

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $62 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $49 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.9% to $360 million from $293 million last year.



NextEra Energy Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



