 252,838 Net Cash Paid During the Period: Interest $ 18,461 $ 18,531 Income Taxes $ 12,728 $ 53,624

PROG Holdings, Inc. Quarterly Revenues by Segment (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Progressive Leasing Vive Other Consolidated Total Lease Revenues and Fees $ 570,516 $ - $ - $ 570,516 Interest and Fees on Loans Receivable - 15,421 6,224 21,645 Total Revenues $ 570,516 $ 15,421 $ 6,224 $ 592,161 (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Progressive Leasing Vive Other Consolidated Total Lease Revenues and Fees $ 574,839 $ - $ - $ 574,839 Interest and Fees on Loans Receivable - 17,187 820 18,007 Total Revenues $ 574,839 $ 17,187 $ 820 $ 592,846

PROG Holdings, Inc. Six Months Revenues by Segment (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Progressive Leasing Vive Other Consolidated Total Lease Revenues and Fees $ 1,191,066 $ - $ - $ 1,191,066 Interest and Fees on Loans Receivable - 31,471 11,494 42,965 Total Revenues $ 1,191,066 $ 31,471 $ 11,494 $ 1,234,031 (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Progressive Leasing Vive Other Consolidated Total Lease Revenues and Fees $ 1,211,921 $ - $ - $ 1,211,921 Interest and Fees on Loans Receivable - 34,340 1,725 36,065 Total Revenues $ 1,211,921 $ 34,340 $ 1,725 $ 1,247,986

PROG Holdings, Inc. Gross Merchandise Volume by Quarter (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Progressive Leasing $ 454,508 $ 421,220 Vive 35,757 39,850 Other 56,139 14,600 Total GMV $ 546,404 $ 475,670

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

Non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, and adjusted EBITDA are supplemental measures of our performance that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the full year 2024 outlook excludes intangible amortization expense, restructuring expenses, costs related to the cybersecurity incident, and accrued interest on an uncertain tax position related to Progressive Leasing's $175 million settlement with the FTC in 2020. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the third quarter 2024 outlook excludes intangible amortization expense and accrued interest on an uncertain tax position related to Progressive Leasing's $175 million settlement with the FTC in 2020. Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 exclude intangible amortization expense, restructuring expenses, costs related to the cybersecurity incident, and accrued interest on an uncertain tax position related to Progressive Leasing's $175 million settlement with the FTC in 2020. Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 exclude intangible amortization expense, restructuring expenses, regulatory insurance recoveries, and accrued interest on an uncertain tax position related to Progressive Leasing's $175 million settlement with the FTC in 2020. The amount for the after-tax non-GAAP adjustment, which is tax effected using our statutory tax rate, can be found in the reconciliation of net earnings and earnings per share assuming dilution to non-GAAP net earnings and earnings per share assuming dilution table in this press release.

The Adjusted EBITDA figures presented in this press release are calculated as the Company's earnings before interest expense, net, depreciation on property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and full year 2024 outlook excludes stock-based compensation expense, restructuring expenses, and costs related to the cybersecurity incident. Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 excludes stock-based compensation expense, restructuring expenses, and regulatory insurance recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA for third quarter 2024 outlook excludes stock-based compensation expense. The amounts for these pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments can be found in the segment EBITDA tables in this press release.

Management believes that non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, and adjusted EBITDA provide relevant and useful information, and are widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in our industry as well as by our management in assessing both consolidated and business unit performance.

Non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted earnings, and adjusted EBITDA provide management and investors with an understanding of the results from the primary operations of our business by excluding the effects of certain items that generally arose from larger, one-time transactions that are not reflective of the ordinary earnings activity of our operations or transactions that have variability and volatility of the amount. We believe the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense provides for a better comparison of our operating results with our peer companies as the calculations of stock-based compensation vary from period to period and company to company due to different valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. This measure may be useful to an investor in evaluating the underlying operating performance of our business.

Adjusted EBITDA also provides management and investors with an understanding of one aspect of earnings before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes. These measures may be useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because the measures:

Are widely used by investors to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items excluded from the calculation of such measure, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods, book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired, among other factors.

Are used by rating agencies, lenders and other parties to evaluate our creditworthiness.

Are used by our management for various purposes, including as a measure of performance of our operating entities and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.

Non-GAAP financial measures, however, should not be used as a substitute for, or considered superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as the Company's GAAP basis net earnings and diluted earnings per share and the GAAP revenues and earnings before income taxes of the Company's segments, which are also presented in the press release. Further, we caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, and adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies and analysts calculate these measures in the same manner.

PROG Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Earnings and Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution to Non-GAAP Net

Earnings and Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Earnings $ 33,774 $ 37,218 $ 55,740 $ 85,251 Add: Intangible Amortization Expense 4,239 5,723 9,889 11,447 Add: Restructuring Expense 2,886 963 20,900 1,720 Add: Costs Related to the Cybersecurity Incident 116 - 232 - Less: Regulatory Insurance Recoveries - - - (525 ) Less: Tax Impact of Adjustments(1) (1,883 ) (1,738 ) (8,066 ) (3,287 ) Add: Accrued Interest on FTC Settlement Uncertain Tax Position 1,078 970 2,156 1,940 Non-GAAP Net Earnings $ 40,210 $ 43,136 $ 80,851 $ 96,546 Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution $ 0.77 $ 0.79 $ 1.26 $ 1.79 Add: Intangible Amortization Expense 0.10 0.12 0.23 0.24 Add: Restructuring Expense 0.07 0.02 0.47 0.04 Add: Costs Related to the Cybersecurity Incident - - 0.01 - Less: Regulatory Insurance Recoveries - - - (0.01 ) Less: Tax Impact of Adjustments(1) (0.04 ) (0.04 ) (0.18 ) (0.07 ) Add: Accrued Interest on FTC Settlement Uncertain Tax Position 0.02 0.02 0.05 0.04 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution(2) $ 0.92 $ 0.92 $ 1.83 $ 2.03 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 43,721 46,896 44,124 47,514

(1) Adjustments are tax-effected using an assumed statutory tax rate of 26%. (2) In some cases, the sum of individual EPS amounts may not equal total non-GAAP EPS calculations due to rounding.

PROG Holdings, Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Information Quarterly Segment EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Progressive Leasing Vive Other Consolidated Total Net Earnings $ 33,774 Income Tax Expense(1) 14,565 Earnings (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense $ 53,966 $ 631 $ (6,258 ) 48,339 Interest Expense, Net 7,655 - (316 ) 7,339 Depreciation 1,651 166 441 2,258 Amortization 4,009 - 230 4,239 EBITDA 67,281 797 (5,903 ) 62,175 Stock-Based Compensation 6,135 360 600 7,095 Restructuring Expense 258 - 2,628 2,886 Costs Related to the Cybersecurity Incident 116 - - 116 Adjusted EBITDA $ 73,790 $ 1,157 $ (2,675 ) $ 72,272

(1) Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company segment.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Progressive Leasing Vive Other Consolidated Total Net Earnings $ 37,218 Income Tax Expense(1) 14,796 Earnings (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense $ 55,422 $ 1,758 $ (5,166 ) 52,014 Interest Expense, Net 7,117 166 - 7,283 Depreciation 1,795 182 216 2,193 Amortization 5,421 - 302 5,723 EBITDA 69,755 2,106 (4,648 ) 67,213 Stock-Based Compensation 4,899 294 1,652 6,845 Restructuring Expense 963 - - 963 Adjusted EBITDA $ 75,617 $ 2,400 $ (2,996 ) $ 75,021

(1) Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company segment.

PROG Holdings, Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Information Six Month Segment EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Progressive Leasing Vive Other Consolidated Total Net Earnings $ 55,740 Income Tax Expense(1) 24,166 Earnings (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense $ 89,419 $ 1,549 $ (11,062 ) 79,906 Interest Expense, Net 16,222 - (633 ) 15,589 Depreciation 3,461 332 833 4,626 Amortization 9,430 - 459 9,889 EBITDA 118,532 1,881 (10,403 ) 110,010 Stock-Based Compensation 10,846 698 2,193 13,737 Restructuring Expense 18,272 - 2,628 20,900 Costs Related to the Cybersecurity Incident 232 - - 232 Adjusted EBITDA $ 147,882 $ 2,579 $ (5,582 ) $ 144,879

(1) Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company segment.

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Progressive Leasing Vive Other Consolidated Total Net Earnings $ 85,251 Income Tax Expense(1) 34,350 Earnings (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense $ 126,473 $ 3,921 $ (10,793 ) 119,601 Interest Expense, Net 15,317 457 - 15,774 Depreciation 3,700 350 398 4,448 Amortization 10,842 - 605 11,447 EBITDA 156,332 4,728 (9,790 ) 151,270 Stock-Based Compensation 8,452 582 3,226 12,260 Restructuring Expense 1,720 - - 1,720 Regulatory Insurance Recoveries (525 ) - - (525 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 165,979 $ 5,310 $ (6,564 ) $ 164,725

(1) Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company segment.

PROG Holdings, Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Information Reconciliation of Revised Full Year 2024 Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) Fiscal Year 2024 Ranges Progressive Leasing Vive Other Consolidated Total Estimated Net Earnings $110,500 - $116,000 Income Tax Expense(1) 49,000 - 51,000 Projected Earnings (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense $178,000 - $182,000 $1,500 - $3,000 $(20,000) - $(18,000) 159,500 - 167,000 Interest Expense, Net 31,000 - (1,000) 30,000 Depreciation 7,000 500 2,000 9,500 Amortization 17,000 - 1,000 18,000 Projected EBITDA 233,000 - 237,000 2,000 - 3,500 (18,000) - (16,000) 217,000 - 224,500 Stock-Based Compensation 22,000 - 23,000 1,000 - 1,500 4,000 - 5,000 27,000 - 29,500 Restructuring Expense 18,500 - 2,500 21,000 Projected Adjusted EBITDA $273,500 - $278,500 $3,000 - $5,000 $(11,500) - $(8,500) $265,000 - $275,000

(1) Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company segment.

PROG Holdings, Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Information Reconciliation of Previously Revised Full Year 2024 Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) Fiscal Year 2024 Ranges Progressive Leasing Vive Other Consolidated Total Estimated Net Earnings $97,500 - $108,000 Income Tax Expense(1) 43,000 - 46,000 Projected Earnings (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense $159,000 - $169,000 $1,500 - $3,000 $(20,000) - $(18,000) 140,500 - 154,000 Interest Expense, Net 31,000 - 29,000 - - 31,000 - 29,000 Depreciation 8,000 500 2,000 10,500 Amortization 17,000 - 1,000 18,000 Projected EBITDA 215,000 - 223,000 2,000 - 3,500 (17,000) - (15,000) 200,000 - 211,500 Stock-Based Compensation 18,000 - 20,000 1,000 - 1,500 3,000 - 4,000 22,000 - 25,500 Restructuring Expense 18,000 - - 18,000 Projected Adjusted EBITDA $251,000 - $261,000 $3,000 - $5,000 $(14,000) - $(11,000) $240,000 - $255,000

(1) Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company segment.

PROG Holdings, Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Information Reconciliation of the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Outlook Consolidated Total Estimated Net Earnings $27,000 - $30,000 Income Tax Expense(1) 12,000 - 13,000 Projected Earnings Before Income Tax Expense 39,000 - 43,000 Interest Expense, Net 7,500 Depreciation 2,500 Amortization 4,000 Projected EBITDA 53,000 - 57,000 Stock-Based Compensation 7,000 - 8,000 Projected Adjusted EBITDA $60,000 - $65,000

(1) Taxes are calculated on a consolidated basis and are not identifiable by Company segment.

PROG Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Revised Full Year 2024 Outlook for Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution Full Year 2024 Low High Projected Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution $ 2.52 $ 2.68 Add: Projected Intangible Amortization Expense 0.41 0.41 Add: Projected Interest on FTC Settlement Uncertain Tax Position 0.07 0.07 Add: Projected Restructuring Expense 0.48 0.48 Subtract: Tax Effect on Non-GAAP Adjustments(1) (0.23 ) (0.23 ) Projected Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution(2) $ 3.25 $ 3.40

(1) Adjustments are tax-effected using an assumed statutory tax rate of 26%. (2) In some cases, the sum of individual EPS amounts may not equal total non-GAAP EPS calculations due to rounding.

PROG Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Previously Revised Full Year 2024 Outlook for Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution Full Year 2024 Low High Projected Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution $ 2.18 $ 2.43 Add: Projected Intangible Amortization Expense 0.41 0.41 Add: Projected Interest on FTC Settlement Uncertain Tax Position 0.07 0.07 Add: Projected Restructuring Expense 0.41 0.41 Subtract: Tax Effect on Non-GAAP Adjustments(1) (0.21 ) (0.21 ) Projected Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution(2) $ 2.85 $ 3.10

(1) Adjustments are tax-effected using an assumed statutory tax rate of 26%. (2) In some cases, the sum of individual EPS amounts may not equal total non-GAAP EPS calculations due to rounding.

PROG Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Outlook for Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Low High Projected Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution $ 0.61 $ 0.71 Add: Projected Intangible Amortization Expense 0.09 0.09 Add: Projected Interest on FTC Settlement Uncertain Tax Position 0.02 0.02 Subtract: Tax Effect on Non-GAAP Adjustments(1) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Projected Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution(2) $ 0.70 $ 0.80

(1) Adjustments are tax-effected using an assumed statutory tax rate of 26%. (2) In some cases, the sum of individual EPS amounts may not equal total non-GAAP EPS calculations due to rounding.

